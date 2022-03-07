Fastener Distributor Index Shows Solid Rebound Despite Worse Optimism

Sales saw a considerable jump in February, but continued strains on labor and pricing have distributors still concerned about the next six months.

Mar 7th, 2022
Mike Hockett
Fasteners Adfgasfdn 5ed9597884963

FCH Sourcing Network reported its Fastener Distributor Index (FDI) for the month of February on March 7, showing a considerable rebound one month after falling to a 14-month low in January, despite a continuing decline in near-term market optimism.

Last month's FDI showed a reading of 56.0, up 3.3 percentage points from January and snapping two straight months of decline. Any reading above 50.0 indicates market growth.

The FDI has been in expansion territory each month since September 2020, most recently peaking at 61.8 this past May and has held in the 50s since June 2021.

Meanwhile, the index's Forward-Looking-Indicator (FLI) — an average of distributor respondents' expectations for future fastener market conditions — had a sixth-straight decline. February's FLI of 55.6 was a significant 6.2-point decline from January and remains a stark decline from the readings above 70 seen in the spring and summer of 2021. It has been in the 60s since September 2021.

On the bright side, 38 percent of the FDI's fastener distributor survey respondents indicated they expect higher activity levels over the next six months compared to today, up from 33 percent in January. 52 percent expect the same activity level, while 10 percent expect lower activity. It's been a major reversal from the first half of 2021, when as many as 72 percent of respondents said they were expecting higher activity.

Overall, the index's latest figures suggest a notably better month for fastener distributors than January, while forecasted market conditions saw another decline in optimism.

"The recovery was broadly consistent with recovery seen in the ISM PMI and other macroeconomic data points as pandemic-related disruption eased," commented R.W. Baird analyst David Manthey, CFA, about the latest readings. "Respondent commentary suggests a continued supply and labor constrained market. Overall, we believe fastener market conditions were strong in February as demand remains robust, although fulfilling demand remains challenging."

Of the FDI’s seven factoring indices besides the FLI, four saw month-to-month increases, a contrast from five declining indices in January. Most notably, the volatile sales index jumped 14.6 points from January to a mark of 79.1. Supplier Deliveries edged up 0.7 points to 72.4; Respondent Deliveries jumped 15.2 points to 56.9; Customer Inventories increased 7.6 points to 25.9.

Declining in January were: Employment, down 6.7 points to 48.3; Month-to-Month Pricing, down 0.7 points to 81.0; and Year-to-Year Pricing, down 0.2 points to 94.8.

"This (FDI increase) was primarily driven by improvement in the sales index, as some respondents saw a release of previously backfilled orders caused by product  availability/shipping constraints," Manthey said. "Pricing continues to increase as measured by the month-to-month and year-to-year indexes. Demand feedback was again very positive (booming incoming sales), but frustration with product availability and labor shortages continues to build. "

Manthey shared a sampling of anonymous member FDI member distributor commentary from the February survey:

  • "Incoming sales are booming. Now if we could just get material from our vendors it would allow us to bring delivery estimates down to better meet the needs of our distributor partners!”
  • “Demand still seems strong for now. Slower growth was expected by many economists [in 2H22}.” 
  • “Orders incoming are leveling off, but shipments are still strong as last year’s orders begin to ship. Product availability is still an issue. Hiring situation worsens with payrolls increasing and competition for hires heating up. Even Target is now paying $24/hour in some areas."

See the full February FDI table below:

Aergadrsb

More in Economy
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Sponsored
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Watch as David Mantey and Jeff Reinke - the editors of Manufacturing.net, IEN.com and Manufacturing Business Technology, discuss a section of the new white paper from Oracle Netsuite entitled 5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success.
Mar 3rd, 2022
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on March 1, 2022, in Washington.
In State of the Union Speech, Biden Vows to Halt Russia, Tackle Inflation
The President's 62-minute speech was split between attention to war abroad and worries at home.
Mar 2nd, 2022
In this handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service, a burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
Economic Fallout from Russia's War Ripples Across the Globe
Even before Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine, the global economy was straining under a range of burdens.
Mar 2nd, 2022
I Stock 498867062
January U.S. Construction Spending Rose 0.8%
Public construction rose a healthy 0.6% from December, with private construction up much more.
Mar 2nd, 2022
I Stock 1058859950
U.S. Manufacturing Accelerated in February as PMI Gains 1 Point
The indices for new orders, production and backlog saw healthy month-to-month growth, while prices dipped.
Mar 2nd, 2022
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Markets are trembling again as fighting intensifies in Ukraine and as Western nations ratchet up steps to further isolate and punish Russia economically for its aggression. The S&P 500 fell 1% in early trading Monday, Feb, 28, 2022 oil prices surged and investors shifted money into safe havens like U.S. government bonds.
Oil Jumps on Russia Sanctions
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic climbed more than 4% amid concerns about what the worsening tensions will do to crude supplies.
Feb 28th, 2022
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.
Russian Attack on Ukraine Raises Big Risks for Global Economy
Russia is a petroleum and natural gas giant; Ukraine's farms feed millions around the world.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 859021152 (1)
Data: 22% CapEx Increase in 2022 for North American Land Upstream Oil & Gas Producers
At ~43%, the Permian Basin leads forecasted 2022 capital spending by company and region.
Feb 22nd, 2022
I Stock 477478359
AMT: 2021 Was Best Year Ever for Machine Tool Orders
While December saw a notable deceleration, it as far above a year earlier and brought the year to a total that was 55% higher than 2020.
Feb 15th, 2022
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December.
January Wholesale Inflation Surged 9.7% from a Year Ago
The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December.
Feb 15th, 2022
Logistics Management
Six Ways Manufacturing Will Prove its Resiliency in 2022
The right security, data and tech investments will be key to continued resiliency.
Feb 10th, 2022
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket on Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami.
U.S. Inflation Jumped 7.5% in the Past Year, a 40-year High
And there are few signs that it will slow significantly anytime soon.
Feb 10th, 2022