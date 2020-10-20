How Has the Pandemic Impacted Distributors? Tell Us

ID is researching how the pandemic has affected distributors' business decisions, product lines and technology usage. And we could use your help.

Oct 20th, 2020
Industrial Distribution Staff
Warehouse 14
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused business disruption on a scale perhaps never seen before — across nearly every industry. Its impacts on the manufacturing supply chain have been well-documented. But how specifically have distributors been impacted?

Industrial Distribution is researching this topic, aiming to find how the pandemic has affected distributors' business decisions, product lines and technology usage, and we're looking for your input.

Help us out by taking our quick 9-question COVID impacts survey. Most the questions are multiple choice, and your answers will be kept confidential and used only for research purposes. 

By taking our survey, you can enter to win one of five $10 Amazon gift cards. But do it ASAP, as the survey closes at the end of Wednesday, Oct. 21.

