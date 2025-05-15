U.S. Wholesale Prices Dropped 0.5% Last Month Despite President Trump's Tariffs

The producer price index saw its first monthly drop since late 2023.

Paul Wiseman
May 15, 2025
I Stock 1320960335
iStock.com/felixmizioznikov

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices dropped unexpectedly in April for the first time in more than a year despite President Donald Trump's sweeping taxes on imports.

The producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — fell 0.5% last month from March, the first drop since October 2023 and the biggest in five years. Compared to a year earlier, producer prices rose 2.4% last month, decelerating from a 3.4% year-over-year gain in March, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale prices dipped 0.4% from March and rose 3.1% from a year earlier.

Economists had forecast that producer prices rose modestly in April.

Services prices fell 0.7%, the biggest drop in government records going back to 2009, on shrinking profit margins at wholesalers and retailers. Wholesale food prices fell 1%, and egg prices plunged 39%, though they are still up nearly 45% from a year ago because of bird flu.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose just 2.3% last month from April 2024 — smallest year-over-year gain in more than four years.

Economists have predicted that Trump's tariffs would drive up prices, and many expect the impact to show up in June or July.

Still, Trump's tariffs are ever-changing, so it's hard to forecast their economic impact. On Monday, for instance, Trump unexpectedly agreed to a massive de-escalation of his trade war with China — third-biggest source of U.S. imports — by scaling back his taxes on Chinese products to 30% from 145%; China slashed its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products from 125% to 10%.

"Tariffs have yet to make much of a mark on pricing, though it's likely just a matter of time,'' Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a commentary.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 13, 2025
The seal of the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Dec. 8, 2024.
Federal Reserve Official Sees Signs of Slowing Economy but Not Ready to Cut Rates
May 13, 2025
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., with Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., at the Capitol, April 8, 2025.
Republicans Wrestle With Economic Priorities in the Trump Era
May 13, 2025
I Stock 914855976
Metalworking Machinery Orders Jumped 20.5% in March
May 12, 2025
Related Stories
The seal of the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Dec. 8, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Official Sees Signs of Slowing Economy but Not Ready to Cut Rates
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., with Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., at the Capitol, April 8, 2025.
Economy
Republicans Wrestle With Economic Priorities in the Trump Era
I Stock 914855976
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Jumped 20.5% in March
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 13, 2025
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., with Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., at the Capitol, April 8, 2025.
Economy
Republicans Wrestle With Economic Priorities in the Trump Era
The GOP is shape-shifting its policy priorities in real time.
May 13, 2025
I Stock 914855976
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Jumped 20.5% in March
New orders reached the highest monthly value since March 2023.
May 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Washington, May 7, 2025.
Economy
Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged Amid Risks of Higher Prices, Unemployment
“There’s just so much that we don’t know," Chair Jerome Powell said.
May 8, 2025
Shipping containers at the Guangzhou Port, China, April 17, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Ahead of Trump Tariffs
The deficit has roughly doubled over the last year.
May 7, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks with IMF Economic Counsellor and Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at International Monetary Fund headquarters, Washington, April 25, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Likely to Defy Trump, Keep Rates Unchanged This Week
Fed officials have said they want to see how Trump's tariffs affect the economy before making any moves.
May 5, 2025
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, April 17, 2025.
Economy
Trump Says It's Biden's Economy, but Businesses and Economists Beg to Differ
Rarely have a new president's policies had such a sharp, immediate impact on the economy.
May 2, 2025
I Stock 2173029436
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Contracts in April
After two months of growth to start the year, the sector contracted for the second month in a row.
May 1, 2025
Shoppers move through a market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, April 21, 2025.
Economy
Inflation Cools, Spending Jumps as Americans Brace for Tariff Impact
The slowdown in inflation could be a temporary respite.
April 30, 2025
I Stock 2161871446
Economy
Trump's Tariffs Loom Over the Economy as Shipments from China Fall
Massive, unpredictable taxes on imports could mean emptier shelves and higher prices — perhaps within weeks.
April 30, 2025
Guangzhou Port, China, April 17, 2025.
Economy
Economy Shrinks 0.3% in Q1 as Trade Wars Disrupt Business
It's the first drop in three years.
April 30, 2025
A customer checks his shopping receipts while waiting in line at the food court at Costco store, Glendale, Calif., April 10, 2025.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Plummets to Covid-Era Low as Trade War Stokes Anxiety
Nearly one-third of consumers expect hiring to slow in the coming months.
April 29, 2025
Javid Moghaddasnia, director of customer engagement, discusses American Giant clothing at the company's showroom in San Francisco, April 17, 2025.
Economy
Most Americans Expect Higher Prices as a Result of Tariffs, Poll Finds
Many also fear the country is being steered into a recession.
April 29, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Why Trump's Call to Cut Interest Rates May Not Help Consumers
Even if the central bank gave in to the pressure, it wouldn't necessarily lead to lower borrowing costs.
April 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
Trump's Tariff Talk Makes Fragile World Economy Nervous
He says he's on a path to cut several new trade deals in a few weeks.
April 28, 2025