Metalformers’ Predictions for Economic Activity Continue to Decline; Shipping Levels Improve

Companies also anticipate a drop in incoming orders.

Precision Metalforming Association
Apr 24, 2025
I Stock 2096850234
iStock.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Metalforming manufacturers’ outlook for economic activity continued to decline for the third consecutive month, according to the April 2025 Precision Metalforming Association Business Conditions Report.

Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 99 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.

PMA’s April report shows that only 16% of surveyed manufacturers anticipate an increase in economic activity in the next three months (down from 23% in March), 47% predict no change in activity (compared to 54% in March) and 37% expect a decrease in activity (up from 23% last month).

Metalformers also forecast a drop in incoming orders, with 26% of survey respondents anticipating a decline in orders in the next three months (compared to 24% in March), 47% predicting no change (compared to 40% last month) and 27% expecting an increase in orders (down from 36% reported in March).

However, current average daily shipping levels showed a modest rebound in April, with 44% reporting an increase in shipping levels (up from 35% in March), 41% reporting no change (compared to 40% last month) and 15% reporting a decrease in levels (down from 25% in March).

The survey also showed that only 4% of respondents had workers on short time or layoff in April (down from 12% in March), while 34% are currently expanding their workforce (the same percentage reported in February and March). Twelve percent of respondents reported an increase in lead times in April, compared to 14% in March.

“Metalformers are navigating continued economic uncertainty, with declining confidence in near-term conditions and softening order volumes,” said PMA President David Klotz. “Ongoing unpredictability surrounding U.S. trade policy is likely a major factor behind these forecasts—particularly the widening gap between U.S. steel prices and those in the rest of the world, which impacts a key input for our members. Some are seeing increased interest from customers looking to reshore production as a result of the tariffs, which is encouraging. However, proposals to eliminate critical programs like the federal Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) are deeply concerning. If we want to strengthen domestic manufacturing and compete globally, we need continued support for programs that help small and medium-sized manufacturers modernize and innovate.”

Full report results are available at pma.org.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Trader Thomas McCauley on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 21, 2025.
Wall Street, Dollar Tumble as Investors Retreat Further from the U.S.
April 22, 2025
Workers assemble the Zeekr 001 EV models at the Chinese automaker Zeekr assembly plant, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Wednesday, April 17, 2025.
U.S., Global Economic Outlook Worsens in Face of Trump's Tariffs, IMF Says
April 22, 2025
A U.S. one dollar bill in Marple Township, Pa., March 13, 2023.
Strange Sell-Off in the Dollar Raises the Specter of Investors Losing Trust in the U.S.
April 18, 2025
Related Stories
Trader Thomas McCauley on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 21, 2025.
Economy
Wall Street, Dollar Tumble as Investors Retreat Further from the U.S.
A U.S. one dollar bill in Marple Township, Pa., March 13, 2023.
Economy
Strange Sell-Off in the Dollar Raises the Specter of Investors Losing Trust in the U.S.
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Attacks on Powell Threaten the Fed's Independence
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Workers assemble the Zeekr 001 EV models at the Chinese automaker Zeekr assembly plant, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Wednesday, April 17, 2025.
Economy
U.S., Global Economic Outlook Worsens in Face of Trump's Tariffs, IMF Says
The organization raised its odds of a U.S. recession this year from 25% to about 40%.
April 22, 2025
A U.S. one dollar bill in Marple Township, Pa., March 13, 2023.
Economy
Strange Sell-Off in the Dollar Raises the Specter of Investors Losing Trust in the U.S.
The dollar has fallen 9% against a basket of currencies in the past three months — to its lowest level in three years.
April 18, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Attacks on Powell Threaten the Fed's Independence
Why an independent central bank matters.
April 18, 2025
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, talks to CNN Anchor Richard Quest during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 11, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Tariffs Will Weaken Global Economy, Trigger Inflation, IMF Says
But will not cause a global recession.
April 17, 2025
I Stock 1205473486
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Down 9% in February
The early numbers in 2025 "suggest a lack of confidence in current markets."
April 17, 2025
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif., April 16, 2025.
Economy
California Sues to Stop Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
The lawsuit challenges Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
April 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
Economy
Trump Hints at Moving to Fire Fed Chair
Trump's rash of tariffs have put the economy — and the Fed — in an increasingly perilous spot.
April 17, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Powell Says Federal Reserve Can Wait on Any Interest Rate Moves
"For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity," he told the Economic Club of Chicago.
April 17, 2025
I Stock 1489993569
Economy
Manufacturing Machinery Orders Climb in February
Through the first two months of the year, orders were up nearly 9%.
April 16, 2025
The Treasury Department building, Washington, March 13, 2025, in.
Economy
Sell-Off of ‘Safe Haven’ Bonds Raises Fears that Confidence in America Is Fading
Normally, investors rush into Treasurys at a whiff of economic chaos.
April 15, 2025
Customers at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., April 3, 2025.
Economy
Trade War Sends Consumer Sentiment Plunging
The decline was "pervasive and unanimous."
April 14, 2025
The Federal Reserve, Washington, April 7, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Could Be in 'Difficult' Spot with Higher Prices, Slower Hiring
Several Fed officials said their business contacts were "already reporting increases in costs."
April 11, 2025
Unsold 2025 Cooper hardtops and Countryman utility vehicles at a Mini dealership, Feb. 9, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month as Price Pressures Eased
But ongoing trade wars have clouded the outlook.
April 11, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Economy
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
The back-and-forth rattled companies and shook confidence in U.S. leadership.
April 11, 2025