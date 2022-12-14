Inflation Slowing, but Still High

What you need to know.

Cora Lewis
Dec 14, 2022
Starting wages advertised at a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., May 9, 2022.
Starting wages advertised at a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., May 9, 2022.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

NEW YORK (AP) — After reaching 40-year highs over the summer, price increases in the U.S. are now steadily easing.

Consumer inflation slowed to 7.1% in November from a year earlier and to 0.1% from October, the government said Tuesday. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 6% over the past 12 months and 0.2% from October.

Though inflation is slowing, prices remain steep, especially for food and many services.

Here's what you need to know:

What's going on with inflation?

In recent months, there's been a shift in inflation from goods to services.

In general, that means prices for goods and gas are rising more slowly than prices for things like dining out, travel, health care, financial services and hospitality. Prices for used cars, furniture, and appliances have moderated.

Food prices are an exception, driven by more expensive eggs, vegetables, and chicken.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, noted that core goods prices — once you exclude food and energy — have been slowing dramatically. But services prices, excluding energy, have stayed near a 40-year high.

What is contributing to the slowing of inflation?

Average gas prices have tumbled from $5 a gallon in June to as low as $3.26 a gallon, according to AAA, below their average a year ago.

Supply chain snarls are also coming to an end. Ports have cleared ship backlogs. And the cost of shipping a cargo container from Asia has returned to its pre-pandemic price.

The Federal Reserve's series of aggressive interest rate hikes have also created downward pressure on prices by making borrowing steadily more expensive.

Why are services prices rising more than goods prices? HY ARE SERVICES PRICES RISING MORE THAN GOODS PRICES?

Some of it is the ongoing shift from the pandemic era, when millions of Americans stayed away from restaurants, postponed vacations and stopped going to concerts or movie theaters. Now, as COVID-19 fades, people are making up for lost time by traveling and dining out again.

At the same time, spending on goods like exercise bikes, furniture, and cars spiked during the pandemic but is now declining.

Some economists point to rising wages as a primary cause of increasing service costs, as employers pass on the higher cost of labor to consumers.

Others say companies have seens that consumers are willing to absorb increasingly higher prices in recent months. As costs for things like shipping have eased, corporations have not always passed those savings on to consumers.

"If companies don't feel the pressure and need to discount, they won't," Bostjancic said. "They've achieved some pricing power, and it's been good for the bottom line. They've profited quite nicely, and they want to hold on to that pricing power as long as possible. As long as the consumer withstands those prices, they won't change that."

What does all this mean for interest rates?

In some ways, the Fed is better suited to combat goods inflation than services inflation. When people buy expensive items like appliances, cars, or furniture, they often borrow money to do so. A high interest rate increases the cost of borrowing, thereby slowing those purchases. The Fed has a less clear pathway to affecting the price of services.

So while inflation in the goods sector is slowing, inflation in the services sector could prove more stubborn. As people spend down savings they built up during the pandemic, demand may slow. But until those savings are meaningfully depleted, or debt reaches unmanageable levels, spending may continue.

That said, the Fed's benchmark short-term rate affects loan rates throughout the economy. The central bank has already weakened the housing market significantly with its tightened monetary policy.

Chair Jerome Powell has made clear that the Fed will raise its key rate by a smaller increment when it meets Wednesday. Investors foresee a half-point Fed hike, after four straight three-quarter-point increases.

Where does inflation go from here?

Powell has suggested that housing costs, which have been a major driver of inflation, should start to slow next year — including rent.

And Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, suggested that the momentum behind inflation will continue to ease in 2023.

"We expect to see ongoing downward pressure on the goods front and energy-prices front in the next 12 months," Daco said. "On the services side, we expect to see some abating pressures, with less demand for travel and leisure over time."

Daco predicted there will be downward pressure on housing costs, too.

So how low could inflation go?

The Fed sets a target to keep annual inflation averaging around 2 percent. Before the pandemic struck, inflation was so persistently low that the central bank struggled to even raise it to 2%. (Too-low inflation can slow economic growth by causing people to delay purchases if they think they can buy a product for a lower price later.)

Some economists are now suggesting that the Fed won't be able to get inflation down to 2% again anytime soon — and might conclude instead that a somewhat higher inflation target is more realistic.

If inflation is slowing, why does it still feel painful?

