U.S. Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month as Price Pressures Eased

But ongoing trade wars have clouded the outlook.

Paul Wiseman
Apr 11, 2025
Unsold 2025 Cooper hardtops and Countryman utility vehicles at a Mini dealership, Feb. 9, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Unsold 2025 Cooper hardtops and Countryman utility vehicles at a Mini dealership, Feb. 9, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell last month in another sign that inflationary pressures are easing. But President Donald Trump's trade wars cloud the outlook.

The Labor Department said Friday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — fell 0.4% from February, first drop since October 2023. Compared with a year earlier, producer prices rose 2.7%, down from a 3.2% year-over-year gain in February and much lower than the 3.3% economists had forecast. Gasoline prices fell 11.1% from February and egg prices, which had skyrocketed because of bird flu, plummeted 21.3%.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation fell 0.1% from February, the first drop since July. Compared to a year earlier, core producer prices were up 3.3% and lower than economists had forecast.

The report comes a day after the Labor Department delivered good news on inflation at the consumer level. Its consumer price index rose just 2.4% last month from March 2024, the smallest year-over-year gain since September. Core consumer prices posted the smallest year-over-year increase in nearly four years.

The inflation outlook is muddied by Trump's trade wars. He's imposing a 145% tax — a tariff — on Chinese imports and is hitting most of the rest of the world's imports with a 10% levy that might go up after 90 days.

The trade barriers are widely expected to raise prices as importers attempt to pass along their higher costs.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Unsold 2025 Cooper hardtops and Countryman utility vehicles at a Mini dealership, Feb. 9, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month as Price Pressures Eased
April 11, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
April 11, 2025
A shopper checks eggs at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023.
Inflation Fell Last Month in Sign Prices Cooled Before Tariffs
April 10, 2025
Related Stories
The Federal Reserve, Washington, April 7, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Could Be in 'Difficult' Spot with Higher Prices, Slower Hiring
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Economy
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
A shopper checks eggs at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Fell Last Month in Sign Prices Cooled Before Tariffs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Economy
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
The back-and-forth rattled companies and shook confidence in U.S. leadership.
April 11, 2025
A shopper checks eggs at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Fell Last Month in Sign Prices Cooled Before Tariffs
March's inflation figure was the lowest since September.
April 10, 2025
An investor stands in front of stock price indices at a brokerage house, Hangzhou, China, April 7, 2025.
Economy
U.S., China Locked in a Faceoff Over Tariffs
No one wants to blink first.
April 10, 2025
Truck wait to load shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, April 9, 2025.
Economy
Trump Reverses Tariffs that Caused Market Meltdown, but Companies Remain Bewildered
The ever-changing trade war tactics have already done damage.
April 10, 2025
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., listens as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee, Washington, April 8, 2025.
Economy
Republicans Go Public with Growing Worries About Trump's Tariffs
"Who pays these high tariffs? It will be the consumer."
April 9, 2025
An electronic board displays Shanghai shares trading index in the Central Business District, Beijing, April 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
China Raises Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S. to 84%, Vows to 'Fight to the End'
Beijing also placed further restrictions on American companies' trade with Chinese businesses.
April 9, 2025
President Trump arrives at the White House on Marine One, April 6, 2025, Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Threatens More Tariffs on China as Global Markets Shudder
If implemented, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would reach a combined 104%.
April 8, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the SABEW Annual Conference, Arlington, Va., April 4, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chief Says Trump Tariffs Likely to Raise Inflation, Slow Growth
The comments suggest that the Fed will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged.
April 7, 2025
Rob Blackwell stands next to an EV he started leasing right before U.S. President Donald Trump announced expansive new import tariffs, in Richmond, Va., on April 3, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Consumers Rush to Buy Big-Ticket Items Before Trump's Tariffs Kick In
One car shopper said he sensed a shift in the salespeople's stance.
April 7, 2025
A television monitor showing U.S. President Donald Trump in front of a display board with the Dax curve, Frankfurt, Germany, April 3, 2025.
Economy
Sweeping Trump Tariffs Shock Global Economy, Drawing Threats and Calls for Talks
The head of the World Trade Organization warned that global trade volumes could drop by about 1% this year.
April 4, 2025
President Trump during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025.
Economy
Trump Announces Sweeping New Tariffs to Promote U.S. Manufacturing, Risking Inflation and Trade Wars
The action amounts to a historic tax hike that could push the global order to a breaking point.
April 3, 2025
A digital bill board flashes a tariffs message in Kennedy Township, Pa., March 25, 2025.
Economy
Trump's 'Liberation Day' Unlikely to Free Businesses from Uncertainty
One measure of economic policy uncertainty is at its highest non-pandemic level in 40 years.
April 2, 2025
Us China Canada Mexico Anamarija Mrkic
Economy
The Tariff Remedy Manufacturers Aren’t Talking About
While uncertainty abounds, a legacy tax credit could help weather the storm.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 1142448617
Economy
Manufacturing Index Returns to Contraction
Production and employment contracted, while supplier deliveries slowed.
April 1, 2025