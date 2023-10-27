Americans Keep Spending Despite Inflation, Rate Hikes

Spread across the economy, strong consumer spending is itself helping to fuel inflation.

Christopher Rugaber
Oct 27, 2023
A woman shops in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., July 7, 2023.
A woman shops in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., July 7, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth.

Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months earlier, inflation was unchanged at 3.4%.

Taken as a whole, the figures the government issued Friday show a still-surprisingly resilient consumer, willing to spend briskly enough to power the economy even in the face of persistent inflation and high interest rates. Spread across the economy, the strength of that spending is itself helping to fuel inflation.

September's month-to-month price increase exceeds a pace consistent with the Fed's 2% annual inflation target, and it compounds already higher costs for such necessities as rent, food and gas. The Fed is widely expected to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged when it meets next week. But its policymakers have flagged the risk that stronger growth could keep inflation persistently high and require further rate hikes to quell it.

Since March 2022, the central bank has raised its key rate from near zero to roughly 5.4% in a concerted drive to tame inflation. Annual inflation, as measured by the separate and more widely followed consumer price index, has tumbled from the 9.1% peak it reached in June of last year.

On Thursday, the government reported that strong consumer spending drove the economy to a robust 4.9% annual growth rate in the July-September quarter, the best such showing in nearly two years. Heavy spending by consumers typically leads businesses to charge higher prices. In Friday's report on inflation, the government also said that consumer spending last month jumped a robust 0.7%.

Spending on services jumped, Friday's report said, led by greater outlays for international travel, housing and utilities.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, "core" prices rose 0.3% from August to September, above the 0.1% uptick the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, though, core inflation eased to 3.7%, the slowest rise since May 2021 and down from 3.8% in August.

A key reason why the Fed may keep rates unchanged through year's end is that September's 3.7% year-over-year rise in core inflation matches the central bank's forecast for this quarter.

With core prices already at that level, Fed officials will likely believe they can "proceed carefully," as Chair Jerome Powell has said they will do, and monitor how the economy evolves in coming months.

A solid job market has helped fuel consumer spending, with wages and salaries having outpaced inflation for most of this year. Yet Friday's report showed that the growth in overall income — a category that, in addition to wages, includes interest income and government payments — has slowed. Adjusted for inflation, after-tax income slipped 0.1% in September, the third straight monthly decline. Shrinking incomes could weaken spending and growth in the months ahead.

Latest in Economy
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023.
U.S. Economic Growth Accelerated to a 4.9% Rate Last Quarter
October 26, 2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, Nashville, Sept. 10, 2021.
Surge in Wealth Since 2020 Helped Sustain Economic Growth
October 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Fed Chair Says Slower Growth May Be Needed to Conquer Inflation
October 20, 2023
Related Stories
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Accelerated to a 4.9% Rate Last Quarter
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, Nashville, Sept. 10, 2021.
Economy
Surge in Wealth Since 2020 Helped Sustain Economic Growth
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Slower Growth May Be Needed to Conquer Inflation
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Economy
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, Nashville, Sept. 10, 2021.
Economy
Surge in Wealth Since 2020 Helped Sustain Economic Growth
The net worth of the typical U.S. household grew at the fastest pace in more than three decades.
October 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Slower Growth May Be Needed to Conquer Inflation
The economy is growing faster than the Fed had expected.
October 20, 2023
I Stock 1153156412
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% in August
Orders have increased nearly 9% through the first eight months of the year.
October 19, 2023
People look at Apple's new iPhone 15 at an Apple Store at The Grove, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2023.
Earnings
Analysts Anticipate Another Drop in Quarterly Profits
But those forecasts are routinely wrong.
October 16, 2023
A sale sign hangs below a shelf of potato chips in a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Eases as Price Increases Extend Slow Descent
Underlying inflation saw the smallest jump in two years.
October 12, 2023
Heinz ketchup is displayed in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale U.S. Inflation Rises 2.2% in September
It was the biggest year-over-year gain since April.
October 11, 2023
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economy
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
"If we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar."
October 10, 2023
Philip Jefferson testifies during a confirmation hearing in Washington, Feb. 3, 2022.
Economy
2 Fed Officials Say Central Bank Could Leave Rates Alone
A spike in bond yields has made borrowing more expensive — and could help cool inflation.
October 10, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Drop 12% in August
Year-to-date orders are down nearly 13% through eight months.
October 9, 2023
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023.
Economy
September Hiring Surge Defies Predictions
The burst lifted hopes that the economy will prove to be durable once again.
October 9, 2023
A man fuels his truck at a gas station in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Higher longer-term interest rates coincide with other threats to economic growth, from higher gas prices and the resumption of student loan payments to the autoworkers’ strike and the risk of a government shutdown next month.
Economy
Rising Long-Term Interest Rates Pose Latest Threat to 'Soft Landing'
They are threatening to derail the Federal Reserve's drive to tame inflation without causing a deep recession.
October 5, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Applications for Jobless Benefits Inch Up
But layoffs remain historically low.
October 5, 2023
Construction workers move equipment on Jan. 17, 2023, in New York. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for August.
Economy
More Evidence That the Job Market Remains Hot
U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in August.
October 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, left, and Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, walk in York, Pa. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Powell met with workers, employers and community leaders in York regarding efforts to strengthen the local economy.
Economy
Fed's Powell Gets an Earful About Inflation and Interest Rates from Small Businesses
The businesspeople he spoke with were generally optimistic but expressed a range of concerns.
October 3, 2023