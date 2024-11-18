Prokeep Secures $25M in Funding

Prokeep said the financing will support the expansion of its demand-generation capabilities.

Nov 18, 2024
Prokeep

NEW ORLEANS – Prokeep, a leading customer communication and engagement platform for distributors, announced that it has successfully raised $25 million in a Series A funding round.

The investment was led by San Francisco-based Dahlia Equity Partners with continued support from Ironspring Ventures, S3 Ventures, Benson Capital Partners and others. This strategic funding will enable Prokeep to accelerate its growth and expand its demand generation capabilities designed for distributors. 

Launched in 2016, Prokeep has quickly transformed the way distributors communicate and help customers get what they need fast. By centralizing inbound and outbound communication and workflow, Prokeep helps distributors build stronger relationships, increase efficiency and grow sales. Now supporting more than 8,500 distributor locations, the platform has facilitated more than $11 billion in orders across North America by connecting distributors with more than 3.5 million tradespeople, mechanics, service people, and other professionals that businesses and consumers rely on daily. 

"Our Series A funding marks a significant milestone for Prokeep," said Jack Carrere, CEO and co-founder of Prokeep. "We are grateful for the confidence our customers and investors have shown in our vision. We have heard loud and clear from our customers that driving demand in a way that builds upon the relationships — in many cases, generational relationships — they’ve already built is vital to their future, and we’re energized to use this new capital to accelerate this reality for them with a clear mission: empower proactive communication to build stronger relationships and drive sales. With the support of Dahlia Equity Partners and our existing investors, we are ready to continue delivering the innovation that unlocks more wins for distributors." 

The new funding will support the expansion of Prokeep’s demand-generation capabilities. These capabilities leverage insights from more than 60 million messages sent through the platform to drive the development of smarter, data-informed outreach resulting in an increase in sales of up to 300% for some customers. Building on early success and customer feedback, Prokeep has invested in data enrichment by leveraging AI models to help distributors extract conversation attributes. These insights include brand preferences, customer intent, and sentiment to enable more efficient and powerful sales enablement, marketing, and other proactive outbound activities. With Prokeep, users are armed with powerful tools to improve customer retention, build trust, and increase profits. 

John Giannuzzi, managing partner at Dahlia Equity Partners, said, "We are thrilled to lead Prokeep’s Series A funding round. Prokeep has proven itself as a crucial player in the distributor communication space, with a strong track record of delivering value to its customers. Prokeep is purpose-built for how distributors work and communicate with their customers, and we are excited about the opportunity to help distributors drive proactive demand, unlock new sales opportunities, and further enhance customer engagement." 

Trusted by industry leaders including ABC Supply, Winsupply, Johnstone Supply, City Electric Supply, NAPA and Ferguson, Prokeep is more than a tool — it’s a partner in their journey to serve their communities more efficiently and proactively. With Prokeep, these teams have improved response times by 30%, gained back nine hours weekly, and equipped themselves to seize every sales opportunity with accuracy and speed. With all of these operational advancements, distributors using Prokeep are able to improve the relationships that are at the core of their business — because relationships should be easy, not on hold. This new round of investment will allow Prokeep to deepen these relationships with new purpose-built solutions that modernize distribution without losing the humanity that sets them apart. 

The funding round also reflects confidence in Prokeep’s recent partnerships with top manufacturers across the industry, including LG, Paccar Parts, High Bar Brands, JCI, Allied Air, and Schneider Electric. These partnerships demonstrate Prokeep’s commitment to building strong alliances across the supply chain that expand its platform's capabilities and reach.

