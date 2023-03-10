Railroad Group Warns that Car Flaw Could Cause Derailments

Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in a derailment last weekend in Ohio.

Josh Funk
Mar 10, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Bill Lackey/Springfield-News Sun via AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. railroads were warned to take certain cars out of service Thursday after Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in last weekend's derailment in Ohio.

It's not clear that the loose wheels caused the derailment near Springfield last Saturday because the National Transportation Safety Board has just begun investigating that crash — the latest in a string of high-profile derailments that have been grabbing headlines. But the railroad said the loose wheels on the car could cause a derailment.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement that after the railroad discovered "additional cases of unusual wheel movement," it acted quickly to notify accident investigators and the rest of the industry. The Association of American Railroads trade group responded Thursday by issuing an advisory about the suspect cars.

The trade group said the problem was linked to new wheel sets that were installed on specialized steel coil cars beginning in August. The association said all of the cars with those wheels should be inspected and have their wheels replaced immediately.

It wasn't immediately clear how many railcars might be affected or their location, Association of American Railroads spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek said.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight since a fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio last month. Roughly half of the town of East Palestine had to be evacuated after several hazardous materials cars caught fire. The railroad's CEO was answering questions about that wreck at a Congressional hearing on Thursday.

Besides the Springfield derailment, two others have been reported across the country in the past week, although none of those involved hazardous materials.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 8, 2023
A derailed freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway near Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023.
Railroads Propose Safety Reforms After Fiery Derailment
March 9, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
March 9, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Safety Agency Opens Probe of Norfolk Southern Rail Accidents
March 8, 2023
Related Stories
A derailed freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway near Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Propose Safety Reforms After Fiery Derailment
A Norfolk Southern cargo train car leans off the tracks after derailing in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio
I Stock 861104494
Logistics
Supreme Court Weighs New York-New Jersey Port Spat
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
A derailed freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway near Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Propose Safety Reforms After Fiery Derailment
But it’s not clear if the changes will be enough to satisfy regulators and lawmakers.
March 9, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
Outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses has turned high-level attention to railroad safety.
March 9, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Safety Agency Opens Probe of Norfolk Southern Rail Accidents
The NTSB says it will begin a broad look at the company's safety culture.
March 8, 2023
This is a locator map for the Suez Canal and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, with its capital, Cairo.
Logistics
Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Suez Canal
Traffic through the global waterway was not impacted.
March 6, 2023
A Norfolk Southern cargo train car leans off the tracks after derailing in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio
Authorities say there is no indication of any risk to public health.
March 6, 2023
I Stock 861104494
Logistics
Supreme Court Weighs New York-New Jersey Port Spat
The dispute concerns a decades-old commission designed to combat mob influence.
March 1, 2023
I Stock 1044327810
Logistics
OSHA Cites Another Amazon Warehouse for Workplace Hazards
The Colorado Springs facility is the 7th Amazon location to be cited this year.
February 27, 2023
I Stock 140404669
Logistics
Georgia Lawmakers Pare Back Bill to Increase Truck Weights
Logging, farming and trucking groups have long been seeking the increase.
February 23, 2023
EPA Administrator Michael Regan during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023.
Logistics
EPA Orders Norfolk Southern to Clean Up Toxic Derailment
The railroad's CEO promised to become a “safer railroad.”
February 23, 2023
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, after a controlled detonation of derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.
Logistics
Transportation Secretary Urges Railroad Safety Changes After Derailment
Although derailments have declined of late, there were still more than 1,000 last year.
February 22, 2023
An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Van Buren Township, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023.
Logistics
Train Derails Near Detroit; No Hazardous Material Spilled
The incident came nearly two weeks after a devastating derailment in Ohio.
February 18, 2023
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is wedged across the Suez Canal, in Amer, Egypt, March 28, 2021.
Logistics
Shipping Giant Sues Over Blocking of Suez Canal
A.P. Moeller-Maersk said claim is tied to losses suffered during the canal’s blockage.
February 14, 2023
A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike.
Logistics
CSX Promises Paid Sick Time
The railroad says it had reached agreements with two more of its unions.
February 13, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Fiery Ohio Derailment Raises Railroad Safety Questions
Rail unions believe the industry has gotten riskier in recent years after widespread job cuts.
February 9, 2023
The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Logistics
Shipper Maersk Reports Most Profitable Year, Warns of Drop
Maersk points to a plunge in container volumes and freight rates.
February 8, 2023