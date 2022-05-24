Epicor Introduces Epicor Automation Studio

iPaaS solution enables connecting data and automating workflows across Epicor and third-party cloud applications.

May 24th, 2022
Epicor
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 20 55 Pm

AUSTIN, Texas — Epicor, a global leader in industry-specific enterprise software, on Tuesday introduced Epicor Automation Studio, an integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution embedded within Epicor Kinetic and Epicor Prophet 21.

The solution empowers citizen integrators to effortlessly connect data and automate workflows both within their Epicor solutions, as well as with more than 1,000 applications and databases.

As organizations modernize IT ecosystems and expand their portfolio of software and data platforms, they are challenged with connecting siloed systems, applications and data sources to deliver accurate, highly available information to users across the organization, as well as automatically take action on business events and triggers.

Epicor Automation Studio, powered by Workato, addresses these challenges head-on, offering a low code integration and synchronization tool that makes it easy for Epicor users to connect their data across applications and create automated workflows, all directly from their native Epicor environments, and in collaboration with IT for governance.

“Epicor Automation Studio puts the power of intelligent integration and workflow automation in the hands of our users,” said Kerrie Jordan, vice president of data platforms at Epicor. “With low code, visually intuitive capabilities embedded directly within their Epicor platform, Epicor customers can get the most value out of their entire technology stack, eliminate the headache of maintaining complex systems, and shift costs to areas that will help them strategically grow their business.”

Epicor Automation Studio provides self-service access to a marketplace of connectors and tools, including more than 400,000 published “recipes” – or pre-built workflow automations – giving users a head start to adapt and develop their own Epicor automations and integrations across CRM, Sales, Finance, Production, Marketing, HR, IT, and other applications.

The integrations and workflow automations that users can create with Epicor Automation Studio are virtually limitless across every company department. For example:

  • Sales can benefit from automatically producing an order in their Epicor platform from an opportunity created in Salesforce.com.
  • Finance and Accounting can ensure greater accuracy from automating monthly exchange rate adjustments in their Epicor platform.
  • HR can gain efficiencies from automatically uploading workforce data from their Epicor platform to ADP.

“Epicor Automation Studio solves a real need that we have in our growing business which is the ability to connect other systems quickly and easily to our instance of Epicor,” said David Holm, president at Kiski Precision Industries, a subsidiary of Aerotech Inc.

