May US Construction Spending Down 0.3% as Housing Slows

It followed a slight 0.1% rise in April and left overall construction spending up 7.5% from a year ago.

Jul 1st, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
A construction crew work on a new segment of the I-395 interstate highway on May 6 in Miami.
A construction crew work on a new segment of the I-395 interstate highway on May 6 in Miami.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell 0.3% in May. Growth in housing, the economy's standout performer, slowed while activity in areas most directly impacted by the pandemic showed further weakness.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the May decline followed a slight 0.1% rise in April and left overall construction spending up 7.5% from a year ago.

Housing construction, which has been a driving force for the economy during the pandemic, posted a tiny 0.2% gain in May as single-family home construction rose 0.8% while apartments and other multifamily construction was flat. Over the past year, housing construction is up 28.7% with single-family construction up a sizzling 46.1%.

Nonresidential construction activity fell 1.1% in May with hotel and motel construction and the category that covers shopping centers, two areas heavily affected by the pandemic shutdowns, both falling. Over the past year, nonresidential construction is down 5.8% while the hotel and motel category is down 23.2%.

Spending on government projects dipped a slight 0.2% in May and is down 8.7% over the past year, reflecting the squeeze many levels of government have felt from falling tax revenues

Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist with Oxford Economics, said she believed the big gap between home building and nonresidential construction would start to narrow “as a recovery in private nonresidential investment takes hold as the recovery accelerates.”

She said that supply chain constraints for lumber and other building materials may dampen growth in both residential and nonresidential spending for a time. But she said the recent plunge in lumber prices after a sharp runup in prices should ease cost pressures.

The various changes in May left overall construction spending at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.545 trillion.

More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
From left, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speak to the media after remarks by President Joe Biden on Thursday June 24, at the White House in Washington.
A Snapshot of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Here’s a look at where the $973 billion would go and what changes lawmakers would make to pay for the new spending.
Jun 25th, 2021
President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington. Biden invited members of the group of 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan. From left are, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Biden, Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rear, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Biden, Bipartisan Group Reach Deal on Nearly $1T Infrastructure Plan
The bill is a scaled-back — but still significant — piece of the Biden administration's broader proposals.
Jun 24th, 2021
I Stock 1134061703
Infrastructure Spending Plans Bode Well for Manufacturers
Repairs to roads, bridges and other infrastructure are giving companies that make machinery and materials a solid foundation for growth.
Jun 24th, 2021
In this April 23 photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.
May U.S. Durable Goods Orders Up 2.3%
It was a strong bounce-back from a 0.8% drop the previous month.
Jun 24th, 2021
This April 6, 2021 photo shows the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami in Miami. The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year.
U.S. Economy up 6.4% in Q1 with Stronger Future Gains Expected
The growth could be the best since 1984.
Jun 24th, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives for a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Senators Push $953B Infrastructure Plan, Raise Hope for Deal
Lawmakers have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.
Jun 24th, 2021
In this May 18, 2020 photo, a lone traveler goes through a security check point at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, in SeaTac, Wash.
U.S. Airports to Get $8B in Pandemic Relief
Most of the money will go to big airports with commercial airline service.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The economy is growing at a healthy clip, and that has accelerated inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says.
Powell Says Economy Growing Rapidly, Inflation Up 'Notably'
Powell believes the inflation increase is temporary.
Jun 22nd, 2021
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Biden, GOP Struggle Over Infrastructure Costs
Biden wants to increase taxes for corporations and households making more than $400,000 a year.
Jun 22nd, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed May Dial Back Low-Interest Rates Sooner than Planned
The Fed previously estimated that no rate hike would occur before 2024.
Jun 16th, 2021
American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange, in this Feb. 16, 2021 photo.
White House Confident That Consumer, Producer Prices Will Ease
The White House points to charts that dig into two key market-based measures of inflation and show no cause for alarm in the medium to long term.
Jun 16th, 2021