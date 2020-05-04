EPLAN Software & Services Partners with Distributor Revere Electric Supply

The partnership will provide customers with software and products to maximize performance across electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering.

May 4th, 2020
EPLAN Software & Services and Revere Electric Supply
Revere Press Release Graphic

SCHAUMBURG, IL — EPLAN Software & Services LLC & Revere Electric Supply Co. announced Monday they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining EPLAN’s electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering software with Revere’s electrical distribution products to deliver cost-effective, efficient solutions to increase customer productivity.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of today’s business world, both companies recognize the need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure a competitive edge. The EPLAN-Revere partnership brings together decades of acute business strategy, product development and technological advancement and deployment to support successful digital transformations. 

Revere will join together with EPLAN to provide access to software and tools that help Revere teams deliver breakthrough technological capabilities to customers. “Partnering with Revere Electric to deliver digital solutions to clients will allow us to provide the very best software, products and strategies on which customers can build their next generation of transformative automation solutions and services.” said Jeff Kilburn, EPLAN USA Managing Director. By virtually connecting EPLAN’s software solutions expertise with Revere’s extensive product portfolio, the collaboration represents a monumental change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market.

EPLAN provides one of the world’s leading CAE software solutions in the fields of electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering. The company provides design software solutions for machine and panel builders. Worldwide, EPLAN supports over 55,000 customers.

Revere is a fourth generation, family owned electrical distribution company that provides a Total Electrical Solution for customers in Northern Illinois, North Central Illinois and South-East Wisconsin.

More in Business Technology
Regal Beloit 5e14ac03e6b5c
Regal Launches Power Transmission App
The new app offers users one source for all bearings-related information needs.
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 1145585734
What Distributors Need to Know About Artificial Intelligence
AI can never distributors' signature personal service, but it can certainly improve it.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Tributea
Tribute Partners With Effective Inventory Mgmt.
EIM's Jon Schribfeder is helping Tribute provide distributors with inventory solutions, including their new TrulinX Air mobile product.
Mar 31st, 2020
Craft I Stock
Evaluating Technology Solutions for Your Business
Back-end solutions are supposed to boost productivity and help drive sales. But are your solutions outcome-based, or simply an output?
Mar 30th, 2020
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Last Chance! Take ID's Survey of Operations and Enter Drawing
ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations is open through EoB on 4/22. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of five $10 gift cards!
Mar 27th, 2020
Tech Talk
Feeding Your Website & Bottom Line
Texas-based distributor Hisco touts an award-winning strategy for increasing organic traffic.
Mar 26th, 2020
I Stock 1087563600
When to Think Like a Startup
ID executive editor Anna Wells ponders if small businesses spend more time thinking about their advantages or about their disadvantages.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Person Looking At Blockchain Concept On Screen, Cryptocurrency, Business, Fintech 849253650 4500x3000
Mfg's Race to Blockchain
The World Economic Forum predicts 10 percent of global GDP will be stored on blockchain by 2027.
Mar 13th, 2020
Pro Glove Mark Display Close Up Crucial Info Where When You Need It
Industrial Wearable Display Scanner
MARK Display brings essential information right where front line workers in the supply chain need it most: the back of the hand.
Mar 11th, 2020
Id March April Covera
ID's March/April 2020 Digital Edition
ID's March/April digital edition features our 2020 Guide to the Modern Sales Organization List, packed with B2B sales best practices. Other features include an ID In-Depth on Berkshire eSupply and discussions with Hisco and MHS Industrial Supply.
Mar 10th, 2020
Mikeinterview (1)
Q&A: ID, Conexiom CEO Talk Sales Order Automation
ID editor Mike Hockett chats with Conexiom's new chief executive Ray Grady about his job transition, the factors impacting B2B distribution and the role sales order automation can, and should, play in this market.
Mar 10th, 2020
1133919170882823742 1133919170882823742a
Descartes Acquires eWMS Provider Peoplevox
Based in the UK, Peoplevox provides cloud-based e-commerce warehouse management solutions.
Feb 24th, 2020