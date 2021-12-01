US Manufacturing Grew Faster in November

Many respondents said they are still struggling to hire, despite some modest progress over the past three months.

Dec 1st, 2021
Matt Ott
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November with producers trying to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above October's 60.8 and matching September.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector has recorded 18 straight months of growth going back to spring of 2020 when the pandemic broke.

Sub-categories of new orders, production and employment all grew at a faster pace in November, though many respondents commented that they are still struggling to hire, despite some modest progress over the past three months. ISM's report said that 86% of the employment comments related to hiring, with 51% of those respondents saying they are struggling to fill positions, an increase from October.

Businesses are also struggling to keep their inventories stocked due to elevated demand. ISM's customer's inventories index registered a reading of 25.1 in November, the 62nd straight month that it's been what is considered too low. While it's not good for stores to have sparse or empty shelves, it will likely spur more production ahead to remedy that situation, the ISM report said.

Prices are still elevated, but retreated somewhat in November to a reading of 82.4 from 85.7 in October.

Thirteen of the 15 manufacturing categories reported growth last month, led by apparel and furniture. The only two that contracted were printing and primary metals.

ISM said the broad sentiment of its panel remained strongly optimistic, but they “remain focused on the importance of improving supply chain issues to respond to ongoing high levels of demand,” said Timothy R. Fiore, head of ISM’s manufacturing survey committee.

More in Economy
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Sponsored
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Despite manufacturers’ best forecasts, no one could have predicted what 2020 had in store. For many manufacturers, the destabilizing force of the pandemic exposed weaknesses along the value chain. It also highlighted opportunities to justify larger-scale.
Nov 30th, 2021
A Closer Look I Stock 1093255538
The Fight for the Pro Market
Although distributors still control the majority of contractor spend, this number is slowly eroding.
Nov 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1284193221
Easing Pandemic Leaves Imprint as Big 50 Distributors Look Ahead
While we look to the future optimistically, we know a globally-connected supply chain means the recovery for even the strongest businesses will be uneven.
Nov 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1304676174
Big 50 Distributors Forecast 2022 Issues & Trends
Where will we land in 2022? Distributors on ID's Big 50 List offer their insight.
Nov 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1134061703
Infrastructure Bill Fuels the Wholesale Distribution Industry
Distributors of construction and building materials, steel, machinery, and equipment, electrical and plumbing, wireless and telecom materials should all benefit.
Nov 19th, 2021
President Joe Biden signs the 'Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act' during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 15, 2021.
Biden Signs $1T Infrastructure Bill
The bipartisan deal cut back the initial $2.3 trillion plan by more than half.
Nov 16th, 2021
Subaru dealership in Littleton, Colo., Sept. 12, 2021.
Industrial Production Rebounded in October
Automakers, stung by supply chain problems, posted a strong increase.
Nov 16th, 2021
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, CA.
Supply Shortages Fueled by Americans' Spending Spree
Households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt like spending freely again — a lot.
Nov 15th, 2021
President Joe Biden departs after speaking during a visit at the Port of Baltimore on Nov. 10, 2021.
Biden Says Patience Will Lead Infrastructure Bill to Aid Economy
The president toured the Port of Baltimore at the start of what is likely to be a national tour to showcase his signature legislation.
Nov 11th, 2021
I Stock 1267040085
Data: Construction Backlog Rebounds in October as Contractor Confidence Slides
Associated Builders and Contractors' Construction Backlog Indicator showed that while demand remains strong, growth expectations have declined.
Nov 11th, 2021
I Stock 1130260211
Why Inflation Is so High, and When it May Ease
Inflation will likely endure as long as companies struggle to keep up with consumers’ prodigious demand.
Nov 11th, 2021
A view of empty shelves at a Tesco supermarket in Manchester, England on Sept 12, 2021.
Supply Chain Issues Slow UK Economic Growth
The third-quarter result means the British economy remains 2.1% below where it was before the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Nov 11th, 2021