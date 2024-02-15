Verusen Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

The Amazon Web Services program provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Verusen
Feb 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm
Verusen

ATLANTA — Verusen announced Thursday that it has joined the Amazon Web Services Independent Software Vendor Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

The AWS ISV Accelerate program enables Verusen to accelerate value for manufacturing customers by directly connecting with Verusen with the AWS partner network and sales organizations. AWS provides Verusen with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and ensures AWS and its partners' mutual commitment. 

Verusen's partnership with the AWS ISV Accelerate program will enable Verusen to help manufacturers make faster, more informed decisions around MRO inventory and procurement that mitigate risks, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences.

“Verusen is delivering industry-leading solutions to AWS customers worldwide, working with AWS Account Executives and Solutions Architects providing access to simplified transactions via AWS Marketplace,” said Verusen CEO Scott Matthews. “Now customers can achieve multiple benefits by accessing Verusen’s next-generation MRO optimization platform in AWS Marketplace.”

AWS customers can access Verusen’s game-changing AI solution for optimizing MRO within the AWS Marketplace. Verusen’s listing in the AWS Marketplace allows customers to streamline the purchasing and managing Verusen’s MRO optimization platform product offerings within their AWS respective Marketplace accounts. 

Through its award-winning work, Verusen offers a range of MRO and indirect materials management use cases that directly contribute to manufacturers’ operational excellence and bottom lines. Verusen's inventory policy optimization, global material search, network and supplier collaboration, and data deduplication capabilities allow existing AWS customers to enhance their tech stack further to transform their end-to-end MRO materials management processes digitally. Manufacturers gain significant visibility to their entire MRO landscape through Verusen’s easy access to purpose-built MRO optimization solution utilizing cloud infrastructure.

By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Verusen’s AI-driven MRO optimization platform is prominent in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog featuring a wide collection of independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services.  

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Verusen participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate Verusen customers' successes across industry verticals.

