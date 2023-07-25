UPS Reaches Tentative Contract Deal with Unionized Workers

The agreement could avert a strike that threatened to disrupt logistics nationwide.

Haleluya Hadero
Jul 25, 2023
A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off during a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off during a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a tentative contract with its 340,000-person union, potentially averting a strike that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.

The agreement was announced Tuesday, the first day that UPS and the Teamsters had returned to the table after contentious negotiations broke down earlier this month.

Negotiators had already reached tentative agreements on several issues but continued to clash over pay for part-time workers, who make up more than half of the UPS employees represented by the union.

The Teamsters hailed the agreement as "historic."

Under the tentative agreement, which still needs union members' approval, full- and part-time union workers will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more over the duration of the five-year contract. The agreement also includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers — whom the union says are the most at risk of exploitation — from $16.20 per hour to $21 per hour. The average pay for part-timers had been $20.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said in a statement that UPS put $30 billion more on the table due to the negotiations, saying the deal "sets a new standard in the labor movement."

The two sides had already tentatively agreed to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a full holiday and to end forced overtime on drivers' days off. Tentative agreements on safety issues had also been reached, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning.

UPS had also agreed to eliminate a lower-paid category of drivers who work shifts that include weekends, and convert them into regular full-time drivers. Under the agreement, the company will create 7,500 full-time jobs and fill 22,500 open positions, allowing more part-timers to transition to full-time.

"Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers," Carol Tomé, UPS CEO, said in a written statement.

Voting on the new contract begins Aug. 3 and concludes Aug. 22.

Industry groups, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, labor leaders and the White House applauded the deal.

"This agreement is a testament to the power of employers and employees coming together to work out their differences at the bargaining table in a manner that helps businesses succeed while helping workers secure pay and benefits they can raise a family on and retire with dignity and respect," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Union members, angered by a contract they say union leadership forced on them five years ago, argued that they have shouldered the more than 140% profit growth at UPS as the pandemic increased delivery demand. Unionized workers said they wanted to right what they saw as a bad contract.

Union leadership was upended last year with the election of O'Brien, a vocal critic of union president James Hoffa — son of the famed Teamsters firebrand — who signed off on that contract.

The 24 million packages UPS ships daily amounts to about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. According to UPS, that's equivalent to about 6% of the nation's gross domestic product.

During the last breakdown in labor talks a quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS workers walked out for 15 days, crippling the company. A walkout this time would have had much further-reaching implications, with millions of Americans now accustomed to online shopping and speedy delivery.

The consulting firm Anderson Economic Group estimated a 10-day UPS strike could have cost the U.S. economy more than $7 billion and triggered "significant and lasting harm" to business and workers.

Logistics experts warned that the other U.S. shipping companies combined do not have the capacity to handle all the packages that would come their way during any UPS work stoppage, and that prices on shipping and goods would inevitably increase. Meanwhile, customers who shop online could have faced higher shipping fees and longer waits.

In recent weeks, large and small businesses worked to create contingency plans in the event of a strike.

Joseph Debicella, a small business owner who runs an online site that sells bridesmaids' gifts, said his company ships roughly 50% of its orders through UPS. He hasn't used FedEx before, but created an account with the company two weeks ago as chatter over a strike picked up. He was also hearing about the negotiations from his UPS driver, who told him his deliveries were getting lighter as the July 31 deadline for a new contract neared.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told The Associated Press that the department store chain was considering its options and that its supply chain team was mapping out what a strike would look like and how it would affect shipping.

If ratified, the deal could prevent major disruption just as retailers are in the throes of the back-to-school shopping season — the second largest sales period behind the winter holidays.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a national retail trade group that counts retailers including Best Buy, CVS Health and Kohl's as members, called the tentative pact "an enormous relief to retailers, who have been navigating the possibility of a strike and the associated uncertainty for weeks."

"We're grateful that this challenge, which would have had a price tag in the billions of dollars and a long runway for recovery, was avoided," the group said in a statement.

Labor experts see the showdown as a demonstration of labor power at a time of low U.S. union membership. Unions have grown more active this summer thanks to several organized labor pushes at major companies.

Hollywood actors and screenwriters are picketing over pay issues. United Auto Workers are considering a potential strike.

"This is how it's done!" Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson said in a statement after UPS the deal was announced. "And this labor solidarity summer just got stronger."

Latest in Logistics
A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off during a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
UPS Reaches Tentative Deal with Unionized Workers
July 25, 2023
I Stock 1426630971
Global Shipping's Vague New Climate Strategy
July 25, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears.
UPS Strike Could Be Just Around the Corner
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1347477414
Lowe's Expands Same-Day Delivery Nationwide
July 21, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1426630971
Logistics
Global Shipping's Vague New Climate Strategy
I Stock 1347477414
Logistics
Lowe's Expands Same-Day Delivery Nationwide
I Stock 1414339712
Logistics
Maersk Fined for Firing Worker Reporting Safety Concerns
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
Teamsters, UPS to Resume Negotiations as Deadline Approaches
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 24, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears.
Logistics
UPS Strike Could Be Just Around the Corner
Here's what you need to know.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1347477414
Logistics
Lowe's Expands Same-Day Delivery Nationwide
The retailer is expanding its partnership with omnichannel provider OneRail.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1414339712
Logistics
Maersk Fined for Firing Worker Reporting Safety Concerns
The shipping giant was ordered to reinstate the employee and pay more than $700,000.
July 20, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
Teamsters, UPS to Resume Negotiations as Deadline Approaches
The talks will end a two-week stalemate.
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1031538738
Logistics
Auto Parts Distributor Owes Back Wages to More than 1,300
Federal labor officials hope to ensure workers receive their share of a $5.6 million payment.
July 19, 2023
A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Union Pacific Railroad to Renew Push for 1-Person Crews
The railroad will test the idea of having a conductor in a truck to respond to problems on trains.
July 18, 2023
Barren Hill Fire Police block an intersection after a train derailment, July 17, 2023.
Logistics
Freight Train Derails in Southeast Pennsylvania
More than a dozen cars on the 40-car CSX train appeared to be off the tracks.
July 17, 2023
President Joe Biden, center left, talks with Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien, facing, after he spoke about strengthening the supply chain with improvements in the trucking industry, April 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Logistics
Teamsters President Asks White House to Stand Aside if UPS Workers Go on Strike
The union represents 340,000 UPS workers.
July 17, 2023
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
Logistics
Dockworkers, Governor Dig in Heels in Labor Spat
The dispute has left the newest terminal at the East Coast's deepest harbor largely inactive.
July 14, 2023
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Logistics
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
The stoppage has halted shipments at along Canada's west coast for nearly two weeks.
July 14, 2023
I Stock 1442920328
Logistics
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
Employees at a Port of Savannah warehouse were at risk of bring crushed by falling vehicles.
July 11, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
The strike shut down more than 30 ports along the country's west coast.
July 10, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
Ohio officials imposed the restrictions after a fiery derailment earlier this year.
July 10, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Some of the nation's largest truck makers said they will stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
July 10, 2023