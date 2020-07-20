May US Cutting Tool Orders Down 36% Year-Over-Year

AMT's Cutting Tool chairman says estimating when recovery will arrive is still anyone's guess.

Jul 20th, 2020
US Cutting Tool InstituteAssociation for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 1170244808
iStock

May 2020 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $136.6 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was down 4.4 percent from April's $142.9 million and down 36 percent when compared with the $213.4 million reported for May 2019. With a year-to-date total of $854.1 million, 2020 is down 18.8 percent when compared with May 2019.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools. 

"The cutting tool industry is doing its best to survive the effects of the forced pandemic recession, that is resulting in a significant decline in shipments," said Brad Lawton, chairman of AMT's Cutting Tool product group. "The questions are, when will we see recovery, in the third quarter or after the first week of November? And will we return to the sales volumes experienced in 2018 and 2019? Whatever are the answers, the facts are that the financial effects will be with the industry for an extended period."

“The cutting tool market in May continued to shrink from April but at a much slower pace. We are now starting to see some market segments begin to stabilize and those segments should start to recover slowly in the months ahead,” comment Phil Kurtz, vice president of business development of Dormer Pramet. He then stated, “It is very possible April and May will represent the bottom of the cycle, but considering the volatility of the current market only time will tell.” 

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels. 

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology. 

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time. 

Screen Shot 2020 07 20 At 8 31 41 Am

Screen Shot 2020 07 20 At 8 31 49 Am

Related
I Stock 601027182
May US Mfg. Technology Orders Down 45% YoY
Jul 13th, 2020
More in Economy
In this June 4 photo, a customer walks out of a US Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. Unemployment remains painfully high in the US even as economic activity is slowly picking up.
Rising Virus Numbers Threaten US Recovery
Infections are now climbing in 40 states, and 22 states have either paused or reversed efforts to reopen their economies.
Jul 17th, 2020
Ep11thumbnail
June Purchasing Numbers Soar
A number of key sectors saw significant increases in purchasing levels.
Jul 16th, 2020
Warehouse Asdfas
Distrib. Pandemic Index Falls Back to Contraction
Following a one-week spike caused by a Fourth of July-week anomaly, the new index more accurately reflects current conditions.
Jul 15th, 2020
In this May 13, 2020 photo, Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen for the first time since being shut down by the coronavirus in Aprll.
June US Industrial Production Jumps 5.4%
It followed an 1.4% uptick in May, but is still well below pre-pandemic levels.
Jul 15th, 2020
Chander Shekhar, co-owner of Shopno Fashion in New York&apos;s Jackson Heights neighborhood.
Small Businesses Worldwide Fight for Survival
Whether they make it will affect not just local economies but the fabric of communities.
Jul 14th, 2020
I Stock 601027182
May US Mfg. Technology Orders Down 45% YoY
Encompassing machine tooling and metal forming & fabricating, orders fell 5 percent from April's total.
Jul 13th, 2020
In this April 24 file photo, empty United Airlines ticket machines are shown at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, FL. United United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry.
US Economy Stumbling as Pandemic Worsens
Six states representing one-third of the economy are reversing reopening plans, while plans are on pause in 15 other states.
Jul 9th, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. on Tuesday, June 30.
Biden Calls For $700B+ ‘Buy American’ Campaign
He proposes tightening current “Buy American” laws that are intended to benefit US firms but can be easily circumvented by government agencies.
Jul 9th, 2020
I Stock 1170949937
Following PMI, June Fastener Distributor Index Surges to 19-Month High
The new FDI had its largest one-month gain since the spring of 2017, led by a surge in the index's sales index.
Jul 7th, 2020
I Stock 1252412777
Americans' Discipline Will Be Tested This Weekend
Health experts agree this will be a pivotal moment in determining whether the nation slides into a deeper mess.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Wearing masks amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, volunteers Karen Cooperstein, right, and Edwin Chinchilla, left, prepare food for the pubic during a drive through food pantry distribution by Catholic Charities in Dallas, Thursday, July 2, 2020.
US Unemployment Falls to 11%
But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Thumb
Manufacturing’s Top 5 Bounce Back Economies
Countries were ranked by their projected ability to restart their manufacturing sectors once society returns to normal.
Jul 1st, 2020