Border States Launches Automation Lab at University of North Dakota

The distributor partnered with the university and ECN Automation to help train more engineers.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 20, 2025
Upson Hall II on the University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, N.D.
Upson Hall II on the University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, N.D.
iStock.com/Wolterk

Border States announced Thursday that it has launched a new “Automation Innovation Lab” at the University of North Dakota in partnership with ECN Automation and the university’s College of Engineering and Mines.

Border States and ECN provided equipment to the facility, which aims to offer hands-on experience to students at UND's Grand Forks campus and, ultimately, help combat a shortage of trained engineers in the area. 

The initiative stemmed from efforts by a regional manufacturing council to leverage the university to address problems faced by local manufacturers.

“The common thread was that if there was an automation device or system that needed repair, reprogramming or optimizing, there weren't necessarily locally trained and talented engineers who could help establish and further automate some of their pieces of equipment," Kevin Rusk, director of business development at the College of Engineering & Mines, said in a statement

University and company officials recently held a grand opening ceremony for the lab, which opened to students in time for the fall semester.

“This setup gives students a unique opportunity to complement their education with practical experience, helping build early connections to the world of automation and preparing them for successful careers in the industry,” said Border States Sales and Account Management Director Ahmad Khosti.

Fargo-based Border States ranks no. 20 on ID's 2025 Big 50.

Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
October 8, 2025
1
Domin Scales Hydraulic Production Using Additive Manufacturing
October 17, 2025
I Stock 2200534682 Credit Pakorn Supajitsoontorn
Busting the Top AI Myths Holding Distributors Back
October 17, 2025
Ep151
Security Breach: New Patching Strategies for Old Vulnerabilities
October 16, 2025
Related Stories
1
Technology & Software
Domin Scales Hydraulic Production Using Additive Manufacturing
I Stock 2200534682 Credit Pakorn Supajitsoontorn
Home
Busting the Top AI Myths Holding Distributors Back
Ep151
Technology & Software
Security Breach: New Patching Strategies for Old Vulnerabilities
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsor Content
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 2200534682 Credit Pakorn Supajitsoontorn
Home
Busting the Top AI Myths Holding Distributors Back
Hesitation is understandable, but here's the reality: waiting is riskier than starting.
October 17, 2025
Ep151
Technology & Software
Security Breach: New Patching Strategies for Old Vulnerabilities
Finding balance between technology expansion and security.
October 16, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a985268360612cd81awxaiy7wmgd raj Kfo5 S0n
Technology & Software
Sonepar Says Its Digital Job Center Hit $2B in Sales
The company added that the project management platform also grew 30% year-over-year.
October 9, 2025
An entrance to the Stargate artificial intelligence data center complex in Abilene, Texas on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.
Technology & Software
Is There an AI Bubble? Financial Institutions Sound a Warning
“The risk of a sharp market correction has increased.”
October 8, 2025
Ep150
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Wild & Weird of Industrial Cybersecurity
The human, technology and architecture challenges creating OT's unique security environment.
October 2, 2025
I Stock 1484852942
Technology & Software
Proton Announces AI-Enabled Product Data Software
The company said Proton PIM can update product data in a fraction of the time.
September 30, 2025
A Priori 82 (1)
Home
Practical AI for Industrial Distribution
Nearly 30% of distributors say their companies are using AI — but just 10% said it was having a positive impact.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1220076917
Technology & Software
Transforming the Supply Chain, Warehousing and Transportation with Data
How analytics is redefining operations and decision-making.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1431448980
Technology & Software
Wesco Invests $10M in Procurement Software Startup
The announcement marks Wesco's largest investment in a tech company to date.
September 15, 2025
I Stock 2174228345
Technology & Software
Your CRM Journey Doesn’t End with the Rollout
Five tips for long-term success.
September 11, 2025
I Stock 1401695291
Technology & Software
Tool Supplier Reports Ransomware Attack
The attack was reportedly the second to hit the company since 2022.
September 10, 2025
Ep148
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Threat Landscape Update
Hackers are smarter, industrial systems are tough, and there's still no patch for humans.
September 4, 2025
Ai
Technology & Software
AI Adoption Driving Smarter, More Resilient Supply Chains, Study Says
AI is enabling more thoughtful decision-making but not displacing human judgment.
August 28, 2025
I Stock 1132086992
Technology & Software
Approaching Older Generations in a Family Business About a New ERP
Resistance to change is rarely just about software.
August 26, 2025