EPLAN Software & Services Partners with Distributor Revere Electric Supply

SCHAUMBURG, IL — EPLAN Software & Services LLC & Revere Electric Supply Co. announced Monday they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining EPLAN’s electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering software with Revere’s electrical distribution products to deliver cost-effective, efficient solutions to increase customer productivity.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of today’s business world, both companies recognize the need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure a competitive edge. The EPLAN-Revere partnership brings together decades of acute business strategy, product development and technological advancement and deployment to support successful digital transformations.

Revere will join together with EPLAN to provide access to software and tools that help Revere teams deliver breakthrough technological capabilities to customers. “Partnering with Revere Electric to deliver digital solutions to clients will allow us to provide the very best software, products and strategies on which customers can build their next generation of transformative automation solutions and services.” said Jeff Kilburn, EPLAN USA Managing Director. By virtually connecting EPLAN’s software solutions expertise with Revere’s extensive product portfolio, the collaboration represents a monumental change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market.

EPLAN provides one of the world’s leading CAE software solutions in the fields of electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering. The company provides design software solutions for machine and panel builders. Worldwide, EPLAN supports over 55,000 customers.

Revere is a fourth generation, family owned electrical distribution company that provides a Total Electrical Solution for customers in Northern Illinois, North Central Illinois and South-East Wisconsin.