Wesco Upgrades its Construction Services

PITTSBURGH and PHILADELPHIA — Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, on Thursday announced enhancements to its suite of construction services and solutions designed to help today’s contractors effectively navigate supply chain constraints, optimize labor resources and support energy transition efforts.

Contractors are under more pressure than ever to execute projects on time and on budget. As the largest electrical distributor in North America, Wesco keenly understands these challenges and is investing in its portfolio of installation solutions to help optimize labor costs, minimize risk and improve project execution.

The continued growth of capital projects driven by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and a national trend toward electrification has created an unprecedented opportunity to invest in reshaping the nation’s infrastructure. With a continued shortage of skilled labor, many contractors face increased risks in efficiently delivering new projects on time and on budget.

Wesco’s suite of enhanced installment solutions not only help optimize labor resources and accelerate project execution, but also educate contractors on the growing need for solutions tied to grid modernization, electric vehicles, and solar and battery storage to support the inevitable energy transition.

Key enhancements include:

Expanded Distribution and Services Capacity – Recently, Wesco opened a new, 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Phoenix, AZ, featuring state-of-the-art technology to support mounting demand for new projects. The company is also expanding its project management and quotations capabilities in key U.S. markets to effectively support large projects, helping to minimize risk and labor requirements on job sites.

Insta-Reel – To further maximize the power of the Insta-Reel, an award-winning cable management solution, Wesco increased the solution’s size and durability by relying on better, recyclable plastic to also support sustainability objectives. With non-productive labor averaging 31% of labor units, the enhanced Insta-Reel will be instrumental in helping to reduce unproductive labor costs and risk of injury to contractors and integrators.

Installation Solutions – Wesco’s capabilities, including the ability to build solar combiner boxes at multiple facilities across the country and expanded solar wire services, will help meet growing demand for renewable solutions.

An award-winning Fortune 500 global distributor, Wesco stocks thousands of types of wire and cable and processes installation enhancement solutions across the U.S., saving customers approximately 10,000 labor hours per month. With a network of high-quality suppliers, Wesco helps ensure that customers receive what they need, when they need it, no matter the location. Beyond distribution, Wesco’s team of experts are well versed on risk mitigation and cost reduction to help take the cost and complexity out of procurement decisions and project processes. Wesco delivers the end-to-end services that contractors need to successfully support today’s more complex project execution – from automation to energy management to safety and security.

“We are committed to addressing our customers’ needs as the demand for skilled labor and the size and scope of projects accelerate over the next several years,” said Sean Nacey, senior vice president and general manager, U.S. construction and energy, Wesco. “For more than a century, we have helped customers increase productivity, improve profitability and mitigate risk. Despite evolving market conditions, contractors can rely on Wesco as their trusted partner, keeping their needs top of mind as we enhance our suite of services and solutions.”

Visit the Wesco booth, #415, at NECA, taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Philadelphia, or read more about Wesco’s construction services and solutions here.