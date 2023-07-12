U.S. Inflation Falls to Lowest Level in More than 2 Years

The Fed’s interest rate hikes have steadily slowed price increases across the economy.

Christopher Rugaber
Jul 12, 2023
A shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023.
A shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023.
AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, America's households have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.

The inflation figure the government reported Wednesday was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. From May to June, overall prices rose 0.2%, up from just 0.1% in the previous month but still comparatively mild.

Even with Wednesday's better-than-expected inflation data, the Fed is considered all but sure to boost its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks. But with price increases slowing — or even falling outright — across a broad range of goods and services, many economists say they think the central bank could hold off on what had been expected to be another rate hike in September, should inflation continue to cool.

"It takes the second hike off the table, if that trend continues," said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. "They're probably on hold for the rest of the year."

On Wall Street, investors cheered the encouraging inflation news, sending stock and bond prices sharply higher. The broad S&P 500 index rose 1% in midmorning trading.

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate by a substantial 5 percentage points since March 2022, the steepest pace of increases in four decades. Its expected hike this month will follow the central bank's decision to pause its rate increases last month after 10 consecutive hikes.

Over the past two months, inflation has slowed rapidly — from nearly 5% in April to just 3% now. Much of that progress reflects the fading of big spikes in food and energy prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last spring.

Other major drivers of higher prices, though, are also beginning to fade. Used car prices sank 0.5% from May to June, after two months of big spikes. And rental costs slowed further in June, reflecting the construction of more apartments across the country.

Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was lower last month than economists had expected, rising just 0.2% from May to June, the smallest monthly increase in nearly two years. Compared with a year ago, it does remain relatively high, at 4.8%, but down from a 5.3% annual rate in May.

Some economists have suggested that if inflation keeps slowing and the economy shows sufficient signs of cooling, the July increase could be the Fed's last.

The year-over-year inflation figure for June marked the mildest such increase since March 2021, when the current bout of painfully high inflation began as the economy roared out of the pandemic recession.

Used-car prices, among other items, have been falling. Automakers are finally producing more cars as supply shortages have abated. New-car prices, too, have begun to ease as a result.

A sustained slowdown in inflation could bring meaningful relief to American households that have been squeezed by the price acceleration that began two years ago. Inflation spiked as consumers ramped up their spending on items like exercise bikes, standing desks and new patio furniture, fueled by three rounds of stimulus checks. The jump in consumer demand overwhelmed supply chains and ignited inflation.

Many economists have suggested that President Joe Biden's stimulus package in March 2021 intensified the inflation surge. At the same time, though, inflation also jumped overseas, even in countries where much less stimulus was put in place. Russia's invasion of Ukraine also triggered a spike in energy and food prices globally.

Now, though, gas prices have fallen back to about $3.50 a gallon on average, nationally, down from a $5 peak last year. And grocery prices are rising more slowly, with some categories reversing previous spikes.

Egg prices, for instance, have declined to a national average of $2.67 a dozen, down from a peak of $4.82 at the start of this year, according to government data. Egg costs had soared after avian flu decimated the nation's chicken flocks. Despite the decline, they remain above the average pre-pandemic price of about $1.60. Milk and ground beef remain elevated but have eased from their peak prices.

Still, the cost of services, like restaurant meals, car insurance, child care and dental services, continue to rise rapidly. Auto insurance, on average, now costs 17% more than it did a year ago.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 12, 2023
Construction workers work with rebar at a site in New York, June 6, 2023.
Cooler Hiring Could Help the Fed Achieve Elusive 'Soft Landing'
July 10, 2023
Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport, June 27, 2022.
Key Inflation Index Falls to its Lowest Point in 2 Years
June 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 3, 2023.
A 'Richcession'? Or No Recession at All?
June 29, 2023
Related Stories
Construction workers work with rebar at a site in New York, June 6, 2023.
Economy
Cooler Hiring Could Help the Fed Achieve Elusive 'Soft Landing'
Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport, June 27, 2022.
Economy
Key Inflation Index Falls to its Lowest Point in 2 Years
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 3, 2023.
Economy
A 'Richcession'? Or No Recession at All?
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Construction workers work with rebar at a site in New York, June 6, 2023.
Economy
Cooler Hiring Could Help the Fed Achieve Elusive 'Soft Landing'
The hiring increase was the smallest in more than two years.
July 10, 2023
Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport, June 27, 2022.
Economy
Key Inflation Index Falls to its Lowest Point in 2 Years
Lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs pulled the metric down.
June 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 3, 2023.
Economy
A 'Richcession'? Or No Recession at All?
Despite much higher borrowing costs, consumers keep spending and employers keep hiring.
June 29, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, June 21, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says More Rate Hikes Likely This Year
Reducing inflation to the central bank's 2% target "has a long way to go."
June 22, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, June 14, 2023.
Earnings
Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged for 1st Time in 15 Months
But the central bank still envisions two more hikes later this year.
June 15, 2023
A line of Kubota compact excavators in Uniontown, Pa., June 9, 2023.
Economy
Producer Prices Drop as Inflation Pressures Continue to Ease
On a month-to-month basis, overall producer prices have now dropped three of the last four months.
June 14, 2023
A sale sign displayed at a store in Vernon Hills, Ill., June 12, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Price Growth Slows, but Underlying Inflation Measures Remain High
Inflation slowed to 4% in May, the lowest 12-month figure in over two years.
June 13, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
Economy
Jobless Benefits Applications Highest Since October 2021
But the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of the nation's economy.
June 8, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Fed building in Washington, May 19, 2023.
Economy
Fed Likely Won't Raise Rates Next Week
But the "pause" might be short-lived.
June 7, 2023
Flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economy
Recession Ahead? By 1 Metric, One's Already Here
Companies are in the midst of an "earnings recession."
June 1, 2023
The U.S. Capitol, May 29, 2023.
Economy
Debt Limit Deal in Place, but Deficit Remains a Multi-Decade Challenge
The two-year truce might be only a pause before far more wrenching showdowns over the federal budget.
May 31, 2023
Walmart Supercenter, North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economy
Closely Watched Inflation Measure Increased in April
The government report also showed that consumers remained buoyant despite the rising prices.
May 30, 2023
New Corvettes delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., May 9, 2023.
Economy
Economic Growth Revised to Still-Tepid 1.3%
Businesses wary of an economic slowdown trimmed their inventories, the Commerce Department said.
May 25, 2023
I Stock 1347223257
Economy
Drop in Shipping Levels Clouds Metalformers' Outlook
More than one-third of metalforming companies anticipate a decrease in economic activity in the coming months.
May 23, 2023
Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, June 16, 2021.
Economy
Economists Expect Inflation to Stay High this Year
And so will the Fed's key interest rate.
May 23, 2023