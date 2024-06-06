Borrowers Struggle with Credit Card Debt in Potentially Bad Sign for Economy

The problem is especially affecting the young.

Damian Troise
Jun 6, 2024
Visa credit cards in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019.
Visa credit cards in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019.
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers are increasingly struggling to pay their credit card bills, raising concerns about severe delinquencies spiraling and sapping consumer spending.

The share of credit card debt that's more than 90 days overdue rose to 10.7% during the first quarter, a 12-year high, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's report on first-quarter household debt.

A year ago severe delinquencies totaled only 8.2% of credit card debt. The first-quarter jump in severe delinquencies was the biggest since 2012. Meanwhile total credit card debt rose to $1.12 trillion from just under $1 trillion a year ago.

Those in their 20s and 30s are having the most difficulty paying their credit card bills. Those age groups typically have a mix of less earnings power and lower savings.

The Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate rate to a 23-year high to combat four-decade high inflation, which peaked in June, 2022 at 9.1%. Those rate increases made borrowing more expensive on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

Consumer spending fuels economic growth, so trouble paying credit card bills is a worrisome signal. The direction of the labor market could determine whether debt stress becomes a bigger concern. Job and wage growth helped counter the hit to consumers wallets from rising inflation, but a continued slowdown or reversal there could tip the scales.

"While these indicators do not necessarily predict a recession, especially with a robust labor market, a weakening in employment conditions could exacerbate household financial instability," said Gregory Daco, EY chief economist. "The combination of subdued job growth, sluggish income progression, and diminished savings could lead to increased delinquencies and a potential retrenchment in consumer spending."

Wall Street has so far brushed off concerns about rising credit debt levels and payment struggles, forecasting earnings growth to accelerate from 5.6% in the first quarter to 17.1% by the fourth quarter.

Still, retail spending unexpectedly stalled in April in a sign of consumer fatigue and worry. Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, has said its customers are spending more on necessities and less on discretionary goods like home furnishings and electronics.

Coffee chain Starbucks lowered its sales expectations for the year as people visit its cafes less often, and McDonald's is offering more deals as people cut back on fast food and eating out.

The Fed is now faced with the prospect of inflation remaining stubbornly high around 3%, above its target of 2%. The mix of high inflation, expensive borrowing rates and a slowing economy has thrown more doubt around the central bank's ability to tame inflation without causing a recession.

Credit cards only make up about 6.5% of consumer debt, according to a Bank of America Global Research report. That alleviates some concerns, but the increase in delinquencies seems to be outpacing income growth and there is likely a large group of consumers who are paying their minimum balances and staying out of delinquency, but are too financially stressed to actually pay their full balances. A worsening of the economy could push those consumers into severe delinquency.

"If our forecast of a benign moderation in the labor market is correct, we think consumer spending will remain resilient," wrote Michael Gapen, Bank of America Global Research analyst. "However, elevated credit card delinquencies among lower-income consumers could increase the sensitivity of these consumers to an adverse labor market shock."

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 4, 2024
I Stock 955839352
May Manufacturing Index Reflects Contraction
June 3, 2024
Appliances on display in a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., March 6, 2024.
Key Inflation Gauge Rises at Slowest Pace this Year
June 3, 2024
A combine harvests soybeans, Lynnville, Ky., Nov. 8, 2023.
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down, but Consumers Kept Spending
May 30, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 955839352
Economy
May Manufacturing Index Reflects Contraction
Appliances on display in a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., March 6, 2024.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Rises at Slowest Pace this Year
A combine harvests soybeans, Lynnville, Ky., Nov. 8, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down, but Consumers Kept Spending
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
June 4, 2024
Appliances on display in a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., March 6, 2024.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Rises at Slowest Pace this Year
The report offers a sign that inflation may be easing after running high in the first three months of this year.
June 3, 2024
A combine harvests soybeans, Lynnville, Ky., Nov. 8, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down, but Consumers Kept Spending
The sluggish 1.3% annual pace was the weakest quarterly rate since the spring of 2022.
May 30, 2024
I Stock 851057382
Economy
Lingering Inflation Pressures Keep Fed Rate Cuts on Pause
Hopes for interest rate cuts this year are steadily fading.
May 30, 2024
A line of unsold 2024 F150 pickup trucks sit at a Ford dealership Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rises in May After Three Months of Declines
Analysts were expecting the index to decline again.
May 28, 2024
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Economy
Regardless of November's Election Results, Heavy Tariffs on Imports Seem Poised to Stay
On trade policy, the two presumptive presidential nominees have embraced surprisingly similar approaches.
May 21, 2024
I Stock 2152850230
Operations
Cutting Tool Orders Up Slightly in the First Quarter
The March total, however, was off compared to last year.
May 20, 2024
I Stock 843111618
Economy
Supply Executives Anticipate Soft Economic Expansion for 2024
The latest forecast mirrors expectations from late last year.
May 16, 2024
Signs in a clothing store in Lone Tree, Colo., April 29, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Eases in First Slowdown of 2024
One economist called the report "a tiny step in the right direction."
May 15, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell appears before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill, March 6, 2024.
Economy
Fed's Powell Downplays Potential for Rate Hike Despite Price Pressures
Keeping the benchmark rate at its current, two-decade peak, he said, is "more likely."
May 14, 2024
The Federal Reserve building, Washington.
Economy
Are Interest Rates High Enough to Beat Inflation?
The Fed will take its time to find out.
May 14, 2024
I Stock 1327479907
Economy
March Manufacturing Technology Orders Down More than 20%
Year-to-date orders were off by nearly 19% in the first quarter of the year.
May 13, 2024
A shopper passes a display of televisions at a Costco warehouse, Lone Tree, Colo., April 29, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Drops to 6-Month Low
Americans cited stubbornly high inflation and interest rates, as well as fears that unemployment could rise.
May 10, 2024
A beam is measured and marked at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., March 16, 2021.
Economy
Home Renovation Spending Slows
But high remodeling costs mean little relief is in sight for buyers.
May 10, 2024
A woman pays with cash as she buys from a street vendor, New York, Sept. 26, 2017.
Economy
Despite Healthy Economic Indicators, Lower-Income Spenders Show Strain
Cracks are showing in one of the main pillars keeping the economy out of a recession.
May 9, 2024