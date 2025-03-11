Schneider Electric Opens Houston 'Energy Innovation' Hub

The training and R&D center is the company’s first in the U.S. and fourth worldwide.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 11, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9 67b6482571837
iStock.com

Electrical and automation supplier Schneider Electric announced Monday that it has officially opened its first U.S. “Energy Innovation Center.”

The French company said the 10,500-square-foot “state-of-the-art “ facility in Houston is one of the largest of its kind in the world. It joins Schneider’s existing innovation hubs in Paris, Bangalore and Singapore.

Schneider officials said that the location in Houston’s “energy corridor” was chosen for the U.S. hub in order to enable collaboration and technology advancements “across the entire value chain.”

The campus will feature a training center for process control engineers, production superintendents, manufacturing managers, technical leads and plant operations personnel, along with an interactive “Control Room” to showcase Schneider’s solutions in real-world simulations — from refineries to power plants to recovery boilers.

"Digitalization is significantly enhancing the global competitiveness of the U.S. through continuous innovation and increased investment into next-generation technology," Aamir Paul, president of Schneider’s North America operations, said in a statement. "This flagship facility in the ‘Energy Capital of the World’ underscores our commitment to driving the future of software-defined automation for our customers in Houston and beyond.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9 67b6482571837
Schneider Electric Opens Houston 'Energy Innovation' Hub
March 11, 2025
I Stock 1488294044
Marketing in the Age of AI: Are Manufacturers Keeping Up or Falling Behind?
March 4, 2025
Warehouse I Stock 2150292623 Credit Gorodenkoff
Top Pitfalls to Avoid When Modernizing Your Warehouse
February 28, 2025
Ep131
Security Breach: Observations of an Ethical Hacking Researcher
February 27, 2025
Related Stories
Warehouse I Stock 2150292623 Credit Gorodenkoff
Technology & Software
Top Pitfalls to Avoid When Modernizing Your Warehouse
I Stock 1643824850 Credit Thitima Uthaiburom
Technology & Software
Supercharging Distributor Inside Sales with AI
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b
Technology & Software
Software Company Sues Manufacturer in Trade Secret Spat
A woman is reflected in a window with a slogan about AI ahead of the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland,, Jan. 19, 2025.
Technology & Software
General Purpose AI Could Lead to Array of New Risks, Report Says
More in Technology & Software
I Stock 1488294044
Technology & Software
Marketing in the Age of AI: Are Manufacturers Keeping Up or Falling Behind?
Marketers who learn about it and accept it are gaining a serious leg up over their competitors.
March 4, 2025
Warehouse I Stock 2150292623 Credit Gorodenkoff
Technology & Software
Top Pitfalls to Avoid When Modernizing Your Warehouse
Those making purchasing decisions must consider each step in the fulfillment process.
February 28, 2025
Ep131
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Observations of an Ethical Hacking Researcher
Updates on state-sponsored hacks, intrusions via software vulnerabilities and social engineering tactics.
February 27, 2025
I Stock 1643824850 Credit Thitima Uthaiburom
Technology & Software
Supercharging Distributor Inside Sales with AI
Simplifying success, one task list at a time.
February 25, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b
Technology & Software
Software Company Sues Manufacturer in Trade Secret Spat
MachiningCloud accused Kennametal of stealing its intellectual property to develop a rival platform.
February 5, 2025
I Stock 2040518539
Technology & Software
Ethical AI Is Transforming the Manufacturing Industry
This isn't just about efficiency and productivity, but also about doing what's right for everyone.
February 4, 2025
A woman is reflected in a window with a slogan about AI ahead of the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland,, Jan. 19, 2025.
Technology & Software
General Purpose AI Could Lead to Array of New Risks, Report Says
While some AI harms are already widely known, "evidence of additional risks is gradually emerging."
January 31, 2025
Ep128
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Legacy of AI in Cybersecurity
AI offers solutions to enduring problems, but keeping pace with hackers will be key.
January 30, 2025
I Stock 893494016
Technology & Software
How Warehouses Benefit from an Asset Management Solution
See the big picture.
January 24, 2025
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Technology & Software
Trump Rescinds Biden's Executive Order on AI Safety
What comes next remains unclear.
January 22, 2025
Full Parcel Locker125
Technology & Software
Efficiency Unlocked: How Locker Automation Transforms Distribution
Manual order fulfillment is resource-intensive and time-consuming, impacting both labor costs and productivity.
January 21, 2025
I Stock 2099461093
Technology & Software
Harnessing Machine Learning to Transform Lead Time Management
Calculating lead times demands precision, preparation and solutions.
January 16, 2025
Ep127
Video
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Latest ICS Hack
The continued evolution of the CyberAv3ngers hacking group and its IIoT-focused malware.
January 15, 2025
Ap24361676368771
Technology & Software
AI Is Becoming Ingrained Across Industries; Where Is It Going in 2025?
Companies are increasingly grappling with how to adapt both quickly and responsibly.
January 2, 2025
Industrial Computer Kinwun
Technology & Software
Smart Tools Could Offer a Leap in Efficiency
More than just gadgets — these tools need to ensure long-term success on the plant floor.
December 31, 2024