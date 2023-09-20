BSA, PTDA Add New Category to Tech Platform

CHICAGO — The Bearing Specialists Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new product category, iron sheaves, to the PIE Technology Platform.

The essential tool for channel partners, PIE is a cloud-based platform giving manufacturers and distributors of industrial products access to the most comprehensive catalog for the exchange of rich content product information. Providing efficient and seamless communication of accurate, real-time information strengthens channel partner collaboration and advances e-commerce sales — ensuring end customers have the most current and reliable product information.

Iron sheaves joins belt drives as the second power transmission product category introduced to the platform this year. Now, more than 25 product categories are available via PIE. Chains and sprockets and bushing/hub fixes are expected to launch soon. Additional categories planned for development include linear bearings and seals, shaft couplings, conveyors & material handling, gearing, adjustable speed drives, motor/motion control, clutches & brakes and motors.

With 24/7/365 access to PIE-compliant manufacturer partner content, distributors can map rich product data to their company-specific PIM system website or end user digital communication using an automated tool. The single, secure and standard platform is only accessible to authorized distributor partners, ensuring manufacturers can protect and maintain product data ownership. Both manufacturers and distributors benefit from reduced errors and staff time spent correcting inaccurate or outdated content.