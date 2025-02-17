Fed Official: Need ‘Dust to Clear’ Before Deciding Next Moves

If tariffs don’t worsen inflation, rate cuts could resume.

Christopher Rugaber
Feb 17, 2025
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, May 2019.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, May 2019.
iStock.com/Rawf8

WASHINGTON (AP) — After three cuts to its key interest rate last year, Federal Reserve officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have signaled that they are in a new phase of watching and waiting. They'd like to see inflation fall further and gauge what impact that new policies from President Donald Trump, particularly tariffs, will have on the economy before they reduce borrowing costs further.

One of those officials, Austan Goolsbee, is president of the Fed's Chicago branch. In an interview with The Associated Press, Goolsbee said in an interview on Feb. 7 that he expects inflation to decline and thinks the job market is stable. If tariffs don't worsen inflation, rate cuts could resume, he added.

The interview was edited for clarity and length.

Q. Where do you see the economy right now?

A. We've got solid growth and we've got stable employment at around full employment. There have been bumps along the way but looking at the longer arc, we have made a lot of progress on inflation toward our target. Of course, we should keep an eye out for overheating. But thus far this doesn't look like overheating to me.

If we can clear out the fog coming from these uncertainties in the short run, what lies beneath there is pretty strong.

Q. The Fed cut its key rate a full percentage point last year. What can you say about its next moves?

A. Now we're getting into this area where we're uncertain where we are going to ultimately settle — it would make sense to kind of slow the rate at which we're going down and feel our way to the stopping point. Add on top of it, these new uncertainties, and I do feel like we've still just got to wait for the dust to clear before it's going to be easier to see the through line.

Q. How might potential for new tariffs affect your thinking about inflation and rate cuts?

A. If we were to see further increases in inflation, then we'd have to be trying to distinguish which part is overheating, which threatens to be persistent, and which part is just a one-time cost increase, say, coming from tariffs. And that's not that easy to do, it's going to take time to figure that out.

I will say the 2018 tariff experience was one in which the tariffs almost immediately went into the prices of those affected commodities or products. But they did not make a material difference to aggregate inflation.

So if there is no further uptick in inflation, then I'm still back on my underlying view of the economy is that we're pretty much stabilized at full employment, and the through line of inflation and inflation expectations are for a return to 2% and commensurate with inflation going down, I think the rates can go down. So it in my view it all depends on what the conditions look like. But I don't have a set time frame of — is that in two meetings or five meetings or one meeting or, or that kind of thing.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 12, 2025
President Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office, Feb. 13, 2025.
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Will Overturn Decades of Trade Policy
February 17, 2025
I Stock 2182647793
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Fall in 2024
February 14, 2025
I Stock 2172147883
Manufacturing Technology Orders Fall for Third Straight Year
February 13, 2025
Related Stories
President Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office, Feb. 13, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Will Overturn Decades of Trade Policy
I Stock 2182647793
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Fall in 2024
I Stock 2172147883
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Fall for Third Straight Year
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 12, 2025
I Stock 2182647793
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Fall in 2024
December's orders were off by 4.3%.
February 14, 2025
I Stock 2172147883
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Fall for Third Straight Year
December's orders were up to the highest level since early last year.
February 13, 2025
An empty shelf of free range eggs is seen at a Safeway, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Seattle.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Worsened Last Month
The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago.
February 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 11, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Bank Accounts 'Safe' Despite Teardown of Consumer Protection Agency
He also received little scrutiny from senators about the Fed's interest-rate policy.
February 11, 2025
In this May 9, 2019, file photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn., await shipment.
Economy
Trump Tariffs Rattle Small Business Owners Already Dealing with Tight Margins
"These tariffs are going to make everything we do considerably more expensive."
February 11, 2025
A U.S. Army soldier looks at the wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025.
Economy
What Did U.S. Get in Deals to Pause Canada, Mexico Tariffs? Not Much
The measures were either already in place or could have been achieved without ultimatums.
February 5, 2025
I Stock 1272230453
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Expands to Open the Year
The January index came in above 50% following more than two years of contraction.
February 3, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump Puts Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, Spurring Trade War
The moves set up a showdown in North America that could potentially sabotage economic growth.
February 3, 2025
Young shoppers look over a row of large-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse, Denver, Dec. 19, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grows a Solid 2.3% in Q4
For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8%.
January 30, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025.
Economy
Fed Hold Rates Steady, Sees Inflation as 'Elevated'
Officials also called the job market "solid" and said the unemployment rate has "stabilized at a low level in recent months."
January 30, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Universal tariffs against Canada and Mexico could risk more inflation and an economic slowdown.
January 28, 2025
President Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025.
Economy
Economic Forces that Could Shape the First Year of Trump's Presidency
Whipping inflation is easier said than done.
January 28, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Expected to Stand Pat on Rates This Week
Policymakers have said the pace of rate cuts will slow — and some believe that few are needed at all.
January 27, 2025
People shop for Black Friday deals at a Walmart store in Rochester, New York, Nov. 29, 2024.
Economy
Trump, Who Pledged Cheaper Prices and Lower Interest Rates, Faces a Transformed Economy
The surprising resilience of the economy may keep borrowing costs higher.
January 24, 2025