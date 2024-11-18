AFC Industries Acquires Wisconsin Tooling Company

AFC Industries on Monday announced its acquisition of CH Peters, a southeastern Wisconsin provider of industrial cutting tools and supplies.

AFC officials said the deal would bolster its reach and capabilities in the tooling sector, as well as help meet the company's strategic initiative to expand its tooling expertise.

The companies said that the integration of the Racine, Wisconsin, company into AFC's operations was "already underway." Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Bringing CH Peters into the fold means we can offer an even more robust suite of solutions, supported by an incredible team with a shared commitment to excellence,” AFC CEO Kevin Godin said in a statement.

"This acquisition allows us to broaden our capabilities and strengthen our position as a trusted partner for industrial and manufacturing companies nationwide," added Tom Hagarty, the president of AFC’s tooling group.