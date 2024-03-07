Tompkins Solutions, Softeon Form Strategic Partnership

The companies aim to deliver intelligent software to optimize warehouse operations.

Tompkins Solutions
Mar 7, 2024
I Stock 1141736504
iStock.com/Smederevac

RALEIGH, N.C., and RESTON, Va. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, announced a strategic partnership with Softeon, a global provider of innovative supply chain software.

This collaboration will provide advanced warehouse execution system (WES), warehouse control system (WCS) and warehouse management system (WMS) solutions to help organizations improve order fulfillment and overcome operational challenges.

Powered by Softeon, Tompkins Solutions’ Cornerstone WES orchestrates and optimizes processes to increase throughput, efficiency and cost savings. The vendor-agnostic, robust communication platform acts as a central hub for warehouse operations, providing seamless integration with a wide range of automation systems and technologies. Cornerstone can be deployed as a standalone solution with true WES capabilities such as wave and waveless batch management, pick & put to light, packing, and full warehouse orchestration. It can also be deployed in conjunction with Softeon’s WMS or an existing WMS in automated, manual or hybrid environments, offering unmatched flexibility that enables companies to remain agile and maximize performance, service levels and ROI.

“With the complex and connected nature of supply chains today, it is imperative for people, processes and technologies to operate seamlessly to increase resilience and meet growing demands,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “We’re excited to join forces with Softeon to deliver customized, flexible solutions that enable our customers to drive value and future-proof their warehouse operations.”

“Both Softeon and Tompkins Solutions want the best for our customers, including increased efficiency and profitable growth,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. “Tompkins Solutions’ expertise in warehouse design and implementation, coupled with our innovative software suite, enables us to fulfill our shared commitment of providing customer-centric, vendor-agnostic supply chain solutions that help organizations remain competitive and achieve long-term business success.” 

Softeon and Tompkins Solutions will be exhibiting at MODEX 2024, March 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Visit Softeon at booth #C7466 and Tompkins Solutions at booth #A11323 to learn more about the latest innovations in warehouse automation and supply chain operations.