Wages haven't kept up with prices, and lower-income households, which spend disproportionately more on housing, fuel and food, have been hit hardest.

"We're not equal in the face of inflation," Daco said. "If anything, inflation tends to exacerbate inequalities."

These factors can lead to a "K-shaped" recovery, in which the performance of different parts of the economy diverges like the arms of the letter "K." In this scenario, some parts of the economy may experience strong growth while others continue to decline.

"There's a wealth effect," said Nationwide's Bostjancic. "Upper- and middle-income households have more pandemic-related savings. They always have more of a buffer to withstand downturns than other income groups."

Low- and middle-income households may have already exhausted their reserves, Bostjancic noted, and now lack the savings to cope with both higher prices and higher borrowing rates.

"Even though they've seen wage gains, it's lagged behind inflation," she said. "So we've seen more people turning to credit. We're not seeing outright delinquencies, but people are falling behind on payments, which indicates there's stress on the consumer."

Is there still risk of a recession?

Daco indicated that a recession is not looming large on the near horizon.

"We've seen resilience both on the part of the U.S. consumer and business executives," he said. "Companies haven't proceeded with broad-based layoffs. As of now, we're not in a recession, but we're seeing more hesitance and discretion when it comes to hiring and buying decisions."


Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce, Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, Nov. 22, 2022.
Inflation Slowed Sharply Over Past 12 Months
December 13, 2022
Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in November
December 9, 2022
Construction at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, October 27, 2022.
Hiring Stays Strong Despite Rate Hikes
December 2, 2022
Related Stories
People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce, Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowed Sharply Over Past 12 Months
Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in November
Houses under construction in Mars, Pa., May, 27, 2022.
Economy
Fewer Homes Being Built as Builders Pull Back
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in November
But prices still rose 7.4%.
December 9, 2022
Houses under construction in Mars, Pa., May, 27, 2022.
Economy
Fewer Homes Being Built as Builders Pull Back
The trend is likely to extend into the new year.
December 9, 2022
Construction at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, October 27, 2022.
Economy
Hiring Stays Strong Despite Rate Hikes
The unemployment rate remained near a five-decade low.
December 2, 2022
Walmart store in Secaucus, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Slows to Still-High 6%
The metric will likely reinforce the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates.
December 1, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institute, Washington, Nov. 30, 2022.
Economy
Fed to Keep Rates Higher for Longer
But the central bank's chairman signaled that its next rate hike could be smaller.
December 1, 2022
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview in Richmond, Va., Nov. 19, 2019.
Economy
Fed Officials Favor Keeping Key Rate at Peak Through 2023
The window is longer than many on Wall Street have expected.
November 29, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.
Economy
Fed Officials Appear to Favor Slower Rate Hikes
But they also saw "very few signs that inflation pressures were abating."
November 28, 2022
Monitors show the Nikkei 225 index and the yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, Tokyo, Oct. 24, 2022.
Economy
High Rates, Inflation Expected to Slow Global Growth
The OECD forecast expects a drop in growth this year — and an even worse 2023.
November 23, 2022
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, during an interview in Richmond, Va., Nov. 19, 2019.
Economy
Fed Official Suggests Substantial Rate Hikes May Be Needed
The comments raised the possibility of borrowing by consumers and businesses becoming even costlier.
November 21, 2022
A display shows most indices up on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending. Profits stayed fat even as companies’ costs rose thanks to one simple trick: Businesses boosted the prices they charged customers by more than their own costs rose.
Earnings
Inflation Finally Hitting Profit Margins
More companies are seeing their costs rise faster than their revenues.
November 17, 2022
A Best Buy employee helps customers with television selection, Nov. 26, 2021, Indianapolis.
Economy
U.S. Retail Sales Up in Sign of Resilience
Job growth, rising wages and higher savings enabled surprisingly steady consumer spending.
November 16, 2022
A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Livermore Falls, Maine, Oct. 5, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Eases to 8%
It's the fourth straight monthly decline.
November 15, 2022
An Acura dealership in Wexford, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Eased to 7.7% Over Past Year
The report is the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing.
November 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 3 24 41 Pm
Economy
STAFDA Economic Advisor Warns Distributors to Make a Plan
The industrial sector remains strong, but trouble could be looming.
November 4, 2022