Schneider Electric Opens Houston 'Energy Innovation' Hub

Electrical and automation supplier Schneider Electric announced Monday that it has officially opened its first U.S. “Energy Innovation Center.”

The French company said the 10,500-square-foot “state-of-the-art “ facility in Houston is one of the largest of its kind in the world. It joins Schneider’s existing innovation hubs in Paris, Bangalore and Singapore.

Schneider officials said that the location in Houston’s “energy corridor” was chosen for the U.S. hub in order to enable collaboration and technology advancements “across the entire value chain.”

The campus will feature a training center for process control engineers, production superintendents, manufacturing managers, technical leads and plant operations personnel, along with an interactive “Control Room” to showcase Schneider’s solutions in real-world simulations — from refineries to power plants to recovery boilers.

"Digitalization is significantly enhancing the global competitiveness of the U.S. through continuous innovation and increased investment into next-generation technology," Aamir Paul, president of Schneider’s North America operations, said in a statement. "This flagship facility in the ‘Energy Capital of the World’ underscores our commitment to driving the future of software-defined automation for our customers in Houston and beyond.”