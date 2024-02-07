Small Business Acquisitions Leveled Off Last Year

But this year looks more promising.

Mae Anderson
Feb 7, 2024
I Stock 512860031
iStock.com/tupungato

NEW YORK (AP) — Is it a good time to sell your small business — or maybe buy one?

Small business acquisitions were up and down in 2023, reflecting the increase in interest rates that threw a chill into the market.

But a strong fourth quarter, helped by a signal from the Federal Reserve that it was done raising interest rates, could bode well for 2024.

Overall, the number of small business acquisitions was largely unchanged in 2023, according to business marketplace BizBuySell's Insight Data, which tracks and analyzes U.S. business-for-sale transactions.

A total of 9,093 businesses were reported sold on BizBuySell in 2023, up less than 1% from the 9,054 businesses sold in 2022. The value of the deals rose to $6.5 billion from $6.3 billion. Quarterly results show stark changes in the market: Transactions fell 10% in the first quarter, remained flat in the second and third quarters as interest rate hikes slowed, and rose 12% in the fourth quarter, amid news of cooling inflation and potential rate cuts.

So it might be a good time to buy — as long as the business seems solid.

"If the business has a good return on the investment and ability to service debt, it's likely a good time to buy, regardless of rates," said Ken Bohenek, business intermediary at Murphy Business Sales in Northern Idaho. "Then, as rates soften, you'll likely be in a much better cash flow position than those who bought when money was cheap, and rates quickly escalated."

Latest in Economy
I Stock 512860031
Small Business Acquisitions Leveled Off Last Year
February 7, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Jan. 31, 2024, Washington.
Fed on Track to Cut Interest Rates this Year, Chair Says
February 5, 2024
I Stock 506764288
Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contracting
February 2, 2024
A worker from Portland General Electric replaces a power line in Lake Oswego, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024.
The U.S. Didn't Just Avoid a Recession — it's Adding Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs
February 2, 2024
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Jan. 31, 2024, Washington.
Economy
Fed on Track to Cut Interest Rates this Year, Chair Says
I Stock 506764288
Economy
Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contracting
A worker from Portland General Electric replaces a power line in Lake Oswego, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024.
Economy
The U.S. Didn't Just Avoid a Recession — it's Adding Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs
Workers build a home in Marshall, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023.
Economy
Worker Paycheck Growth Slowed Late in the Year
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 506764288
Economy
Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contracting
The overall economy, however, continued to expand.
February 2, 2024
A worker from Portland General Electric replaces a power line in Lake Oswego, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024.
Economy
The U.S. Didn't Just Avoid a Recession — it's Adding Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs
Wages also rose unexpectedly quickly last month.
February 2, 2024
Workers build a home in Marshall, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023.
Economy
Worker Paycheck Growth Slowed Late in the Year
The index suggests cooling in the nation's job market.
January 31, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2023.
Economy
Despite Market's Anticipation, Fed Likely to Show Little Urgency to Cut Rates
Officials are expected to wait until they’re confident that inflation is reliably moving to their 2% target.
January 31, 2024
A generator and its blades are prepared for the South Fork Wind farm, State Pier, New London, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Surprisingly Strong Pace Last Quarter
The latest figures reflected the continued durability of the world’s largest economy.
January 29, 2024
Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Jan. 19, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Slows Further as 'Soft Landing' Moves into Focus
Prices rose just 0.2% from November to December, a pace consistent with pre-pandemic levels.
January 26, 2024
Milk for sale at a Whole Foods store, New York, Jan. 19, 2024.
Economy
Economic Outlook Brightens as Inflation Slows, Wages Outpace Prices
One measure of consumer sentiment has jumped by the most since 1991 in the past two months.
January 24, 2024
I Stock 839829924
Economy
Metalformers Expect Stable Conditions to Start the Year
A majority of metalforming companies expected no change in general economic activity in the next three months.
January 22, 2024
Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland, Dec. 2022.
Economy
More CEOs Fear their Companies Won't Survive Amid AI, Climate Challenges
Executives are more optimistic about the economy — but wary of looming challenges.
January 17, 2024
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Top Fed Official Says Inflation Fight Seems Nearly Won
The remarks suggest that the central bank remains on track to begin cutting its benchmark short-term interest rate.
January 17, 2024
Parts of electric busses at electric vehicle manufacturer New Flyer, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minn.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Declined Last Month, Signaling that Price Pressures Are Still Easing
Measured year over year, producer prices rose by a mild 1%.
January 12, 2024
I Stock 1489993569
Economy
Manufacturing Tech Orders Fall Despite Economy’s Soft Landing
Orders dropped by more than 10% in the latest report from AMT.
January 11, 2024
Roberto Torres, owner of the Blind Tiger Cafe, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Edges Up, but Many Costs Rise Only Mildly
More than half the increase in prices reflected higher housing costs.
January 11, 2024
A container ship passes tourists in Xiamen, China, Dec. 26, 2023.
Economy
Global Economy to Slow for Third Straight Year
High interest rates, persistent inflation, slumping trade and a diminished China will plague growth.
January 9, 2024