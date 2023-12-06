Economists Believe the U.S. Can Avoid a Recession

Less than one-quarter of those surveyed see a recession next year as more likely than not.

Dec 6, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Most business economists think the U.S. economy could avoid a recession next year, even if the job market ends up weakening under the weight of high interest rates, according to a survey released Monday.

Only 24% of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said they see a recession in 2024 as more likely than not. The 38 surveyed economists come from such organizations as Morgan Stanley, the University of Arkansas and Nationwide.

Such predictions imply the belief that the Federal Reserve can pull off the delicate balancing act of slowing the economy just enough through high interest rates to get inflation under control, without snuffing out its growth completely.

"While most respondents expect an uptick in the unemployment rate going forward, a majority anticipates that the rate will not exceed 5%," Ellen Zentner, president of the association and chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve has raised its main interest rate above 5.25% to the highest level since early in the millennium, up from virtually zero early last year.

High rates work to slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive and hurting prices for stocks and other investments. The combination typically slows spending and starves inflation of its fuel. So far, the job market has remained remarkably solid despite high interest rates, and the unemployment rate sat at a low 3.9% in October.

Most of the surveyed economists expect inflation to continue to slow in 2024, though many say it may not get all the way down to the Federal Reserve's target of 2% until the following year.

Of course, economists are only expecting price increases to slow, not to reverse, which is what it would take for prices for groceries, haircuts and other things to return to where they were before inflation took off during 2021.

The median forecast of the surveyed economists called for the consumer price index to be 2.4% higher in the final three months of 2024 from a year earlier. That would be milder than the inflation of more than 9% that U.S. households suffered during the summer of 2022.

Expectations are split among economists on when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates, something that can relieve pressure on the economy and act like steroids for financial markets. Some economists think the first cut could arrive during the first three months of 2024, while roughly a quarter of the survey's respondents think it won't happen until the last three months of the year.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
December 6, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
December 4, 2023
I Stock 538617741
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
December 1, 2023
Related Stories
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
I Stock 538617741
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
He told an Atlanta audience that it's too early to declare victory.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 538617741
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
November's PMI matched the index from the previous month.
December 1, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economy
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
The latest measure showed the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2.5 years.
November 30, 2023
Workers assemble mini excavators in a factory of heavy machinery in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Oct. 23, 2023. An official survey of Chinese manufacturers showed that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand even as policymakers have introduced stimulus measures to jumpstart the economy.
Economy
China Factory Activity Contracts for 2nd Straight Month
This comes despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
November 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Key Fed Official Raises Possibility of a Rate Cut
The central bank could act as early as next spring if inflation continues to decline.
November 29, 2023
A crane lifts a shipping container at an automated container port in Tianjin, China, Jan. 16, 2023. The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.
Economy
OECD: The World Economy Will Slow Next Year
High interest rates, inflation and war all play a role.
November 29, 2023
Austan Goolsbee, left, then-chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, testifies on Capitol Hill, Feb. 28, 2013.
Economy
Fed Official Sees 'Golden Path' to Lower Inflation Without Recession
The optimism underscores why analysts increasingly think the Fed's next move will be a rate cut.
November 21, 2023
Workers apply sheathing to the exterior of a new multifamily residential building, Boston, Nov. 3, 2023.
Economy
Why Americans Feel Gloomy About the Economy
Most remain glum despite falling inflation and low unemployment.
November 20, 2023
I Stock 1502942179
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% in September
Orders were up 8% through the first three-quarters of the year.
November 17, 2023
A vehicle is fueled at a gas station in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
Economy
What's Pushing Inflation Down?
Inflation may be heading steadily back toward its pre-pandemic levels.
November 15, 2023
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021.
Economy
Fragile Global Economy at Stake as U.S., China Seek to Cool Tensions
Combined, the two nations produce more than 40% of the world's goods and services.
November 14, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Powell Reinforces Fed's Cautious Approach Toward Further Rate Hikes
The central bank is "not confident" that the rate is high enough to steadily reduce inflation.
November 10, 2023
I Stock 1629463284
Economy
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
Crude prices are at three-month lows and benchmark U.S. prices have fallen in seven of the past 10 days.
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 07 At 2 24 29 Pm
Economy
Index Shows Contracting Manufacturing Sector in October
New orders, backlogs and employment each slipped last month.
November 7, 2023