Amazon Web Services Announces AWS Supply Chain

The app automatically combines and analyzes data across multiple supply chain systems.

Amazon
Dec 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 1 08 45 Pm
Amazon.com Inc.

LAS VEGAS — Amazon Web Services Inc., an Amazon.com Inc. company, on Tuesday announced AWS Supply Chain, a new application that helps businesses increase supply chain visibility to make faster, more informed decisions that mitigate risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences, at AWS re:Invent.

AWS Supply Chain automatically combines and analyzes data across multiple supply chain systems so businesses can observe their operations in real-time, find trends more quickly, and generate more accurate demand forecasts that ensure adequate inventory to meet customer expectations. Based on nearly 30 years of Amazon.com logistics network experience, AWS Supply Chain improves supply chain resiliency by providing a unified data lake, machine-learning-powered insights, recommended actions, and in-application collaboration capabilities.

In recent years, supply chains have experienced unprecedented supply and demand volatility accelerated by widespread resource shortages, geopolitics, and natural events. These disruptions put pressure on businesses to plan for potential supply chain uncertainty, respond quickly to changes in customer demand, and keep costs low. When businesses inadequately forecast for supply chain risks—such as component shortages, shipping port congestion, unanticipated demand spikes, or weather disruptions—they face excess inventory costs, or stockouts that cause poor customer experiences.

To gain visibility into their supply chain network, businesses must build custom integrations that can access and process data across an array of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management systems. These projects introduce expensive third-party engagements and long-term development cycles, and they struggle to detect patterns that reveal supply chain problems as they occur. Without real-time context, businesses rely on outdated information or best guesses that make it difficult to respond effectively to unexpected issues. Even when a business has identified the most impactful problems and decided what to do next, supply chain teams often coordinate the resolution across multiple phone calls and emails — without all the needed information to resolve the issue. As a result, businesses are less prepared to respond to supply chain risks that impact customer promises and operational costs.

AWS Supply Chain is an application that improves supply chain visibility and provides actionable insights to help businesses optimize supply chain processes and improve service levels. Customers can easily set up a unified supply chain data lake using AWS Supply Chain’s built-in connectors, which use pre-trained machine learning models based on Amazon.com's nearly 30 years of supply chain experience, to understand, extract, and aggregate data from ERP and supply chain management systems. AWS Supply Chain then contextualizes that information in a real-time visual map highlighting current inventory selection and quantity at each location. Inventory managers, demand planners, and supply chain leaders can view machine learning-generated insights for potential inventory shortages or delays, and create watchlists to receive alerts to take action as risks appear.

Once a risk is identified, AWS Supply Chain will automatically provide recommended actions, such as moving inventory between locations, to take based on the percentage of risk resolved, the distance between facilities, and the sustainability impact. Teams can solve problems and collaborate using built-in chat and messaging functionality. With AWS Supply Chain, businesses can more accurately anticipate supply chain risks, take inventory rebalancing actions quickly to save costs, and meet customer expectations.

“Customers tell us that the undifferentiated heavy lifting required in connecting data between different supply chain solutions has inhibited their ability to quickly see and respond to potential supply chain disruptions,” said Diego Pantoja-Navajas, vice president of AWS Supply Chain. “AWS Supply Chain aggregates this data and provides visual, interactive dashboards that provide the insights and recommendations customers need to take actions toward more resilient supply chains. And this is just the beginning — we will continue our investment in AWS Supply Chain to help our customers solve their toughest supply chain problems.”

AWS Supply Chain is available in preview in the U.S. East (Northern Virginia), the U.S. West (Oregon), and Europe (Frankfurt, Germany) with availability in additional AWS Regions coming soon.

Through the Accenture AWS Business Group and as a key partner, Accenture works closely with AWS to combine their resources, technical capability and industry knowledge to help enterprises unlock innovation, drive business value and support growth through cloud adoption and transformation.

“As supply chain disruptions continue for the foreseeable future, companies need to stay focused on balancing cost efficiency, sustainability and relevancy across their supply networks to support growth. Executing a cloud-based digital strategy can enable an agile, resilient supply chain that is responsive to market changes and customer demands,” said Kris Timmermans, global supply chain & operations lead at Accenture. “We will leverage AWS Supply Chain across our supply chain offerings, including our SynOps platform, to bring pre-built solutions that allow companies to move at speed, delivering automation into complex processes to realize value faster.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
I Stock 1349338739
How AI Improves Locations in Industrial Environments
November 28, 2022
Ep25tn
Security Breach: Embracing the Devil Inside
November 22, 2022
I Stock 1415186993
Three Principles for Success in Deploying AI
November 18, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1349338739
Technology & Software
How AI Improves Locations in Industrial Environments
I Stock 1415186993
Technology & Software
Three Principles for Success in Deploying AI
I Stock 1311253708
Technology & Software
The Rise of the Warehouse Execution System
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 27 13 Pm
Technology & Software
Honeywell Launches Software Solution
More in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Ep25tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Embracing the Devil Inside
Simple tactics for winning the battle against opportunistic hackers and their increasingly sophisticated attacks.
November 22, 2022
I Stock 1415186993
Technology & Software
Three Principles for Success in Deploying AI
Without taking the proper steps, your business could fail to see the largest possible ROI.
November 18, 2022
Rackspacetn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: If You Have Data and Money, You're Vulnerable
A lack of digital security expertise has combined with an abundance of industrial sector data to create a perfect storm for hackers.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1311253708
Technology & Software
The Rise of the Warehouse Execution System
Automation is only as effective as the software that controls it.
November 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 37 04 Pm
E-Commerce
Century HVAC Improves Automation, Visibility with E-Commerce Platform
The company now offers customers an easier, faster way to purchase products.
November 9, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
Top Cyber Threat Predictions for 2023
Safeguarding against cloud security threats means learning about them, and preparing for each type of attack.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 27 13 Pm
Technology & Software
Honeywell Launches Software Solution
The system helps improve asset performance, lower maintenance costs and enhance productivity.
November 3, 2022
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omni-channel and parcel distribution solutions.
November 1, 2022
Ep22tn New
Technology & Software
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 1317234965
Technology & Software
Empowering Employees with Intelligent Sales Tools
Opportunities abound to translate distribution's extensive data into information — and knowledge.
October 27, 2022
Ep21tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: The Hack You Helped Create
Advanced automation technologies have created a plethora of connection-related vulnerabilities — all of which bad actors are excited to exploit.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 06 28 Pm
Technology & Software
SupplyPro Announces UStockit Platform
The company aims to revolutionize inventory control for even the smallest distributors.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 12 43 39 Pm
Technology & Software
Zilliant Announces 'Quick Start for Agreement Management'
Enables sales reps to streamline the creation, management and renewal of customer price agreements.
October 20, 2022
I Stock 1325334284
Technology & Software
Increasing Supply Chain Security Through Mobile Data Collection
In a world driven by maximum output, how do you ensure data remains secure?
October 18, 2022