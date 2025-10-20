Border States Launches Automation Lab at University of North Dakota

Border States announced Thursday that it has launched a new “Automation Innovation Lab” at the University of North Dakota in partnership with ECN Automation and the university’s College of Engineering and Mines.



Border States and ECN provided equipment to the facility, which aims to offer hands-on experience to students at UND's Grand Forks campus and, ultimately, help combat a shortage of trained engineers in the area.



The initiative stemmed from efforts by a regional manufacturing council to leverage the university to address problems faced by local manufacturers.



“The common thread was that if there was an automation device or system that needed repair, reprogramming or optimizing, there weren't necessarily locally trained and talented engineers who could help establish and further automate some of their pieces of equipment," Kevin Rusk, director of business development at the College of Engineering & Mines, said in a statement.



University and company officials recently held a grand opening ceremony for the lab, which opened to students in time for the fall semester.



“This setup gives students a unique opportunity to complement their education with practical experience, helping build early connections to the world of automation and preparing them for successful careers in the industry,” said Border States Sales and Account Management Director Ahmad Khosti.

Fargo-based Border States ranks no. 20 on ID's 2025 Big 50.