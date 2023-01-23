Businesses Expect Job Cuts in '23 Amid Recession Fears

But due to inflation, they still expect to pay higher wages.

Jan 23, 2023
Coinbase employee Daniel Huynh holds a celebratory bottle of champagne as he photographs outside the Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, New York, April 14, 2021.
Coinbase employee Daniel Huynh holds a celebratory bottle of champagne as he photographs outside the Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, New York, April 14, 2021.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey of national economists found that more businesses now expect job reductions at their firms and to spend less on expansions for the first time since the pandemic, a sign that the Federal Reserve's push to raise interest rates is doing its job to slow the economy.

But the survey shows that business owners are still concerned that the Fed's decision-making could push too hard on the economy and potentially put the U.S. into a recession this year.

The January survey by the National Association for Business Economics found that its respondents put on average a reading of -7 on how much they plan to hire at their firms, down from previous reading of +8 in October, when NABE did its previous survey.

However, due to inflation, the survey shows that businesses still expect to pay higher wages for the workers they are holding onto.

"The results of the January 2023 NABE Business Conditions Survey indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year," said NABE President Julia Coronado, in a statement.

In order to combat inflation, the Fed has been raising interest rates aggressively in an effort to slow down the U.S. economy without putting it into a recession, known as a "soft landing." The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again this week, albeit at a slow pace than they have in the past as indicators of inflation have been cooling down in recent months.

One sign of inflation easing is the survey's materials costs section. Respondents to the NABE survey showed material costs were at a reading of 47, down 5 points from October and well below the July reading of 76. More respondents now expect material costs to fall than rise this year.

Latest in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Auto parts are displayed on a shelf at a car repair shop, Collingdale, Pa., July 13, 2022.
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in December
January 18, 2023
2023
Predictions for Manufacturing in 2023 – Part II
January 17, 2023
A display in the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall, Paramus, New Jersey, December 17, 2022.
Inflation Falls for 6th Consecutive Month
January 13, 2023
Related Stories
The floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Dec. 29, 2022.
Economy
Signals Point to Gentler Fed in 2023
Auto parts are displayed on a shelf at a car repair shop, Collingdale, Pa., July 13, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in December
A display in the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall, Paramus, New Jersey, December 17, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Falls for 6th Consecutive Month
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Auto parts are displayed on a shelf at a car repair shop, Collingdale, Pa., July 13, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in December
It marked the sixth straight monthly slowdown.
January 18, 2023
2023
Economy
Predictions for Manufacturing in 2023 – Part II
Industry leaders offer their thoughts on what to expect in 2023.
January 17, 2023
A display in the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall, Paramus, New Jersey, December 17, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Falls for 6th Consecutive Month
The numbers add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is waning.
January 13, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a job agency in Mount Prospect, Ill., Jan. 3, 2023.
Economy
As Inflation Eases, Economic Optimism Rises
Can the U.S. avoid a recession?
January 11, 2023
Early-morning light shines on shops in Bar Harbor, Maine, June 11, 2022.
Economy
Small Business Face a Long List of Challenges in 2023
Inflation, labor issues and recession worries continue to challenge smaller companies.
January 11, 2023
Container cranes at a port in New Jersey behind the Statue of Liberty, Nov. 20, 2022.
Economy
World Bank: Recession a Looming Threat for Global Economy
Officials expect weaker growth in all the world's top economies — the U.S., Europe and China.
January 11, 2023
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Economy
FTC Proposes Ban on Employee Noncompete Clauses
The measure could make it easier for people to switch jobs — and deepen competition for workers.
January 6, 2023
Construction workers on a building in Philadelphia, Dec. 21, 2022.
Economy
Cooler Hiring, Milder Pay Gains Could Aid Inflation Fight
Average hourly pay growth eased in December to its slowest pace in 16 months.
January 6, 2023
New cars delivered to a dealer in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Measure Watched by Fed Eases
But inflation still remains well above the central bank's target for year-over-year growth.
December 23, 2022
Walmart store in Secaucus, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in December
A sharp increase pushed the index to its highest level since April.
December 21, 2022
I Stock 459229485
Economy
Recession a Growing Fear as Fed Plans to Keep Rates High
Fed officials appear to expect — or at least accept — an economic downturn as the price of taming inflation.
December 16, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Dec. 14, 2022.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate by Half-Point
The increase was the seventh this year — with more on the way.
December 15, 2022
Starting wages advertised at a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., May 9, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowing, but Still High
What you need to know.
December 14, 2022
People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce, Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowed Sharply Over Past 12 Months
From October to November, core prices rose 0.2% — the mildest increase since mid-2021.
December 13, 2022