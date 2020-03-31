ERP Provider Tribute Partners With Effective Inventory Management

Tribute Inc., a provider of ERP software, announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Jon Schreibfeder, president of Effective Inventory Management — a firm dedicated to helping manufacturers and distributors get the most out of their investment in stock inventory while streamlining their operations.

With the release of TrulinX Air, a Wireless Mobile Warehouse Solution integrated with TrulinX software, many industrial distributors will want to take advantage of the comprehensive features offered such as: improving workflows, creating processes for efficient picking and put away and implementing an efficient warehouse layout with strategic bin placement.

Industrial distributors can use the application for ensuring accurate inventory counts through cycle counting with scanners or they can use more of the features to implement a more sophisticated warehouse management system.

A renowned distribution industry expert, Schreibfeder has served as an inventory management consultant to thousands of firms to improve their productivity and profitability through better inventory management. He is the author of the Achieving Effective Inventory Management (6th edition) and is a long-time faculty member at the annual University of Innovative Distribution (sponsored by Purdue University).

Schreibfeder will work with Tribute clients to design a customized plan for their warehouse operations to create an efficient layout, processes and workflows. He will review warehouse operations such as receiving shipments from suppliers, organizing product storage, how to minimize time and material losses and maintaining accurate inventory.

TrulinX Air product is a sophisticated tool that allows distributors to automate most warehouse operations. Consulting by Effective Inventory Management ensures that warehouse operations are organized in the most efficient manner to increase profit margins.