U.S. Economy Drops at 0.6% Annual Rate from April through June

It marked the second consecutive quarter of contraction, an informal rule of thumb for a recession.

Paul Wiseman
Sep 29, 2022
Shrimp at a market in Philadelphia, June 16, 2022.
Shrimp at a market in Philadelphia, June 16, 2022.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

WASHINGTON (AP) — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate.

It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for a recession. Most economists, citing a strong and resilient American job market, believe the world's biggest economy is not yet in a downturn. But they worry that it might be headed for one as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates to combat inflation.

Consumer spending grew at a 2% annual rate, but that gain was offset by a drop in business inventories and housing investment.

The U.S. economy has been sending out mixed signals this year. Gross domestic product, or GDP, went backward in the first half of 2022. But the job market has stayed strong. Employers are adding an average 438,000 jobs a month this year, on pace to be the second-best year for hiring (behind 2021) in government records going back to 1940. Unemployment is at 3.7%, low by historic standards. There are currently about two jobs for every unemployed American.

But the Fed has raised interest rates five times this year — most recently Sept. 21 — to rein in consumer prices, which were up 8.3% in August from a year earlier despite plummeting gasoline prices. Higher borrowing costs raise the risk of a recession and higher unemployment. “We have got to get inflation behind us,'' Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week. “I wish there was a painless way to do that. There isn't.''

The risk of recession -- along with persistently and painfully high prices -- poses an obstacle to President Joe Biden’s Democrats as they try to retain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. However, drops in gasoline prices have improved consumers’ spirits in the past two months.

Thursday's report was the Commerce Department's third and final take on second-quarter growth. The first look at the economy's July-September performance comes out Oct. 27. Economists, on average, expect that GDP returned to growth in the third quarter, expanding at a modest 1.5% annual pace, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

Commerce also on Thursday released revised numbers for past years’ GDP. The update showed that the economy performed slightly better in 2020 and 2021 than previously reported. GDP rose 5.9% last year, up from the previously reported 5.7%; and, pounded by the coronavirus pandemic, it shrank 2.8% in 2020, not as bad as the 3.4% previously on record.

GDP remained unchanged for 2018 (2.9%) and 2019 (2.3%). Growth for 2017 was downgraded slightly -- to 2.2% from 2.3%.

Latest in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
The logo at OECD headquarters in Paris, June 7, 2017.
OECD: War in Ukraine to Drag on Economy into 2023
September 26, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Sept. 21, 2022.
Powell's Stark Message: Inflation Fight May Cause Recession
September 23, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, July 27, 2022.
Fed Attacks Inflation with Another Big Hike
September 21, 2022
Related Stories
Seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Feb. 5, 2018.
Economy
Fed Officials Call for More Rate Hikes to Fight Inflation
The logo at OECD headquarters in Paris, June 7, 2017.
Economy
OECD: War in Ukraine to Drag on Economy into 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Sept. 21, 2022.
Economy
Powell's Stark Message: Inflation Fight May Cause Recession
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Sept. 21, 2022.
Economy
Powell's Stark Message: Inflation Fight May Cause Recession
The Fed's goal of engineering a “soft landing” looks increasingly unlikely.
September 23, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, July 27, 2022.
Economy
Fed Attacks Inflation with Another Big Hike
And it signaled more large rate hikes to come.
September 21, 2022
House for sale in Westwood, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020.
Economy
Home Sales Slip, Price Increases Slow in August
The numbers show further cooling in the once red-hot housing market.
September 21, 2022
A home for sale in Sacramento, Calif., March 3, 2022.
Economy
Fed to Signal More Rate Hikes Ahead
How much "pain" could be in store?
September 20, 2022
People carry a television to their car at a Best Buy store, Overland Park, Kan., Nov. 26, 2021.
Economy
How a Strong Dollar Affects Everyone
The buck isn’t stopping.
September 19, 2022
I Stock 1366985836
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 6.7% in July
But orders declined compared to the previous month.
September 15, 2022
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.
Economy
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Declines
But the DOL's report suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.
September 14, 2022
A customer pumps gas at a Sam's Club location in Madison, Miss., May 24, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Still Stubbornly High Despite Slowdown
Gas prices eased, but most other items got more expensive.
September 13, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after a speech at the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park, Aug. 26, 2022.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Higher Rates Unlikely to Cause Deep Recession
The Fed hopes to avoid the "very high social costs" of rate hikes four decades ago.
September 12, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Economy
$1 Billion in Federal Economic Grants Headed Coast to Coast
The grants will be used for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation.
September 2, 2022
Hiring sign at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., July 14, 2022.
Economy
Hiring Slows, but Employers Still Add 315K Jobs
The unemployment rate climbed from a half-century low as more Americans came off the sidelines to look for jobs.
September 2, 2022
Lisa D. Cook, a member of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve system, takes a break at the central bank's annual symposium at Grand Teton National Park, Moran, Wyo., Aug. 26, 2022.
Economy
Fed Tackles Inflation with its Most Diverse Leadership Ever
Many Fed officials are also far less wealthy than those they replaced.
August 31, 2022
A sign placed at a booth during a job fair in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2021.
Economy
Jobs Vacancies Rise, Dashing Fed Hopes
Employers are still urgently seeking workers despite a weakening economy and high inflation.
August 30, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, right, with with Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard, center, and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President and CEO John Williams, Grand Teton National Park, Aug. 26, 2022.
Economy
Fed's Inflation Fight Could Bring 'Pain,' Job Losses
Although prices eased last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to "keep at it until the job is done."
August 29, 2022