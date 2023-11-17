Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% in September

Orders were up 8% through the first three-quarters of the year.

U.S. Cutting Tool Institute, Association for Manufacturing Technology
Nov 17, 2023
I Stock 1502942179
iStock

McLEAN, Va. — September 2023 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $201.4 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was down 8.1% from August’s $219.2 million and up 4.3% when compared with the $193.1 million reported for September 2022. With a year-to-date total of $1.85 billion, 2023 is up 8.1% when compared to the same time period in 2022. 

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools. 

“The third quarter and September data for 2023 indicates that manufacturing output is still strong based on cutting tool data,” said Jack Burley, chairman of AMT’s Cutting Tool Product Group. “In some regions, however, consumption has flattened compared to 2022, while other regions have increased due to the primary mix of industries they support. Overall activity is reasonably good and should continue into the fourth quarter.”  

Alan Richter, editor-at-large of Cutting Tool Engineering, elaborated, “Although total U.S. cutting tool consumption was down 8.1% in September from the previous month, the 12-month moving average continued to rise to a level last seen in November 2019 as it continues to somewhat mimic the rising 12-month durable goods moving average. Hopefully, the war in Gaza, as well as the ongoing one in Ukraine and a possible U.S. government shutdown in mid-November or further down the road, will not adversely impact future cutting tool consumption.” 

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology.

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time.

Latest in Economy
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Sponsored
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
November 2, 2023
A vehicle is fueled at a gas station in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
What's Pushing Inflation Down?
November 15, 2023
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021.
Fragile Global Economy at Stake as U.S., China Seek to Cool Tensions
November 14, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Powell Reinforces Fed's Cautious Approach Toward Further Rate Hikes
November 10, 2023
Related Stories
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021.
Economy
Fragile Global Economy at Stake as U.S., China Seek to Cool Tensions
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Powell Reinforces Fed's Cautious Approach Toward Further Rate Hikes
I Stock 1629463284
Economy
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
Sponsored
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
More in Economy
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
Sponsored
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
This white paper investigates the structures and frameworks available to source and stimulate the thinking behind a company’s plans. Download Whitepaper >>
November 8, 2023
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021.
Economy
Fragile Global Economy at Stake as U.S., China Seek to Cool Tensions
Combined, the two nations produce more than 40% of the world's goods and services.
November 14, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Powell Reinforces Fed's Cautious Approach Toward Further Rate Hikes
The central bank is "not confident" that the rate is high enough to steadily reduce inflation.
November 10, 2023
I Stock 1629463284
Economy
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
Crude prices are at three-month lows and benchmark U.S. prices have fallen in seven of the past 10 days.
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 07 At 2 24 29 Pm
Economy
Index Shows Contracting Manufacturing Sector in October
New orders, backlogs and employment each slipped last month.
November 7, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
But the Fed kept open the possibility of a future hike.
November 1, 2023
Gas pumps at a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023.
Economy
Consumers Feeling Less Confident for 3rd Straight Month
Fears of an oncoming recession remain elevated.
October 31, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Surge in Interest Rates, Cloudy Economic Picture to Keep Fed on the Sidelines
The central bank is poised to keep its key interest rate unchanged.
October 31, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
While higher pay is good for workers, it can also prompt companies to raise their prices.
October 31, 2023
A woman shops in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., July 7, 2023.
Economy
Americans Keep Spending Despite Inflation, Rate Hikes
Spread across the economy, strong consumer spending is itself helping to fuel inflation.
October 27, 2023
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Accelerated to a 4.9% Rate Last Quarter
Americans defied higher prices, rising interest rates and widespread recession forecasts.
October 26, 2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, Nashville, Sept. 10, 2021.
Economy
Surge in Wealth Since 2020 Helped Sustain Economic Growth
The net worth of the typical U.S. household grew at the fastest pace in more than three decades.
October 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Slower Growth May Be Needed to Conquer Inflation
The economy is growing faster than the Fed had expected.
October 20, 2023
I Stock 1153156412
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% in August
Orders have increased nearly 9% through the first eight months of the year.
October 19, 2023
People look at Apple's new iPhone 15 at an Apple Store at The Grove, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2023.
Earnings
Analysts Anticipate Another Drop in Quarterly Profits
But those forecasts are routinely wrong.
October 16, 2023