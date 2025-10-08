Missing Virginia Store Cat Found After Hitching a Ride to Another State

Francine was back on the job Tuesday, playing with customers and posing for photos.

Julie Walker, John Raby
Oct 8, 2025
Francine, the store cat, at a Lowe's in Richmond, Va., Oct. 7, 2025.
Francine, the store cat, at a Lowe's in Richmond, Va., Oct. 7, 2025.
Kevin Ridley/Lowe's via AP

Francine the calico cat is back home at a Lowe's store in Virginia after going missing for a few weeks, hitching a ride on a truck that turned up at a sister facility in another state.

Two employees from a Lowe's in Richmond made the 90-minute drive early Monday to pick up Francine, who disappeared in September and recently was discovered at the company's distribution center in Garysburg, North Carolina.

She was back on the job Tuesday, playing with customers, posing for photos and soaking in affection.

Lowe's employees welcome back Francine, the store cat, after she disappeared unexpectedly in September.Lowe's employees welcome back Francine, the store cat, after she disappeared unexpectedly in September.Kevin Ridley/Lowe's via AP"Francine is one of us," store supervisor Wayne Schneider said in a telephone interview. "She's just amazing. What she means here to the store and the employees, you really can't imagine the outpouring that the employees and also the customers give her daily."

Francine spends much of her time either at the customer service desk or in the store's seasonal area. But things went awry in September as the store brought in items for the upcoming Christmas season. Store general manager Mike Sida said that disruption may have prompted Francine to seek comfort elsewhere.

After store employees hadn't seen Francine for a few days, they reviewed past surveillance video. There were glimpses of her in the appliance section and then the receiving department, where she darted into a truck. An overnight manager is then seen shutting the truck's door and off it went to Garysburg, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) to the south.

"And then, of course, when she got down to the distribution center, she shot off the truck," Sida said. "That's when we found out where she was and she was missing."

An animal control office set up humane traps at the distribution center, where photos of Francine were posted throughout. The center had dozens of monitoring cameras, and Lowe's brought in thermal drones to survey the area. An Instagram account unaffiliated with Lowe's dedicated to finding Francine grew to more than 34,000 followers.

On Saturday, Francine was spotted on camera near the distribution center. After more humane traps were installed, a volunteer checked each trap throughout the night. Finally, one of the traps triggered and Francine's meows could be heard.

Schneider and Sida got in a car early Monday and drove to get Francine.

"That ride going down, knowing that we were going to get her, was just heartwarming. Knowing she's safe and that she's coming back to the store to get off her two-week vacation," Schneider said.

Francine was a stray when she started living at the Lowe's store more than eight years ago. Cats are common sightings around feed stores and garden centers, which contain large amounts of grain and seed that can be attractive to mice and rats. In New York City, cats are beloved fixtures of the city's bodegas and delis.

At the Lowe's store, Francine "just showed up," Sida said. "We had a bit of a mice problem. So, of course, I'm like, wow. I like this cat a lot because it's helping me."

Lowe's doesn't have an official policy about cats in stores. Asked why Francine wasn't taken to someone's residence after showing up, Sida said she is loved by employees and the community.

"Francine picked us. We didn't pick her," Sida said. "Later, we would embrace her being our store cat. But at the end of the day, she came to us. Where she's at is where she wants to be. She does whatever she wants."

Unlike Lowe's employees, Francine does not wear a vest. She had been previously outfitted with several collars but escaped them all. Now they plan on fitting her with a harness that includes identifying information.

A local brewery will host a "Francine Fest" community event on Wednesday to celebrate the homecoming, while the store is planning its own team party.

Latest in Logistics
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 1, 2025
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train on a siding as it approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa, April 27, 2022.
Fired Surface Transportation Board Member Sues Over Dismissal Ahead of Rail Merger Review
October 2, 2025
In a Jan. 12, 2025, photo from Mark Prummel, the Netherlands-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht is seen off Delfzijl, Netherlands.
Missile Attack on Cargo Ship Wounds 2, Prompts Crew to Abandon Vessel
September 30, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Biggest Rail Union Joins Others in Endorsing Union Pacific Merger
September 23, 2025
Related Stories
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train on a siding as it approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa, April 27, 2022.
Logistics
Fired Surface Transportation Board Member Sues Over Dismissal Ahead of Rail Merger Review
In a Jan. 12, 2025, photo from Mark Prummel, the Netherlands-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht is seen off Delfzijl, Netherlands.
Logistics
Missile Attack on Cargo Ship Wounds 2, Prompts Crew to Abandon Vessel
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Biggest Rail Union Joins Others in Endorsing Union Pacific Merger
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 30, 2025
In a Jan. 12, 2025, photo from Mark Prummel, the Netherlands-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht is seen off Delfzijl, Netherlands.
Logistics
Missile Attack on Cargo Ship Wounds 2, Prompts Crew to Abandon Vessel
A naval force operating in the area said that the Minervagracht was "on fire and adrift."
September 30, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Biggest Rail Union Joins Others in Endorsing Union Pacific Merger
But others — including chemical makers that rely on the railroads — still have concerns.
September 23, 2025
Natural Gas
Logistics
Natural Gas Pipeline Ruptures in Wyoming, Sending Up Huge Flame and Charring Freight Train
The fire could be seen from Colorado.
September 22, 2025
Shipping containers at the Guangzhou Port in southern China's Guangdong province, April 17, 2025.
Logistics
Trump's Tariffs Cutting into U.S. Companies' China Sales, Survey Finds
Nearly two-thirds of responding companies said tariffs have reduced expected revenues for their China operations.
September 19, 2025
Prahb Singh maneuvers his truck at a gas station in Fontana, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025.
Logistics
A Deadly Crash, a Divided Nation: Why Sikh Truckers Are Now in the Crossfire
In California's Central Valley, generations of Sikhs have taken pride in bolstering the U.S. trucking industry.
September 19, 2025
Train Derailment Murengstockphoto
Logistics
End-of-Life Assets Elevate Railway Risks
The decade-old vulnerability could allow a hacker to take control of the emergency braking system.
September 18, 2025
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
Logistics
In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy
It's the nation’s first onshore wave energy site.
September 18, 2025
Exjb3 800sq
Logistics
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
John Brooks will be the “go-to distributor” of Exair compressed air products across Canada.
September 15, 2025
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Logistics
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
U.S. shipping companies have endorsed it — but the Trump administration is opposed.
September 15, 2025
Several shipping containers have fallen off a cargo ship and into the water at the Port of Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Logistics
More than 60 Containers Fall Off Ship in Long Beach Port
Long Beach is one of the busiest seaports in the U.S.
September 10, 2025
Train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., June 24, 2023.
Logistics
Government to Increase Number of Inspectors Trained to Spot Rail Bridge Concerns
But railroads themselves will still be responsible for inspecting their own bridges.
September 9, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Trump Fires Democratic Member of Surface Transportation Board Ahead of Huge Rail Merger Decision
He was the only board member to oppose Canadian Pacific’s 2023 acquisition of Kansas City Southern.
August 29, 2025
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Logistics
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
California, Washington and New Mexico could lose millions in federal funding.
August 28, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
BNSF and CPKC made it clear they aren't interested.
August 27, 2025