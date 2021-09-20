Building Supplies Distributor Discloses Data Security Breach

Famous Enterprises says a recent malware incident may have compromised important customer information.

Sep 20th, 2021
Famous Enterprises
AKRON, OH — Famous Enterprises, Inc. recently began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in a data security incident. Famous is a manufacturer and distributor of quality HVAC, plumbing, industrial and building products.

On March 25, 2021, some of Famous' computer systems were infected with malware that encrypted the data on those machines. Famous quickly identified and contained the malware, restored systems to operation and launched an investigation with the assistance of a cybersecurity firm. 

On March 30, 2021, the investigation determined that some data stored in Famous' network was accessed by an unauthorized party.  Famous reviewed the information contained in the sources of the accessed data, and on July 19, 2021, determined that the potentially accessed data included the names, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical information and/or health insurance information of some associates, their dependents and beneficiaries.

Although Famous has no indication that any individuals' information was actually viewed, Famous began mailing letters on September 16, 2021, to those whose information was found in Famous' database. Famous is offering eligible individuals complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.  Famous encourages individuals to remain vigilant by reviewing their account statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. Famous also recommends individuals review any statements from health insurers or healthcare providers. If individuals see services that were not received, please contact the insurer or provider immediately.

Famous has taken steps to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, including updating user passwords and implementing additional security safeguards and controls in its network infrastructure.

Famous has also established a dedicated call center to answer any questions individuals have about the incident. Individuals with questions can call the call center at 1-800-741-0372 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

