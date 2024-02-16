U.S. Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January

The index is just the latest sign that prices picked up last month.

Christopher Rugaber
Feb 16, 2024
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States accelerated in January, the latest sign that some inflation pressures in the economy remain elevated.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.3% from December to January after having fallen -0.1% from November to December. Measured year over year, producer prices rose by a mild 0.9% in January.

The figures follow a surprisingly hot report this week that showed that consumer prices eased less than expected last month, signaling that the pandemic-fueled inflation surge is only gradually and fitfully coming under control.

Public frustration with inflation has become a central issue in President Joe Biden's re-election bid. Measures of inflation have plummeted from their heights and are nearing the Federal Reserve's target level. Yet many Americans remain exasperated that average prices are still about 19% higher than they were when Biden took office.

Some of Friday's data is used to calculate the Fed's preferred price measure, which will be reported later this month. That gauge has been running well below the better-known consumer price index. In the second half of 2023, the Fed's favored measure showed that prices rose at just a 2% annual rate, matching its inflation target.

Fed officials have expressed optimism that inflation is headed lower, and in December they forecast that they would cut their benchmark rate three times this year. Last year, the Fed hiked its rate to a 22-year high of about 5.4% to extend its concerted drive to conquer high inflation. Its rate hikes, which were intended to cool borrowing and spending, have made it far more expensive to obtain mortgages, take out auto and business loans or use credit cards.

Should inflation return to the Fed's 2% target, high borrowing rates would likely no longer be deemed necessary. Instead, the Fed would be expected to cut rates, which would make consumer and business loans more affordable.

Some Wall Street traders and economists had expected the Fed to implement its first rate cut as soon as March. But two weeks ago, Powell made clear that a cut that month was unlikely and said the Fed needed "greater confidence" that inflation is sustainably returning to its 2% target before it would start reducing rates. Most economists now envision a rate cut in May or, perhaps more likely, in June.

Fed officials have expressed optimism that inflation is headed lower, and in December they forecast that they would cut their benchmark rate three times this year. Last year, the Fed hiked its rate to a 22-year high of about 5.4% to extend its concerted drive to conquer high inflation. Its rate hikes, which were intended to cool borrowing and spending, have made it far more expensive to obtain mortgages, take out auto and business loans or use credit cards.

Should inflation return to the Fed's 2% target, high borrowing rates would likely no longer be deemed necessary. Instead, the Fed would be expected to cut rates, which would make consumer and business loans more affordable.

Some Wall Street traders and economists had expected the Fed to implement its first rate cut as soon as March. But two weeks ago, Powell made clear that a cut that month was unlikely and said the Fed needed "greater confidence" that inflation is sustainably returning to its 2% target before it would start reducing rates. Most economists now envision a rate cut in May or, perhaps more likely, in June.

Latest in Economy
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January
February 16, 2024
Unsold 2023 sedans sit in a long row at an Audi dealership Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. On Tuesday, the Labor Department issues its report on inflation at the consumer level in January.
U.S. Inflation Slows but Remains Elevated
February 13, 2024
The Grand River in downtown Grands Rapids, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024.
A Mismatch on the Economy
February 11, 2024
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, Jan. 31, 2024.
Inflation Is Nearly Back to 2% — so Why Isn't the Fed Ready to Cut Rates?
February 8, 2024
Related Stories
Unsold 2023 sedans sit in a long row at an Audi dealership Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. On Tuesday, the Labor Department issues its report on inflation at the consumer level in January.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Slows but Remains Elevated
The Grand River in downtown Grands Rapids, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
A Mismatch on the Economy
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Is Nearly Back to 2% — so Why Isn't the Fed Ready to Cut Rates?
I Stock 512860031
Economy
Small Business Acquisitions Leveled Off Last Year
More in Economy
Unsold 2023 sedans sit in a long row at an Audi dealership Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. On Tuesday, the Labor Department issues its report on inflation at the consumer level in January.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Slows but Remains Elevated
Price pressures are easing — gradually.
February 13, 2024
The Grand River in downtown Grands Rapids, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
A Mismatch on the Economy
Even as inflation wanes, Americans worry about getting by.
February 11, 2024
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Is Nearly Back to 2% — so Why Isn't the Fed Ready to Cut Rates?
"History tells many stories of inflation head-fakes," one official warned.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 512860031
Economy
Small Business Acquisitions Leveled Off Last Year
But this year looks more promising.
February 7, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Jan. 31, 2024, Washington.
Economy
Fed on Track to Cut Interest Rates this Year, Chair Says
He said the central bank is slated to cut rates three times this year — beginning as early as May.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 506764288
Economy
Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contracting
The overall economy, however, continued to expand.
February 2, 2024
A worker from Portland General Electric replaces a power line in Lake Oswego, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024.
Economy
The U.S. Didn't Just Avoid a Recession — it's Adding Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs
Wages also rose unexpectedly quickly last month.
February 2, 2024
Workers build a home in Marshall, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023.
Economy
Worker Paycheck Growth Slowed Late in the Year
The index suggests cooling in the nation's job market.
January 31, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2023.
Economy
Despite Market's Anticipation, Fed Likely to Show Little Urgency to Cut Rates
Officials are expected to wait until they’re confident that inflation is reliably moving to their 2% target.
January 31, 2024
A generator and its blades are prepared for the South Fork Wind farm, State Pier, New London, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Surprisingly Strong Pace Last Quarter
The latest figures reflected the continued durability of the world’s largest economy.
January 29, 2024
Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Jan. 19, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Slows Further as 'Soft Landing' Moves into Focus
Prices rose just 0.2% from November to December, a pace consistent with pre-pandemic levels.
January 26, 2024
Milk for sale at a Whole Foods store, New York, Jan. 19, 2024.
Economy
Economic Outlook Brightens as Inflation Slows, Wages Outpace Prices
One measure of consumer sentiment has jumped by the most since 1991 in the past two months.
January 24, 2024
I Stock 839829924
Economy
Metalformers Expect Stable Conditions to Start the Year
A majority of metalforming companies expected no change in general economic activity in the next three months.
January 22, 2024
Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland, Dec. 2022.
Economy
More CEOs Fear their Companies Won't Survive Amid AI, Climate Challenges
Executives are more optimistic about the economy — but wary of looming challenges.
January 17, 2024
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Top Fed Official Says Inflation Fight Seems Nearly Won
The remarks suggest that the central bank remains on track to begin cutting its benchmark short-term interest rate.
January 17, 2024