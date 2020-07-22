Distributor Pandemic Index Improves, But Still in Red

Aside from an anomaly reading for the week of July 4, the index has held steady in the negative single digits since early June.

Jul 22nd, 2020
Mike Hockett
Warehouse
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

Indian River Consulting Group's Distributor Weekly Pandemic Index (PRI) showed a modest gain for the week of July 13-17, and while still in the negative, showed that selling conditions may be steadily improving amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PRI — aimed to show how distributor's revenues are faring during pandemic compared to a year earlier — showed a 1.9-percentage point gain this week to a mark of -5.5 percent. Aside from a one-week anomaly during the June 29-July 3 period caused by the July 4 holiday in which the PRI surged 23.1 points from -11.4 to +11.7, the index has held steady in negative single digits since the start of June — correlating to when many US states began reopening their economy to some degree.

The newest PRI reading of -5.5 percent for July 13-17 means that for the 10 distributors surveyed, their average revenue for the week was down 5.5 percent compared to a week earlier.

"We’ve now gone eight weeks with only one showing a double-digit decline. The plateauing trend with mid-single-digit declines continues, at least for now," commented Mike Emerson, IRCG partner.

Emerson noted that three distributor participants in this week's survey posted year-over-year sales gains, while only one posted a decline greater than 20 percent, mirroring the previous week. However, all 10 distributors in this week's survey weren't the same as last week.

"It will be interesting to see how things play out over the next few weeks," Emerson said. "Unless legislation is passed, the federal stimulus that has been supporting the economy to some degree will have fundamentally tapered off while the effects of the pandemic on society at large do not seem to be improving in many parts of the country."

IRCG would like to increase the sample size for the PRI and is calling on distributors to participate. If you are interested, reach out to Emerson at memerson@ircg.com.  

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019.

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index July 13 17 2020

More in Economy
I Stock 1222018169
Large Companies Received PPP Loans First
Evidence backs up complaints that bigger companies had their coronavirus loans approved and disbursed more quickly.
Jul 20th, 2020
General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.
GM CEO Expects Virus to Ebb, Economic Recovery by Early 2021
The auto business has gotten a whole lot more complicated since Mary Barra took over General Motors.
Jul 20th, 2020
I Stock 1211470548
IMF: US Economy Will Drop 6.6% in 2020
The grim forecast is actually an upgrade from one the IMF made last month.
Jul 20th, 2020
In this June 4 photo, a customer walks out of a US Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. Unemployment remains painfully high in the US even as economic activity is slowly picking up.
Rising Virus Numbers Threaten US Recovery
Infections are now climbing in 40 states, and 22 states have either paused or reversed efforts to reopen their economies.
Jul 17th, 2020
Ep11thumbnail
June Purchasing Numbers Soar
A number of key sectors saw significant increases in purchasing levels.
Jul 16th, 2020
Warehouse Asdfas
Distrib. Pandemic Index Falls Back to Contraction
Following a one-week spike caused by a Fourth of July-week anomaly, the new index more accurately reflects current conditions.
Jul 15th, 2020
In this May 13, 2020 photo, Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen for the first time since being shut down by the coronavirus in Aprll.
June US Industrial Production Jumps 5.4%
It followed an 1.4% uptick in May, but is still well below pre-pandemic levels.
Jul 15th, 2020
Chander Shekhar, co-owner of Shopno Fashion in New York&apos;s Jackson Heights neighborhood.
Small Businesses Worldwide Fight for Survival
Whether they make it will affect not just local economies but the fabric of communities.
Jul 14th, 2020
I Stock 601027182
May US Mfg. Technology Orders Down 45% YoY
Encompassing machine tooling and metal forming & fabricating, orders fell 5 percent from April's total.
Jul 13th, 2020
In this April 24 file photo, empty United Airlines ticket machines are shown at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, FL. United United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry.
US Economy Stumbling as Pandemic Worsens
Six states representing one-third of the economy are reversing reopening plans, while plans are on pause in 15 other states.
Jul 9th, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. on Tuesday, June 30.
Biden Calls For $700B+ ‘Buy American’ Campaign
He proposes tightening current “Buy American” laws that are intended to benefit US firms but can be easily circumvented by government agencies.
Jul 9th, 2020
I Stock 1170949937
Following PMI, June Fastener Distributor Index Surges to 19-Month High
The new FDI had its largest one-month gain since the spring of 2017, led by a surge in the index's sales index.
Jul 7th, 2020