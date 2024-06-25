Metalforming Companies Again Predict Slower Economic Activity

Participants reported "a general sense of uncertainty over industrial demand."

Precision Metalforming Association
Jun 25, 2024
I Stock 1315444945
iStock.com/Temir Shintemirov

CLEVELAND — Metalforming manufacturers’ forecast for economic activity over the next three months has continued to dip, according to the June 2024 Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) Business Conditions Report. Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 91 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.

PMA’s June report shows that only 14% of the manufacturers responding to the survey predict an increase in economic activity in the next three months (compared to 19% in May), while 30% anticipate a decrease in activity (increasing from 26% in May). Another 56% expect no change in activity (compared to 55% last month).

Metalformers also forecast a decline in incoming orders, with only 24% of survey respondents expecting an increase in orders during the next three months (compared to 32% in May), 50% predicting no change in orders (compared to 49% last month) and 26% anticipating a decrease increase in orders (compared to 19% in May).

“The June survey confirms that PMA members are seeing a slowdown in economic activity, which tracks other recent reports for the manufacturing sector that are reporting a contraction in activity,” said David Klotz, PMA president. “Our members are reporting a general sense of uncertainty over industrial demand, the election outcome, and whether tariffs will go up in 2025 and taxes will go up in 2026. The current environment makes it difficult for downstream companies to plan and respond to their customers’ concerns over similar uncertainties in the markets and over who will be in control of Washington after the November election.”

Current average daily shipping levels remained steady in June, with 46% reporting no change in shipping levels (compared to 49% in April), 25% reporting an increase in levels (up from 21% last month) and 29% reporting a decrease in levels (compared to 30% last month). 

Lead times rose in June with 10% of metalforming companies reporting an increase in lead times (compared to 7% in May). Eight percent of companies had a portion of their workforce on short time or layoff in June (compared to 12% in May), while 40% reported that they are currently expanding their workforce (increasing from 35% in May). 

Full report results are available at https://www.pma.org/public/business_reports/pdf/BCREP.pdf.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 14, 2024
A for sale sign posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., March 3, 2022.
Biden Administration Announces Efforts to Boost Housing
June 25, 2024
The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 2023.
Central Banks Face Threats to Their Independence
June 19, 2024
Shoppers at a furniture store in Lone Tree, Colo., June 2, 2024.
Anxiety Over Inflation Again Drives Down Consumer Sentiment
June 17, 2024
Related Stories
A for sale sign posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., March 3, 2022.
Economy
Biden Administration Announces Efforts to Boost Housing
The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 2023.
Economy
Central Banks Face Threats to Their Independence
Shoppers at a furniture store in Lone Tree, Colo., June 2, 2024.
Economy
Anxiety Over Inflation Again Drives Down Consumer Sentiment
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 2023.
Economy
Central Banks Face Threats to Their Independence
Why that isn't good news for economic stewardship — or inflation.
June 19, 2024
Shoppers at a furniture store in Lone Tree, Colo., June 2, 2024.
Economy
Anxiety Over Inflation Again Drives Down Consumer Sentiment
It was the third straight monthly decline.
June 17, 2024
A screen displays a news conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 1, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Envisions Just One Rate Cut This Year
But the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation.
June 13, 2024
A shopper pauses at a display in a furniture store in Englewood, Colo., June 2, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Cools in Sign of Potentially Easing Price Pressures
The 0.2% increase was the smallest since last fall.
June 13, 2024
I Stock 1392300189
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 5% Through a Third of the Year
April shipments were up 13% compared to the same month last year.
June 12, 2024
Visa credit cards in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019.
Economy
Borrowers Struggle with Credit Card Debt in Potentially Bad Sign for Economy
The problem is especially affecting the young.
June 6, 2024
I Stock 955839352
Economy
May Manufacturing Index Reflects Contraction
The sector contracted for the second consecutive month after a March increase.
June 3, 2024
Appliances on display in a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., March 6, 2024.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Rises at Slowest Pace this Year
The report offers a sign that inflation may be easing after running high in the first three months of this year.
June 3, 2024
A combine harvests soybeans, Lynnville, Ky., Nov. 8, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down, but Consumers Kept Spending
The sluggish 1.3% annual pace was the weakest quarterly rate since the spring of 2022.
May 30, 2024
I Stock 851057382
Economy
Lingering Inflation Pressures Keep Fed Rate Cuts on Pause
Hopes for interest rate cuts this year are steadily fading.
May 30, 2024
A line of unsold 2024 F150 pickup trucks sit at a Ford dealership Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rises in May After Three Months of Declines
Analysts were expecting the index to decline again.
May 28, 2024
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Economy
Regardless of November's Election Results, Heavy Tariffs on Imports Seem Poised to Stay
On trade policy, the two presumptive presidential nominees have embraced surprisingly similar approaches.
May 21, 2024
I Stock 2152850230
Operations
Cutting Tool Orders Up Slightly in the First Quarter
The March total, however, was off compared to last year.
May 20, 2024
I Stock 843111618
Economy
Supply Executives Anticipate Soft Economic Expansion for 2024
The latest forecast mirrors expectations from late last year.
May 16, 2024