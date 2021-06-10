April Cutting Tool Orders Jump 26% Year-Over-Year, Gain 4% From March

Year-to-date orders were down 6.4 percent through April.

Jun 10th, 2021
US Cutting Tool InstituteAssociation for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 629033098 5f637fc8a174a
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — April 2021 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $170 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was down 4.3% from March's $177.6 million and up 26.3% when compared with the $134.6 million reported for April 2020. With a year-to-date total of $641.9 million, 2021 is down 6.4% when compared to April 2020.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools.

According to Bret Tayne, president of USCTI, “While cutting tool industry sales contracted slightly from March to April, the general trend of recovery appears to be holding in spite of supply chain disruptions, the lack of incentive for the workforce to return, and other challenges our manufacturing customers are navigating.”

Costikyan Jarvis, president of Jarvis Cutting Tools, commented, “The April results show significant year-over-year increases, but that is benefiting from being compared to the first of the lockdown months. Unfortunately, the month-over-month results are not as strong. The April results suffered a 4.3% drop from March 2021 and indicate a pause in manufacturing’s return to pre-COVID levels.

“The macro trends are still strong. April’s PMI of 60.7 showed continued expansion, and the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence number of 88.3 remains high. All these point to a strong second half of 2021 and continued strength in 2022. Despite these positive trends, manufacturing is still facing immediate challenges. Commercial aerospace is still weak with no improvement on the near horizon. The chip shortage for automobiles is affecting demand, and finally, there are inflationary pressures being felt. The hiring of staff continues to be a challenge, and section 232 tariffs are still in place.

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology.

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time.


More in Economy
In this May 26, 2021 photo, a sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street in Deadwood, S.D. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.
US Adds 559K Jobs as Firms Still Struggle to Fill Positions
Many are seeking better jobs, lack affordable child care, worry about contracting COVID-19, or have decided to retire early.
Jun 4th, 2021
I Stock 1264890289
AmEx Survey: Q2 B2B Spending to Rise 3.4% Year-Over-Year
Sequentially, spending on building, construction, maintenance and installation is expected to be up 3.8% from Q1.
Jun 3rd, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Sees Faster Growth Despite Shortages
Factory output increased despite “significant supply chain challenges” that continued to disrupt production.
Jun 3rd, 2021
3 60993725de86e
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 2
See what our respondents had to say about their supplier relations, the value they provide, and employment, along with their comments.
Jun 3rd, 2021
I Stock 927775766
ID Editorial: Have We Reached the Other Side?
ID executive editor Anna Wells highlights how optimism is apparent in the result of this year's ID Survey of Distributor Operations.
Jun 3rd, 2021
M&an
ID's May Industrial Supply M&A Recap: DXP, Martin Inc., ODP Lead Another Slow Month
After another relatively quiet month of M&A announcements, will June provide more noise?
Jun 1st, 2021
An advertising sign for building land stands in front of a new home construction site in Northbrook, IL on March 21.
US Construction Spending Ticks Up 0.2% in April
The April increase is 9.8% above the construction level in April 2020.
Jun 1st, 2021
In this April 22 file photo, Marie Tibbott sorts product at EIP Manufacturing in Earlville, IA.
US Manufacturing Accelerates in May, Gains Half-Point in PMI
The manufacturing sector is struggling to keep up with the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.
Jun 1st, 2021
Construction project manager Gabrielle Ferro, second right, speaks with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, during a tour of an underground tunnel for the expansion of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport plane train tunnel at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, May 21 in Atlanta.
White House Gives GOP June 7 Deadline for Infrastructure Deal
As of Sunday, the two sides remained far apart.
Jun 1st, 2021
A worker arranges the business suits at Shandong Daiyin Textile and Garment Group factory in Tai'an in east China's Shandong province on Saturday, May 29, 2021. China's manufacturing held steady in May, a survey showed Monday, adding to signs a post-pandemic rebound is leveling off.
China's Manufacturing Rebound is Leveling Off
Consumer spending is back above pre-pandemic levels but has recovered more slowly than manufacturing and exports.
Jun 1st, 2021
A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterranean Deli restaurant in Chapel Hill, NC on April 16.
First Quarter GDP Holds at 6.4%
Economists believe GDP growth could top 10% in the current April-June quarter.
May 27th, 2021
In this aerial photo, a General Motors assembly plant is seen at top right while mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans currently produced at the plant are seen in a parking lot outside on March 24 in Wentzville, Mo.
April US Durable Goods Orders Fall 1.3%
The unexpected decrease was the first drop in 11 months.
May 27th, 2021