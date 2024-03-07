Wall Street's 'Magnificent 7' Shrinks to 4

The small group of stocks driving the stock market to records is getting even smaller.

Stan Choe
Mar 7, 2024
A bicyclist passes the New York Stock Exchange, March 5, 2024.
A bicyclist passes the New York Stock Exchange, March 5, 2024.
AP Photo/Peter Morgan

NEW YORK (AP) — The small group of stocks that's been driving Wall Street to records is getting even smaller.

Last year just a handful of companies were responsible for most of the U.S. stock market's total return. It's an exclusive enough club that they've come to be known as the "Magnificent Seven." Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla alone accounted for 62% of the S&P 500's return last year, including dividends.

So far this year, just four have been responsible for more than half the S&P 500's total return through February. Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Amazon accounted for 55% of the index's returns, according to S&P Dow Jones Indexes.

Tesla and Apple have become not so magnificent after their stock prices fell through the year's first two months. Alphabet's was close to flat. They've been unable to maintain momentum in the face of rising expectations they need to meet to justify their stock prices.

Such a top-heavy market is a worrying signal for many market watchers.

"Eventually, narrow market breadth has almost always gotten resolved the same way," according to Darrell Cronk, president at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "Narrow rallies often have led to sizable drawdowns, as the handful of market leaders ultimately are unable to generate enough earnings strength to justify lofty valuations and crowded sentiment positioning."

Last year, when 10 stocks accounted for more than two thirds of the S&P 500's gain, it was nearly a record for narrowness of the market. It was also similar to readings for the market in 2007, 2020, 1999 and 2021. In three of those four episodes, stocks tumbled by more than 10% the following year.

The market seemed set for a broadening of leadership late last year, when smaller companies were closing the performance gap somewhat with Wall Street's behemoths. But the divide has remained stark this year.

Some professional investors still see indications that smaller stocks could shoulder some of the market's leadership. The smallest stocks in the Russell 2000 index rose 1.4% in the year's first two months. While that's less than the S&P 500's gain of 6.8%, it's at least still positive.

And the surprisingly resilient U.S. economy should help drive profits for smaller companies, which can follow the trends of the economy more than huge multinational corporations.

Still, the lesson so far this year on Wall Street may be to be wary of how fleeting magnificence can be.

Latest in Economy
A bicyclist passes the New York Stock Exchange, March 5, 2024.
Wall Street's 'Magnificent 7' Shrinks to 4
March 7, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Fed Chair Says Rate Cuts Likely this Year
March 6, 2024
I Stock 1488194556
Manufacturing Index Shows Contraction for 16th Month in a Row
March 1, 2024
A Chase Bank branch, New York, July 2022.
Fewer Banks Tighten Lending, Raising Hopes for Easier Loan Access
March 1, 2024
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Rate Cuts Likely this Year
I Stock 1488194556
Economy
Manufacturing Index Shows Contraction for 16th Month in a Row
A woman shops at a Kohl's store in Clifton, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Picked Up in January
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Metalformers More Optimistic in Latest PMA Survey
More in Economy
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Rate Cuts Likely this Year
But the central bank wants to see more evidence that inflation has been tamed.
March 6, 2024
I Stock 1488194556
Economy
Manufacturing Index Shows Contraction for 16th Month in a Row
Last month saw demand slowing and output easing.
March 1, 2024
A Chase Bank branch, New York, July 2022.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fewer Banks Tighten Lending, Raising Hopes for Easier Loan Access
Looser lending standards could help businesses access loans to help them expand.
March 1, 2024
A woman shops at a Kohl's store in Clifton, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Picked Up in January
A slowdown in inflation is occurring unevenly from month to month.
March 1, 2024
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Metalformers More Optimistic in Latest PMA Survey
The percentage of companies expecting a drop in orders fell sharply.
February 28, 2024
Job seekers line up at a career fair, Oak Brook, Ill., July 2, 2009.
Economy
Small Business Owners Optimistic for Growth
Half of those surveyed have plans to grow or expand their business this year.
February 28, 2024
Workers drive among shipping containers and trailers at a BNSF intermodal terminal, Edgerton, Kan., Jan. 3, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew 3.2% in Q4
The increase was down slightly from initial estimates.
February 28, 2024
Travelers move through the B terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Jan. 27, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Slips as Recession Anxiety Surprisingly Reappears
The decline in the index followed three straight months of improvement.
February 27, 2024
Homes under construction in Zelienople, Pa., March 1, 2017.
Economy
Wall Street Sees a Solid Year Ahead for Homebuilders
But mortgage rates remain a wildcard.
February 27, 2024
Stuart Dryden reaches for an item at a grocery store, Feb. 21, 2024, Arlington, Va.
Economy
Consumers Are Pushing Back Against Price Increases — and Winning
The trend could make this bout of inflation markedly different than those in the 1970s and early 1980s.
February 26, 2024
A worker at Reata Engineering and Machine Works programs a Mazak Variaxis machine used to make semiconductor pieces, Feb. 15, 2024, Englewood, Colo.
Economy
Forecasters Raise Expectations for U.S. Economy
What recession?
February 26, 2024
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 4, 2021.
Economy
Federal Reserve Officials Caution Against Cutting Interest Rates Too Soon or Too Much
Recent data showed that inflation stayed unexpectedly high last month.
February 23, 2024
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Economy
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
Nearly one-third aren't sure they'll make it through the year.
February 21, 2024
I Stock 514830536
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
Orders were down slightly, however, in the final month of 2023.
February 20, 2024
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January
The index is just the latest sign that prices picked up last month.
February 16, 2024