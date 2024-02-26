Forecasters Raise Expectations for U.S. Economy in 2024

What recession?

Feb 26, 2024
A worker at Reata Engineering and Machine Works programs a Mazak Variaxis machine used to make semiconductor pieces, Feb. 15, 2024, Englewood, Colo.
A worker at Reata Engineering and Machine Works programs a Mazak Variaxis machine used to make semiconductor pieces, Feb. 15, 2024, Englewood, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

NEW YORK (AP) — This year looks to be a much better one for the U.S. economy than business economists were forecasting just a few months ago, according to a survey released Monday.

The economy looks set to grow 2.2% this year after adjusting for inflation, according to the National Association for Business Economics. That's up from the 1.3% that economists from universities, businesses and investment firms predicted in the association's prior survey, which was conducted in November.

It's the latest signal of strength for an economy that's blasted through predictions of a recession. High interest rates meant to get inflation under control were supposed to drag down the economy, the thinking went. High rates put the brakes on the economy, such as by making mortgages and credit card bills more expensive, in hopes of starving inflation of its fuel.

But even with rates very high, the job market and U.S. household spending have remained remarkably resilient. That in turn has raised expectations going forward. Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley and president of the NABE, said a wide range of factors are behind the 2024 upgrade, including spending by both the government and households.

Economists also more than doubled their estimates for the number of jobs gained across the economy this year, though it would still likely be down from the previous one.

Offering another boost is the fact that inflation has been cooling since its peak two summers ago.

While prices are higher than customers would like, they're not increasing as quickly as they were before. Inflation has slowed enough that most of the surveyed forecasters expect interest rate cuts to begin by mid-June.

The Federal Reserve, which is in charge of setting short-term rates, has said it will likely cut them several times this year. That would relax the pressure on the economy, while goosing prices for stocks and other investments.

Of course, rate changes take a notoriously long time to snake through the economy and take full effect. That means past hikes, which began two years ago, could still ultimately tip the economy into a recession.

In its survey, NABE said 41% of respondents cited high rates as the most significant risk to the economy. That was more than double any other response, including fears of a possible credit crunch or a broadening of the wars in Ukraine or the Middle East.

Latest in Economy
Stuart Dryden reaches for an item at a grocery store, Feb. 21, 2024, Arlington, Va.
Consumers Are Pushing Back Against Price Increases — and Winning
February 26, 2024
A worker at Reata Engineering and Machine Works programs a Mazak Variaxis machine used to make semiconductor pieces, Feb. 15, 2024, Englewood, Colo.
Forecasters Raise Expectations for U.S. Economy
February 26, 2024
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 4, 2021.
Federal Reserve Officials Caution Against Cutting Interest Rates Too Soon or Too Much
February 23, 2024
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
February 21, 2024
Related Stories
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 4, 2021.
Economy
Federal Reserve Officials Caution Against Cutting Interest Rates Too Soon or Too Much
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Economy
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
I Stock 514830536
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January
More in Economy
Stuart Dryden reaches for an item at a grocery store, Feb. 21, 2024, Arlington, Va.
Economy
Consumers Are Pushing Back Against Price Increases — and Winning
The trend could make this bout of inflation markedly different than those in the 1970s and early 1980s.
February 26, 2024
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 4, 2021.
Economy
Federal Reserve Officials Caution Against Cutting Interest Rates Too Soon or Too Much
Recent data showed that inflation stayed unexpectedly high last month.
February 23, 2024
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Economy
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
Nearly one-third aren't sure they'll make it through the year.
February 21, 2024
I Stock 514830536
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
Orders were down slightly, however, in the final month of 2023.
February 20, 2024
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January
The index is just the latest sign that prices picked up last month.
February 16, 2024
Unsold 2023 sedans sit in a long row at an Audi dealership Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. On Tuesday, the Labor Department issues its report on inflation at the consumer level in January.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Slows but Remains Elevated
Price pressures are easing — gradually.
February 13, 2024
The Grand River in downtown Grands Rapids, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
A Mismatch on the Economy
Even as inflation wanes, Americans worry about getting by.
February 11, 2024
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Is Nearly Back to 2% — so Why Isn't the Fed Ready to Cut Rates?
"History tells many stories of inflation head-fakes," one official warned.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 512860031
Economy
Small Business Acquisitions Leveled Off Last Year
But this year looks more promising.
February 7, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Jan. 31, 2024, Washington.
Economy
Fed on Track to Cut Interest Rates this Year, Chair Says
He said the central bank is slated to cut rates three times this year — beginning as early as May.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 506764288
Economy
Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contracting
The overall economy, however, continued to expand.
February 2, 2024
A worker from Portland General Electric replaces a power line in Lake Oswego, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024.
Economy
The U.S. Didn't Just Avoid a Recession — it's Adding Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs
Wages also rose unexpectedly quickly last month.
February 2, 2024
Workers build a home in Marshall, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023.
Economy
Worker Paycheck Growth Slowed Late in the Year
The index suggests cooling in the nation's job market.
January 31, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2023.
Economy
Despite Market's Anticipation, Fed Likely to Show Little Urgency to Cut Rates
Officials are expected to wait until they’re confident that inflation is reliably moving to their 2% target.
January 31, 2024
A generator and its blades are prepared for the South Fork Wind farm, State Pier, New London, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Surprisingly Strong Pace Last Quarter
The latest figures reflected the continued durability of the world’s largest economy.
January 29, 2024