Flintfox Signs Centralized Pricing Contract with Wesco

It will provide pricing from a single, centralized platform featuring over 21 billion pricing values.

Flintfox
Apr 29, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 12 20 50 Pm
PRNewsfoto/Wesco International

LAS VEGAS — Intelligent pricing specialist Flintfox has signed a five-year contract to provide centralized pricing and other services to Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions.

Through the partnership, Flintfox will support Wesco’s growth by streamlining pricing and supporting the business’ digital transformation program.

Within the last decade, Wesco has rapidly scaled its business through multiple mergers and acquisitions. Following a successful proof of concept, Flintfox will provide pricing from a single, centralised platform featuring over 21 billion pricing values. 

Providing real-time pricing across both buy-side and sell-side, the Flintfox Intelligent Pricing Platform will unify Wesco’s pricing data and systems and help the business to improve the efficiency of its pricing processes. 

Akash Khurana, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer at Wesco, said “Our digital transformation is all about implementing best-of-breed systems to achieve speed, flexibility, and scale so that it’s easy to do business with us. The Flintfox Intelligent Pricing Platform meets our needs, with a unique and tailored service that matches the size and complexity of our business.” 

“We are excited to be working with Wesco," said Flintfox chief executive John Moss. "As a global organization, Wesco’s pricing system is complex by nature, tasked with balancing buy-side and sell-side, discounts, and SPAs. Our platform will help Wesco to tackle the challenges associated with managing multiple legacy systems while delivering full visibility and pinpoint accuracy. We know digitalization is a key priority for Wesco and our offering is perfectly positioned to transform the business’ pricing processes and improving efficiency.”

