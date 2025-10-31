4 Republicans Back Senate Resolution to Undo Trump's Tariffs Around the Globe

While the legislative efforts are ultimately doomed, they exposed fault lines in the GOP.

Stephen Groves
Oct 31, 2025
I Stock 1760532368
iStock.com/A-Tom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a resolution Thursday that would undo many of President Donald Trump's tariffs around the globe, the latest note of displeasure at his trade tactics in Washington that came just as the president celebrated his negotiations with China as a success.

After a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, Trump said he would cut tariffs on the Asian economic giant and China would, in turn, purchase 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually for the next three years. The Republican president claimed his trade negotiations would secure "prosperity and security to millions of Americans."

But back in Washington, senators — several from Trump's Republican Party — have demonstrated their dissent with Trump's tariff tactics by passing a series of resolutions this week that would nullify the national emergencies that Trump has declared to justify the import taxes. Already this week, the Senate approved resolutions to end tariffs imposed on Brazil and Canada. While the legislative efforts are ultimately doomed, they exposed fault lines in the GOP.

The latest resolution, which would effectively end most of Trump's tariff policies, passed on a 51-47 vote, with four Republicans joining with all Democrats.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who backed Democrats on the resolutions, credited Trump for decreasing the tariffs on China, but said the result is "still much higher than we've had."

"It still will lead to increased prices," he said.

The votes were orchestrated by Democrats using a decades-old law that allows Congress to nullify a presidential emergency. But House Republicans have instituted a new rule that allows the leadership to prevent such resolutions from coming up for a vote. Plus, Trump would surely veto legislation that inhibits his power over trade policy, meaning the legislation won't ultimately take effect.

Democrats can force a vote but not a result

But Democrats have still been able to force the Senate to take up an uncomfortable topic for their Republican colleagues.

"American families are being squeezed by prices going up and up and up," said Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, in a floor speech. He added that "in many ways, red states in rural areas are being hit the hardest," and pointed to economic strain being put on farmers and manufacturers.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that Americans shouldn't be fooled by Trump's announcement.

"Donald Trump has folded, leaving American families and farmers and small businesses to deal with the wreckage from his blunders, from his erratic on again off again tariff policies," said the New York Democrat.

How Republicans see Trump's trade policy

Overall, there has been little movement among Republicans to oppose Trump's import taxes publicly. A nearly identical resolution failed in April on a tied vote after Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was absent. On Thursday, McConnell and Paul, as well as Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, voted along with all Democrats to pass the resolution.

Those four Republicans helped advance similar resolutions this week to end the tariffs on Brazil and Canada. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, also voted in favor of the resolution applying to Brazil, but otherwise, GOP senators have held the line this week behind the president.

"I agree with my colleagues that tariffs should be more targeted to avoid harm to Americans," said Sen. Mike Crapo, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, in a floor speech. Yet, he added that Trump's negotiations "are bearing fruit" and praised his announcement that Beijing would allow the export of rare earth elements and start buying American soybeans again.

Republicans representing farm states were especially enthused by the announcement that China would be purchasing 25 million metric tons of soybeans annually, starting with 10 million metric tons for the rest of this year.

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, said the deal with China "absolutely" justifies Trump's use of tariff threats to negotiate trade policy with other nations. He called the announcement "huge news" for Kansas farmers, but also acknowledged that they would still probably need financial help as they deal with the strain of losing their biggest customer for soybeans and sorghum.

"It's not like you can snap your finger and send over $15 billion worth of sorghum and soybeans together overnight," he said.

China had been the largest purchaser of U.S. soybeans until this year. It purchased almost 27 million metric tons in 2024, so Trump's negotiated deal only guarantees to return soybean exports to China to less than their previous level.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, called the purchase agreement a "start."

Asked whether he agreed with Trump's assessment that his meeting with Xi had been a runaway success, Cramer smiled and said the president "is nothing if not optimistic."

