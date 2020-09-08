Germany Machinery Orders Down 16% This Year

Machinery production is likewise expected to drop 17%.

Sep 8th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1023136634 (3)
iStock

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany's machinery industry said Tuesday it expects production to drop 17% this year as the sector struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and international trade tensions.

Orders for machinery, a major German export, were down 16% in this year's first seven months compared with a year earlier, while production declined 14%, the VDMA association said. It cited the effects of the pandemic, protectionism in international trade, and change affecting the auto industry — a key customer.

Official data released Tuesday showed that Germany's overall exports were up 4.7% in July compared with the previous month. That was the third consecutive month-on-month gain following huge declines at the height of Europe's coronavirus lockdowns — but a much smaller increase than the 14.9% seen in June. In year-on-year terms, exports were down 11%.

That is in line with recent data showing that increases in German factory orders and industrial production also slowed in July.

The government said last week that the economy is performing better than expected following the easing of Germany’s lockdown restrictions, which were less drastic than in some other European countries. It is now predicting that the economy will contract by 5.8% this year, a somewhat more optimistic outlook than the 6.3% it forecast in late April.

More in Economy
Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney poses inside his main Ann Sather restaurant.
Business Owners Tap Into Savings to Withstand Pandemic
One owner withdrew $30,000 from her retirement account — a painful decision for a 56-year-old.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Cranes at the Port of Savannah, Ga., load and unload containers, Jan. 30, 2018.
Trade Deficit Surges to Highest in 12 Years
The increase was driven by a record jump in imports in July.
Sep 3rd, 2020
I Stock 939248364 (1)
Survey of Fed Banks Shows Overall Economic Pessimism
Continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic echoed throughout the country.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Warehouse Asdfas
More Gains for Distributor Pandemic Index; Now at Highest Mark Since Early March
Indian River Consulting's weekly index has now made above breakeven gains in three straight weeks, albeit small ones.
Sep 2nd, 2020
A new home is under construction on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in Pine Township, PA.
US Construction Spending Snaps Skid in July, Up 0.1%
Spending on residential construction rose a solid 2.1% while nonresidential construction fell by 1%.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Stock 1250679697
August Manufacturing PMI Up to 56.0, Showing Faster US Expansion
The PMI gained 1.8 points from July, indicating US manufacturing expansion for a fourth straight month after April snapped a 131-month growth streak.
Sep 1st, 2020
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Survey: China Manufacturing Logs Feeble Growth in August
China was the first economy to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over COVID-19 in March.
Aug 31st, 2020
In this June 30, 2020, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, reflected in the sneeze guard set up between himself and members of the House Committee on Financial Services, speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington. With the economy still in the pandemic&rsquo;s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers. Lawmakers are pressing the central bank to deliver more aid to struggling small and mid-sized businesses.
Too Risky? Fed Pressed to Expand Aid to Some Businesses
Some critics say a lending expansion might actually help big investors in the companies rather than the workers.
Aug 31st, 2020
Ap20237732335070
US Economy Still Far From Pre-Pandemic Level
Most say the economy is growing again, yet scars are sure to remain from the catastrophic April-June quarter.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this March 3 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Fed Says it Will Keep Rates Near Zero Despite Inflation
The change signifies that the Fed is prepared to tolerate a higher level of inflation than it generally has in the past.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot store location, in Boston.
Durable Goods Jump 11.2%
The July increase was led by a strong advance in the volatile transportation sector, which was up 35.6%.
Aug 26th, 2020
In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago. It&apos;s the paradox of a pandemic that has crushed the U.S. economy: There are 12.9 million job losses and a dangerous rash of closed business, yet the personal finances of many Americans have remained strong, and in some ways have even improved. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 45% of Americans say they&rsquo;re setting aside more money than usual. Twenty-six percent are paying down debt faster than they were before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, about half of Americans say they&rsquo;ve either saved more or paid down debt.
Americans Are Shoring Up Finances
While the greater savings helps to keep families more financially secure, it may also limit the scope of any recovery.
Aug 25th, 2020