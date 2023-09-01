U.S. Employers Add 187K Jobs in August

The job growth reflects a still-resilient labor market.

Paul Wiseman
Sep 1, 2023
Workers at an In-N-Out restaurant, Thornton, Colo., Aug. 8, 2023.
Workers at an In-N-Out restaurant, Thornton, Colo., Aug. 8, 2023.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed.

The job growth marked an increase from July's revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with earlier this year. From June through August, the economy added 449,000 jobs, the lowest three-month total in three years.

Friday's report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022 though still low by historical standards. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: A sizable number of people — 736,000 — began looking for work last month, the most since January, and not all of them found jobs right away. Only people who are actively looking for a job are counted as unemployed.

Indeed, the proportion of Americans who either have a job or are looking for one rose in August to 62.8%, the highest level since the February 2020, before COVID-19 slammed into the U.S. economy.

The August jobs report also showed that wage gains are easing, a trend that may help signal to the Fed that inflation pressures are cooling: Average hourly wages rose 0.2% from July to August and are up 4.3% from August 2022. The year-over-year increase was down from 4.4% in both July and June.

In addition to reporting August job growth, the Labor Department on Friday revised down the gains for June and July by a combined 110,000. A decelerating job market could help shift the economy into a slower gear and reassure the Fed that inflation will continue to decelerate. The Fed's streak of 11 interest rate hikes have helped slow inflation from a peak of 9.1% last year to 3.2% now. Given signs that inflation has continued to ease, many economists think the Fed may decide no further rate hikes are necessary.

The Fed wants to see hiring slow because intense demand for labor tends to inflate wages and feed inflation. The central bank hopes to achieve a rare "soft landing," in which its rate hikes would manage to slow hiring, borrowing and spending enough to curb high inflation without causing a deep recession.

Optimism about a soft landing has been growing. The economy, though growing more slowly than it did in the boom that followed the pandemic recession of 2020, has defied the squeeze of increasingly high borrowing costs. The gross domestic product — the economy's total output of goods and services — rose at a respectable 2.1% annual rate from April to June. Consumers continued to spend, and businesses increased their investments.

The Fed wants to see hiring decelerate because strong demand for workers tends to inflate wages and feed inflation.

So far, the job market has been cooling in the least painful way possible — with few layoffs. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits — a proxy for job cuts — fell for a third straight week.

Instead of slashing jobs, companies are posting fewer openings — 8.8 million in July, the fewest since March 2021. And American workers are less likely to leave their jobs in search of better pay, benefits and working conditions elsewhere: 3.5 million people quit their jobs in July, the fewest since February 2021. A lower pace of quits tends to ease pressure on companies to raise pay to keep their existing employees or to attract new ones.

Economists and financial market analysts increasingly think the Fed may be done raising interest rates: Nearly nine in 10 analysts surveyed by the CME Group expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its next meeting, Sept. 19-20.

Despite what appears to be a clear trend toward slower hiring, Friday's jobs report could get complicated. The reopening of school can cause problems for the Labor Department's attempts to adjust hiring numbers for seasonal fluctuations: Many teachers are leaving temporary summer jobs to return to the classroom.

And the shutdown of the big trucking firm Yellow and the strike by Hollywood actors and writers are thought to have kept a lid on August job growth.

Latest in Economy
Shoppers pass a display of Halloween goods in a Costco warehouse, Thornton, Colo., Aug. 4, 2023.
Inflation Gauge Shows Modest Rise in Sign of Slowing Increases
August 31, 2023
The UHL Felicity, carrying parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives in New Bedford, Mass., May 24, 2023.
Inflation Pressures Could Become Harder to Manage in Coming Years
August 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outside Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes, Chairman Says
August 28, 2023
Co-owner Andy Parazette in front of Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2023.
Signs of 'Soft Landing' Emerge Ahead of Fed Conference
August 24, 2023
Related Stories
Shoppers pass a display of Halloween goods in a Costco warehouse, Thornton, Colo., Aug. 4, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Gauge Shows Modest Rise in Sign of Slowing Increases
The UHL Felicity, carrying parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives in New Bedford, Mass., May 24, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Pressures Could Become Harder to Manage in Coming Years
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outside Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy
Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes, Chairman Says
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 18, 2023
The UHL Felicity, carrying parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives in New Bedford, Mass., May 24, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Pressures Could Become Harder to Manage in Coming Years
Trade barriers, energy overhauls and aging populations could make central banks' work more difficult.
August 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outside Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy
Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes, Chairman Says
Continued growth and consumer spending could keep inflation pressures high.
August 28, 2023
Co-owner Andy Parazette in front of Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2023.
Economy
Signs of 'Soft Landing' Emerge Ahead of Fed Conference
"Things are slowing down in an orderly fashion."
August 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell talks with attendees of the central bank's annual symposium, Jackson Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, Moran, Wyo., Aug. 26, 2022.
Economy
Could Surprisingly Durable Economy Prolong Higher Interest Rates?
Wall Street traders now don't envision any rate cuts until well into 2024.
August 23, 2023
I Stock 1150818614
Economy
Metalformers Predict Modest Increase in Economic Activity
Companies are optimistic despite a drop in daily shipping levels.
August 22, 2023
A worker carries a sheet of newly printed U.S. dollar bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Western Currency Facility, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022.
Economy
Emerging Economies Push to End the Dollar's Dominance
But what's the alternative?
August 21, 2023
A DR Horton sign showing plans for a 2,100-home subdivision in Washington County, Utah, March 28, 2021.
Economy
Warren Buffett's Firm Appears to Bet on the Housing Market
The Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate bought stakes in a trio of homebuilders this year.
August 16, 2023
I Stock 159040634
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 17% in 1st Half of the Year
June orders were up more than 23% year-over-year.
August 15, 2023
The New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 24, 2022.
Earnings
Quarterly Profit Reports Get a Big Yawn from Wall Street
Stocks of companies that beat expectations have actually seen their prices drop.
August 11, 2023
A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, New York, Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Edges Up from Low Levels
The modest increase still reflects easing inflationary pressures.
August 11, 2023
A home under construction in Sudbury, Mass., Aug. 6, 2023.
Economy
From Eggs to Electronics, Consumer Inflation Eases its Grip
Core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years.
August 10, 2023
A UPS driver sorts deliveries on New York's Upper West Side, July 15, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Steadily Cools in the U.S.
Now comes the hard part.
August 9, 2023
PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher.
Economy
Despite Resilience, One Economist Still Sees a Recession Coming
Slowing job growth could indicate a "soft landing" — or a broader downturn.
August 1, 2023
Charging Bull statue on Broadway, New York, Nov. 2014
Economy
Corporate Profits Squeezed as Inflation Eases
Although many observers believe margins have already hit bottom, others are less optimistic.
August 1, 2023