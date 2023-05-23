Economists Expect Inflation to Stay High this Year

And so will the Fed's key interest rate.

Christopher Rugaber
May 23, 2023
Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, June 16, 2021.
Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, June 16, 2021.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will make only modest progress in its fight against inflation for the rest of this year, even while keeping its benchmark interest rate at a 16-year high, a group of business economists predict in a survey released Monday.

The National Association for Business Economics' survey of 45 economists found that the median forecast is for inflation to average 4.2% this year, up from a 3.9% forecast in the group's previous survey in February. That is far above the Fed's inflation target of 2%.

The findings reflect a survey of economists from businesses, trade associations and academia.

The persistence of high inflation is likely the main reason the business economists expect the Fed to keep its key rate at its current level of roughly 5.1%, its highest point in 16 years. That is a quarter-point above the estimate from the NABE's February survey and is a sign that the economists don't expect the Fed to cut rates later this year, in contrast to many Wall Street investors who have priced in rate cuts.

Fed officials agreed to raise their key rate to that level when they met earlier this month. On Friday, though, Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank will now likely pause its rate hike campaign. The Fed's 10 rate increases since March 2022 have led mortgage rates to nearly double, elevated the costs of auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans and heightened the risk of a recession.

The business economists expect the U.S. economy to grow a mediocre 1.2% this year, though that would be higher than the 0.8% growth they predicted in the NABE's February survey.

At the same time, nearly three-fifths of the survey respondents say the economy will probably fall into a recession over the next 12 months. Most of those who expect a recession expect it to begin this year.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 8, 2023
I Stock 657659408
Homebuilder’s CEO Sees ‘Very Healthy’ Spring Selling Season
May 23, 2023
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
May 22, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 3, 2023.
Fed Officials Split About What to Do Next on Inflation
May 19, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 657659408
Economy
Homebuilder’s CEO Sees ‘Very Healthy’ Spring Selling Season
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
Economy
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 3, 2023.
Economy
Fed Officials Split About What to Do Next on Inflation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Economy
I Stock 657659408
Economy
Homebuilder’s CEO Sees ‘Very Healthy’ Spring Selling Season
Lower prices and beefed up incentives helped overcome higher interest rates.
May 23, 2023
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
Economy
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
"No corner of the global economy will be spared."
May 22, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 3, 2023.
Economy
Fed Officials Split About What to Do Next on Inflation
The outlook is cloudier than at any time since a streak of 10 straight rate hikes began last spring.
May 19, 2023
A display of big-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse, April 26, 2023, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Retail Sales Rise Amid Solid Job Market, Declining Prices
But consumers are facing plenty of challenges heading into the second half of the year.
May 16, 2023
Philip Jefferson, nominee to be a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing, Feb. 3, 2022.
Economy
Little Progress Made in Curbing Inflation, Fed Governor Says
Philip Jefferson also said turmoil in the financial system would likely have only a limited impact on the economy.
May 15, 2023
Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealership in Wheeling, Ill., May 9, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Price Data Points to Easing Inflation Pressure
Food, transportation and warehousing prices slid month-to-month.
May 11, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
Economy
Hot Employment Market Shows Signs of Cooling
Job openings fell to their lowest level in nearly two years.
May 11, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
Economy
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
April’s hiring gain compares with 165,000 in March and 248,000 in February and is still at a level considered vigorous by historical standards.
May 5, 2023
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
The move raised the Federal Reserve's key interest rate to the highest level in 16 years.
May 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
But economists and traders are more interested in what comes next.
May 2, 2023
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
Higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories during the quarter.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
The year-to-date total was up more than 20% compared to 2022.
April 24, 2023
A driver puts fuel in his vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., April 18, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Takes a Tumble at the Wholesale Level
Plunging energy prices pulled the producer price index down 0.5%.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1435658481
Economy
Metalformers Slightly More Pessimistic in April
Some 30% of companies now anticipate a decrease in economic activity in coming months.
April 19, 2023