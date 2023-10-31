U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight

While higher pay is good for workers, it can also prompt companies to raise their prices.

Christopher Rugaber
Oct 31, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
AP Photo/J. David Ake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits grew at a slightly faster pace in the July-September quarter than the previous three months, a benefit for workers but a trend that also represents a risk to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.

Compensation as measured by the Employment Cost Index increased 1.1% in the third quarter, up from a 1% rise in the April-June quarter, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Compared with a year ago, compensation growth slowed to 4.3% from 4.5% in the second quarter.

Adjusted for inflation, total compensation rose 0.6% in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, much slower than the second-quarter increase of 1.6%.

By some measures, average pay cooled, economists pointed out. Wages and salaries for private sector workers, excluding those who receive bonuses and other incentive pay, rose 0.9% in the third quarter, down from 1.1% in the previous period.

Fed officials consider the ECI one of the most important measures of wages and benefits because it measures how pay changes for the same mix of jobs, rather than average hourly pay, which can be pushed higher by widespread layoffs among lower-income workers, for example.

Growth in pay and benefits, as measured by the ECI, peaked at 5.1% last fall. Yet at that time, inflation was rising much more quickly, reducing Americans' overall buying power. The Fed's goal is to slow inflation so that even smaller pay increases can result in inflation-adjusted income gains.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that pay increases at a pace of about 3.5% annually are consistent with the central bank's 2% inflation target.

While higher pay is good for workers, it can also fuel inflation if companies choose to pass on the higher labor costs in the form of higher prices. Companies can also accept lower profit margins or boost the efficiency of their workforce, which allows them to pay more without lifting prices.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Surge in Interest Rates, Cloudy Economic Picture to Keep Fed on the Sidelines
October 31, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
October 31, 2023
A woman shops in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., July 7, 2023.
Americans Keep Spending Despite Inflation, Rate Hikes
October 27, 2023
Related Stories
Gas pumps at a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023.
Economy
Consumers Feeling Less Confident for 3rd Straight Month
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Surge in Interest Rates, Cloudy Economic Picture to Keep Fed on the Sidelines
A woman shops in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., July 7, 2023.
Economy
Americans Keep Spending Despite Inflation, Rate Hikes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Surge in Interest Rates, Cloudy Economic Picture to Keep Fed on the Sidelines
The central bank is poised to keep its key interest rate unchanged.
October 31, 2023
A woman shops in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., July 7, 2023.
Economy
Americans Keep Spending Despite Inflation, Rate Hikes
Spread across the economy, strong consumer spending is itself helping to fuel inflation.
October 27, 2023
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Accelerated to a 4.9% Rate Last Quarter
Americans defied higher prices, rising interest rates and widespread recession forecasts.
October 26, 2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, Nashville, Sept. 10, 2021.
Economy
Surge in Wealth Since 2020 Helped Sustain Economic Growth
The net worth of the typical U.S. household grew at the fastest pace in more than three decades.
October 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Slower Growth May Be Needed to Conquer Inflation
The economy is growing faster than the Fed had expected.
October 20, 2023
I Stock 1153156412
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% in August
Orders have increased nearly 9% through the first eight months of the year.
October 19, 2023
People look at Apple's new iPhone 15 at an Apple Store at The Grove, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2023.
Earnings
Analysts Anticipate Another Drop in Quarterly Profits
But those forecasts are routinely wrong.
October 16, 2023
A sale sign hangs below a shelf of potato chips in a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Eases as Price Increases Extend Slow Descent
Underlying inflation saw the smallest jump in two years.
October 12, 2023
Heinz ketchup is displayed in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale U.S. Inflation Rises 2.2% in September
It was the biggest year-over-year gain since April.
October 11, 2023
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economy
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
"If we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar."
October 10, 2023
Philip Jefferson testifies during a confirmation hearing in Washington, Feb. 3, 2022.
Economy
2 Fed Officials Say Central Bank Could Leave Rates Alone
A spike in bond yields has made borrowing more expensive — and could help cool inflation.
October 10, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Drop 12% in August
Year-to-date orders are down nearly 13% through eight months.
October 9, 2023
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023.
Economy
September Hiring Surge Defies Predictions
The burst lifted hopes that the economy will prove to be durable once again.
October 9, 2023
A man fuels his truck at a gas station in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Higher longer-term interest rates coincide with other threats to economic growth, from higher gas prices and the resumption of student loan payments to the autoworkers’ strike and the risk of a government shutdown next month.
Economy
Rising Long-Term Interest Rates Pose Latest Threat to 'Soft Landing'
They are threatening to derail the Federal Reserve's drive to tame inflation without causing a deep recession.
October 5, 2023