March 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $207M

Shipments through the first three months of the year were down 5.9%.

Christopher Chidzik, AMT
May 27, 2025
I Stock 2216498767
iStock.com

McLEAN, Va. — Shipments of cutting tools, measured by the Cutting Tool Market Report compiled in a collaboration between AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI), totaled $207.1 million in March 2025. Orders increased 4.3% from February 2025 but were down 4.2% from March 2024. Year-to-date shipments totaled $605.6 million, a drop of 5.9% from the same period in 2024.

“Despite the uncertainty from Washington, it was still business as usual for most companies,” said Jack Burley, chairman of AMT’s Cutting Tool Product Group. “However, most tooling manufacturers are either dealing with increased tariffs for products sourced abroad or increased costs for raw materials like tungsten carbide, or both. These increased costs for perishable tools are already getting passed on, resulting in a hit to the operating margins for manufacturers.”

Bret Tayne, president of Everede Tool Co., said, “March cutting tool sales improved over February and were at the highest level we have seen since October 2024. Despite the improvement, year-over-year sales remained below 2024 levels for the third consecutive month. Although this data precedes the ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcements, I’ve anecdotally heard optimism that the current volatility will be short-lived, and modest growth will return in the second half of the year.”

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process, the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 20, 2025
I Stock 2216498767
March Cutting Tool Orders Total $207M
May 27, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 7, 2025.
Powell Defends Federal Reserve Amid Onslaught of Attacks from Trump
May 27, 2025
A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Weekly Job Numbers Steady as Uncertainty Lingers
May 22, 2025
Related Stories
Shoppers pass by televisions on display in a Costco warehouse, Colorado Springs, Colo, Dec. 19, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Rebounds After Five Straight Months of Declines
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 7, 2025.
Economy
Powell Defends Federal Reserve Amid Onslaught of Attacks from Trump
A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Economy
Weekly Job Numbers Steady as Uncertainty Lingers
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 20, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 7, 2025.
Economy
Powell Defends Federal Reserve Amid Onslaught of Attacks from Trump
He specifically defended the decision to slash interest rates in response to the pandemic.
May 27, 2025
A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Economy
Weekly Job Numbers Steady as Uncertainty Lingers
Businesses continue to retain employees despite growing economic uncertainty over U.S. trade policy.
May 22, 2025
Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Ap25092737492542 67ee8f177d66d
Economy
12 States Urge Federal Court to Strike Down Tariffs
They say the president has exceeded his authority.
May 21, 2025
Empty shopping carts are collected from the parking lot at Walmart store in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Economy
Massive Import Taxes Haven't Done Much Economic Damage Yet
The tariffs are the highest since the Great Depression.
May 19, 2025
A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Costco gas station, Feb. 16, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Slides to 3-Year Lows as Trade War Raises Inflation Anxiety
The index slipped to the second-lowest level in the nearly 75-year history of the survey.
May 16, 2025
Container cranes sit idle at the port of New York & New Jersey, Bayonne, N.J., May 12, 2025.
Economy
UN Forecasts Slower Global Growth Following Tariffs, Trade Tensions
Economists also cited the volatile geopolitical landscape and threats of rising production costs, supply chain disruptions and financial turbulence.
May 16, 2025
I Stock 1320960335
Economy
Wholesale Prices Dropped 0.5% Last Month Despite Tariffs
The producer price index saw its first monthly drop since late 2023.
May 15, 2025
The seal of the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Dec. 8, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Official Sees Signs of Slowing Economy but Not Ready to Cut Rates
Businesses have turned cautious, but are not yet engaging in steep job cuts or other behavior typical of a recession.
May 13, 2025
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., with Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., at the Capitol, April 8, 2025.
Economy
Republicans Wrestle With Economic Priorities in the Trump Era
The GOP is shape-shifting its policy priorities in real time.
May 13, 2025
I Stock 914855976
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Jumped 20.5% in March
New orders reached the highest monthly value since March 2023.
May 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Washington, May 7, 2025.
Economy
Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged Amid Risks of Higher Prices, Unemployment
“There’s just so much that we don’t know," Chair Jerome Powell said.
May 8, 2025
Shipping containers at the Guangzhou Port, China, April 17, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Ahead of Trump Tariffs
The deficit has roughly doubled over the last year.
May 7, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks with IMF Economic Counsellor and Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at International Monetary Fund headquarters, Washington, April 25, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Likely to Defy Trump, Keep Rates Unchanged This Week
Fed officials have said they want to see how Trump's tariffs affect the economy before making any moves.
May 5, 2025
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, April 17, 2025.
Economy
Trump Says It's Biden's Economy, but Businesses and Economists Beg to Differ
Rarely have a new president's policies had such a sharp, immediate impact on the economy.
May 2, 2025