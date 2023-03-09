January U.S. Job Openings Dip, but Still High at 10.8M

The American job market continues to run too hot for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

Paul Wiseman
Mar 9, 2023
A McDonald's restaurant in Salem, N.H., Feb. 27, 2023.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted 10.8 million job openings in January, indicating the American job market continues to run too hot for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

Job openings fell from 11.2 million in December but remained high by historical standards, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. Employers also hired more workers in January. But layoffs rose.

For 20 straight months, employers have posted at least 10 million openings — a level never reached before 2021 in Labor Department data going back to 2000. The number of openings in January exceeded what economists had forecast and translates to about two vacancies for every unemployed American.

Still, there some signs the job market is cooling in the Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) report. Amid high-profile job cuts at many big tech companies such as Google and Amazon, overall layoffs rose in January to 1.7 million, highest since December 2020. And the number of Americans quitting their jobs – a sign they are confident they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere – fell to the lowest level since April 2021.

The American job market has been surprisingly resilient in the face of punishing inflation and rising interest rates.

The years 2021 and 2022 were the two best years for job creation in official records dating to 1940. Hiring was expected to slow this year; instead, employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, and economists expect that they added another 208,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. The February numbers come out Friday.

In January, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lowest since 1969.

But the flipside of healthy economic growth and robust hiring has been a resurgence of inflation. Consumer prices hit a four-decade high last June — up 9.1% from a year earlier. Inflation rates have since come down — to 6.4% in January — but that is more than three times the Federal Reserve's 2% target. A tight labor market can push wages — and overall prices — higher.

In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rates eight times in the past year.

"The JOLTS report showed only a slight slowing in the robust labor market, keeping opportunities plentiful for workers looking for better, higher paying jobs,' said Robert Frick, economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "The report is another chunk of data pushing the Fed to raise'' its benchmark rate by half a percentage point at its next meeting March 21-22, up from a quarter-point increase at its previous meeting, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Fed policymakers are aiming for a soft landing — slowing the economy enough to contain inflation without causing much economic pain. One hope was that that employers would cut job openings — and ease upward pressure on wages that can feed inflation — and without actually cutting many jobs.

Many economists believe the Fed rate hikes will slow the economy enough to cause a recession later this year.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 8, 2023.
Powell Says 'No Decision' on the Fed's Next Move
March 9, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2023.
Fed Chair Signals Increased Rate Hikes if Economy Stays Strong
March 8, 2023
The New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 23, 2022.
What Is ESG Investing?
March 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Signals Increased Rate Hikes if Economy Stays Strong
Jerome Powell's warning of potentially more aggressive moves darkened the mood on Wall Street.
March 8, 2023
The New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economy
What Is ESG Investing?
And why do some hate it so much?
March 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Fed Officials Sound Warnings About Higher Rates
Several recent reports suggested that the economy was stronger — and inflation more persistent — than previous data had indicated.
March 3, 2023
Bags displayed in the window of a Kate Spade store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 30, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Slips Again in February
Stubborn inflation and anxiety over a potentially slowing economy weighed on Americans.
March 1, 2023
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a municipal building in Norristown, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Sending Mixed Signals
Here's what it all means.
March 1, 2023
I Stock 839829924
Economy
Metalformers Express Optimism for Economic Activity
Nearly 80% of respondents anticipate similar or increased orders in coming months.
February 27, 2023
A potential buyer looks over a 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its key short-term rate eight times, causing many kinds of consumer and business loans, including auto loans, to become more expensive.
Economy
Business Economists Push Recession Forecasts Back
Only a quarter of recently surveyed economists think a recession will have begun by the end of March.
February 27, 2023
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
While overall growth was solid, business spending barely rose and consumers spent cautiously.
February 23, 2023
A cul-de-sac in a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economy
Plunging Natural Gas Prices Relieve Inflation Pressure
A mild winter is bringing some relief to consumers.
February 17, 2023
Walmart Supercenter, North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Slows to 6.4%, but Price Pressures Re-Emerge
The Fed’s rate hikes have had no discernible effect on the nation's job market.
February 14, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Adds a Surprisingly Strong 517K Jobs
The unemployment rate dipped to the lowest level since 1969.
February 3, 2023
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Lifts Rate by Quarter-Point
But the central bank acknowledged that the pace of inflation has cooled.
February 2, 2023
GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Lags as 2023 Gets Under Way
An economic expectations index, meanwhile, could signal a looming recession.
January 31, 2023
Target store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 23, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Inflation, Consumer Spending Cooled in December
The numbers are the latest evidence that interest rate hikes are slowing the economy.
January 27, 2023