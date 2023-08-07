Trucking Giant Yellow Declares Bankruptcy After Years of Financial Struggles

The filing marks a significant shift for shippers nationwide.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Aug 7, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal in Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal in Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed Sunday, comes just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. While a Chapter 11 filing is used to restructure debt while operations continue, Yellow, like other trucking companies in recent years, will liquidate and the U.S. will join other creditors unlikely to recover funds extended to the company.

Yellow fell into severe financial stress after a long stretch of poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades.

In 2019 two trucking companies, Celadon and New England Motor Freight, file for bankruptcy protection and liquidated.

Former Yellow customers and shippers may face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight, experts say — noting Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.

"It is with profound disappointment that Yellow announces that it is closing after nearly 100 years in business," CEO Darren Hawkins said in a news release late Sunday. "For generations, Yellow provided hundreds of thousands of Americans with solid, good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers."

Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is one of the nation's largest less-than-truckload carriers. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company had 30,000 employees across the country.

The Teamsters, which represented Yellow's 22,000 unionized workers, said last week that the company gave legal notice for a bankruptcy filing and shut down operations in late July following layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees.

Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien called the news "unfortunate but not surprising" in a July 31 statement — pointing to the financial chaos at Yellow. "This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry," he said.

The Wall Street Journal and FreightWaves reported in late July that the bankruptcy was coming — noting that customers had already started to leave the carrier in large numbers and that the company had stopped freight pickups.

Those reports arrived just days after Yellow averted a strike from the Teamsters amid heated contract negotiations. A pension fund agreed to extend health benefits for workers at two Yellow Corp. operating companies, avoiding a planned walkout — and giving Yellow "30 days to pay its bills," notably a total of $50 million owed to the Central States Health and Welfare Fund. A Yellow spokesperson said Tuesday that the company previously request a short-term deferral of the pension contributions plus interest, but the funds denied that request.

Yellow blamed the nine-month talks for the demise of the company, saying it was unable to institute a new business plan to modernize operations and make it more competitive during that time.

The company said it has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware for permission to make payments, including for employee wages and benefits, taxes and certain vendors essential to its businesses.

Yellow has racked up hefty bills over the years. As of late March, Yellow had an outstanding debt of about $1.5 billion. Of that, $729.2 million was owed to the federal government.

In 2020, under the Trump administration, the Treasury Department granted the company a $700 million pandemic-era loan on national security grounds. The Teamsters supported the $700 million loan when it was first announced.

A congressional probe recently concluded that the Treasury and Defense departments "made missteps" in the decision and noted that Yellow's "precarious financial position at the time of the loan, and continued struggles, expose taxpayers to a significant risk of loss."

As of June 30, Yellow had paid $67 million in cash interest on the loan, which is due in 2024, the company said.

The financial chaos at Yellow "is probably two decades in the making," Stifel research director Bruce Chan said ahead of the filing late last month, pointing to poor management and strategic decisions dating back to the early 2000s. "At this point, after each party has bailed them out so many times, there is a limited appetite to do that anymore."

Latest in Logistics
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Sponsored
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
August 1, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal in Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Trucking Giant Yellow Declares Bankruptcy
August 7, 2023
Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont.
Montana Train Derailment Report Renews Calls for Automated Systems to Detect Track Problems
July 31, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal, Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Trucking Company Yellow Heads for Bankruptcy
July 31, 2023
Related Stories
The port of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Logistics
Port Workers Ratify Contract Offer, Ending Labor Dispute
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal, Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Logistics
Trucking Company Yellow Heads for Bankruptcy
Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, Vancouver, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
Port Workers in Canada Reject Contract Offer
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 3, 2023
Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont.
Logistics
Montana Train Derailment Report Renews Calls for Automated Systems to Detect Track Problems
Installing sensors on the tens of thousands of locomotives in the fleet could be cost prohibitive.
July 31, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal, Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Logistics
Trucking Company Yellow Heads for Bankruptcy
The company shut down operations following hundreds of layoffs.
July 31, 2023
Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, Vancouver, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
Port Workers in Canada Reject Contract Offer
The move raises the prospect of the government stepping in.
July 31, 2023
Ap23207480281549
Logistics
A Fire Is Still Burning on Board a Car-Carrying Cargo Ship
It's near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat.
July 27, 2023
Smoke and flames on a freight ship in the North Sea off the Dutch island of Ameland, July 26, 2023.
Logistics
Crew Member Killed in Cargo Ship Fire
The vessel was carrying thousands of vehicles.
July 26, 2023
A Union Pacific locomotive in Omaha, Neb., Oct. 17, 2013.
Logistics
Union Pacific Names CEO Recommended by Hedge Fund
The railroad cut its outlook amid disappointing financial results and weakening consumer demand.
July 26, 2023
A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off during a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Reaches Tentative Deal with Unionized Workers
The agreement could avert a calamitous strike.
July 25, 2023
I Stock 1426630971
Logistics
Global Shipping's Vague New Climate Strategy
Why it still might be pointing the industry in the right direction.
July 25, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears.
Logistics
UPS Strike Could Be Just Around the Corner
Here's what you need to know.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1347477414
Logistics
Lowe's Expands Same-Day Delivery Nationwide
The retailer is expanding its partnership with omnichannel provider OneRail.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1414339712
Logistics
Maersk Fined for Firing Worker Reporting Safety Concerns
The shipping giant was ordered to reinstate the employee and pay more than $700,000.
July 20, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
Teamsters, UPS to Resume Negotiations as Deadline Approaches
The talks will end a two-week stalemate.
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1031538738
Logistics
Auto Parts Distributor Owes Back Wages to More than 1,300
Federal labor officials hope to ensure workers receive their share of a $5.6 million payment.
July 19, 2023
A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Union Pacific Railroad to Renew Push for 1-Person Crews
The railroad will test the idea of having a conductor in a truck to respond to problems on trains.
July 18, 2023