September Machine Tooling Orders Up 60% from 2020, 9% from August

The engine, turbine and power generation sectors had the largest share of orders this year and their highest monthly value in a decade.

Nov 8th, 2021
Association for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 954770758 1 5fd786c87aaf2
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — Orders of new manufacturing technology totaled $590 million in September 2021, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This was a 9 percent increase over August 2021 orders and nearly a 60 percent increase over September 2020. Year-to-date orders in 2021 totaled $4.115 billion, a 53 percent increase over the total through the first nine months of 2020.

“It took 31 months after the bottom of the 2008-2009 financial crisis to have a single month with half a billion dollars in orders, but September is the third month of 2021 exceeding that mark,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “Economists project the United States is past peak growth, yet machine orders remain at a record pace to meet remaining consumer and producer demands.”

Machine shops, which consistently represent the largest share of new orders, pulled back nearly 7 percent from August 2021 levels.

“Machine shop orders usually dictate the direction of the month,” said Woods. “September 2021 was an exception to that trend, which highlights the breadth of the recovery across manufacturing sectors.”

After machine shops, the engine, turbine, and power generation sectors had the largest share of orders in September 2021 and their highest monthly value since December 2011. Research indicates these outsized investments are the result of efforts to increase power grid resilience after a year that saw extreme weather test its durability.



The United States Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) Report is based on the totals of actual data reported by companies participating in the USMTO program. This report, compiled by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT), provides regional and national U.S. orders data of domestic and imported machine tools and related equipment. Analysis of manufacturing technology orders provides a reliable leading economic indicator as manufacturing industries invest in capital metalworking equipment to increase capacity and improve productivity.     

More in Economy
Activists protest against Japan's support of the coal industry near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Countries Pledge to Phase Out Coal
Many major economies, including the U.S., China and Japan, have set no formal dates for ending its use.
Nov 4th, 2021
Asd
Construction Equipment Economic Outlook: Stability On the Horizon
Over the next couple of years, federal proposals carry a lot of potential for the construction industry.
Nov 2nd, 2021
I Stock 981339754 (1)
September Construction Spending up 8% Year-Over-Year
The month trailed August slightly.
Nov 1st, 2021
In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell says the tangled supply chains and shortages that have bedeviled the U.S. economy since this summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year.
Fed to Start Reining in Economic Aid as Inflation Risk Rises
Inflation is at its highest point in 30 years.
Nov 1st, 2021
Aerial view of the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports.
October Manufacturing PMI Slips Amid Supply Chain Havoc
The Institute for Supply Management's latest Purchasing Manager's Index fell 0.3 points from September.
Nov 1st, 2021
In this Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, a hiring sign is placed at a booth for Jameson's Irish Pub during a job fair in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California's historic hiring slowed down in September as the state added 47,400 new jobs. California has been averaging more than 100,000 new jobs each month since February. New data released Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows California is now tied with Nevada for the highest unemployment rate in the country at 7.5%.
Wages Jump by Most in At Least 20 Years
The figures demonstrate that workers are gaining greater leverage in the job market.
Oct 29th, 2021
President Joe Biden greets the audience after delivering remarks at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex, Oct. 25, 2021, Kearny, N.J.
What's a Wealth Tax?
And how would it work?
Oct 27th, 2021
I Stock 1277731041
4 Ways Distributors Can Optimize E-Commerce Conversion Rate
There’s a simple equation that distributors can use when they are thinking about ways to drive e-commerce revenue.
Oct 25th, 2021
This May 4, 2021, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington.
Fed Survey: Economy Facing Headwinds in Supply Chain, Labor, Delta Uncertainty
A majority of the Fed's 12 regions viewed consumer spending as remaining positive despite the various speed bumps.
Oct 20th, 2021
I Stock 1272230453
September U.S. Industrial Production Slid 1.3% Amid Ida Impact
It was the worst showing since February’s 3.1% decline when severe winter storms hampered much of the country.
Oct 18th, 2021
Activists holding a cardboard cutouts of President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi protest outside of the International Monetary Fund headquarters during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington on Oct. 13, 2021.
IMF: Virus, Inflation Could Curtain Economic Recovery
The lending agency issued an updated economic forecast this week that slightly downgraded its forecast for global growth to 5.9% from 6% in July.
Oct 15th, 2021
I Stock 981339754
ABC’s September Construction Backlog Indicator Dips, Contractor Confidence Down
The figures were relatively flat year-over-year, despite a solid one-month gain in heavy industrial.
Oct 15th, 2021